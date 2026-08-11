These 5 Vikings are ecstatic that Kyler Murray beat out J.J. McCarthy

Well, it happened: Kyler Murray was officially named the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback. Frankly, this isn't much of a surprise; 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy struggled mightily in his de facto rookie season. "Nine" completed just 57.6 percent of his passes and threw more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (11). Furthermore, McCarthy posted an abysmal QBR of 35.6 and a passer rating of 72.6.

It was crystal clear to anyone who watched closely last season that McCarthy wasn't the right man to lead the Vikings back to the playoffs. Murray fell out of favor with the Arizona Cardinals but has been a serviceable starter for most of his career.

Regardless, it's worth exploring which Vikings players will benefit the most from Murray's presence.

Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCarthy's struggles last season impacted Justin Jefferson more than anyone else. Jefferson still managed to record 1,048 yards, but he reeled in just two touchdowns. Both numbers marked career lows. It was clear that for Jefferson to return to his elite standards, McCarthy could be the one throwing him the ball.

Earlier in the offseason, Jefferson was complimentary of Murray (and seemingly threw shade at McCarthy).

“He understands the game,” Jefferson said of Murray. “He understands the defenses. He understands just how to put touch on the ball, just enough to where it gets to where it gotta go, without making it difficult for us. So, he understands the game a lot more just because he’s been in the game for a couple of years now. So, he kinda throws the ball before you even get out of that break. Throws you open for sure. He’s a smart guy, and he’s a competitor just like me.”

Jefferson complimenting Murray for things like understanding of the game, touch, experience, and not making it difficult sure sounded like a shot against McCarthy. Look, Kyler isn't perfect, but he's much more polished than McCarthy and, in turn, Jefferson feels poised for a bounce-back season. Another 1,500-yard receiving season with an increased touchdown volume feels likely for Jefferson.

Jordan Addison

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Addison is another Vikings WR who suffered a down season thanks to McCarthy. His 610 yards and three touchdowns were both career lows. Addison is a deep threat who thrives at making explosive plays. That's a difficult task when you have someone as limited as McCarthy throwing you the ball.

Murray can help unlock this part of Addison's game again and remind everyone why he was a first-round pick in 2023. Given that Addison is looking for a contract extension, this upcoming season is vital for him, and he should be thrilled by Minnesota's QB decision.

Jauan Jennings

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jauan Jennings signed a one-year deal with the Vikings this offseason. As the 29-year-old receiver tries to set himself up for a long-term contract, having more stability under center will benefit him massively.

Over the past two seasons, Jennings carved out a role with the San Francisco 49ers as a physical X-receiver and red-zone threat. Notably, he has posted a combined 1,618 yards and 15 touchdowns in the past two seasons. With Kyler throwing him the ball, the chances of Jennings continuing this production and ultimately earning a hefty payday are infinitely higher.

T.J. Hockenson

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't long ago that T.J. Hockenson was considered one of the league's best tight ends. Unfortunately, Hockenson hasn't looked like himself since a 2023 ACL injury. Without a doubt, though, having McCarthy as his primary QB in his first full healthy season didn't help matters.

Thankfully, for Hockenson, Murray has experience utilizing tight ends, as evidenced by Trey McBride in his Arizona days. Had McCarthy remained the starting QB, Hockenson would be in for another disappointing season in the pass-catching department. Now, though, a bounce-back season feels like it could be in the cards.

Aaron Jones

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Murray earning the starting job primarily impacts pass catchers, running back Aaron Jones is an under-the-radar winner from this decision. Last season, Jones averaged just 45.7 yards per game, which was the lowest mark since his rookie season and a 21.2-yard decrease from the 2024 season. Granted, he played in 12 games, but he also only recorded two touchdowns.

Having a more dependable passing game should set Jones up for more red-zone opportunities and, despite his age, could help him get back to what we've been accustomed to seeing from him throughout his career.