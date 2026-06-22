These NFL preseason games could cost Deshaun Watson and other QBs their jobs

The NFL preseason is viewed by most fans as meaningless competition akin to practices aired on television. It's easy to see how that would be the case but viewers should be tuning into a handful of games to see whether some quarterbacks earn a starting role or are condemned to the bench.

There are five major QB competitions throughout the league this preseason but only three are going to truly need the practice games to help coaches make the final decision. The pair of teams that are testing out passers across three games just for the formality are the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders. Kyler Murray is all but the named starter over J.J. McCarthy and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza won't be benched -- if he's even benched -- for longer than three weeks while he gets his bearings.

These are the contests folks should be eyeing to watch QB battles get decided in real time.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts

Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025 | Jonathan Bachman/GettyImages

Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa present the most ferocious of competitions this year. It would be easy to assume the starting job is Penix's to lose considering he's the returning veteran but Tagovailoa's NFL past fits new head coach Kevin Stefanski's scheme much better. That's why the Atlanta Falcons are going to have to play the games to see who is truly better.

The second week of preseason action is typically where the most critiquing will be done for veterans who step on the field. The rust comes off in that first game and the vets aren't asked to play much if at all in the third game unless the coaching staff is truly indecisive. That final game is meant for the fringe players to earn one of the last roster spots. Atlanta faces the Colts on the road which will really give Stefanski a better look at how Penix, returning from a torn ACL, and Tagovailoa can handle the new system in a hostile environment. Experience will serve the latter passer more in this case which does not bode well for Penix.

New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

Deshaun Watson hasn't played a single down of NFL football since October 2024. Despite his albatross of a contract, which is thankfully ending after this season, he doesn't have a 100 percent grip on the starting role over Shedeur Sanders. Don't forget about Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green either ... Okay, maybe you can forget about them but only until November.

The Cleveland Browns are going to need every available preseason snap to decide how to handle their QB situation. The decision new head coach Todd Monken makes will practically define the rest of his tenure unless the team manages to (gasp) win games. Hosting the Super Bowl runners up in the New England Patriots will be his last opportunity to throw Watson and Sanders out on the field to impress (assuming they are unconvincing in the first two games). Minimal to no mistakes from Watson in his limited time should clinch him the starting role and if he doesn't give it up, Sanders won't see the field unless there's an injury.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers

Arizona Cardinals Mandatory Minicamp | Chris Coduto/GettyImages

Like the Browns, the Arizona Cardinals have more than two QBs to decide between. Jacoby Brissett is making a stink about not being paid starter money now that he's the true starter (or so he thinks). The team is notoriously frugal and has Brissett under contract through this season but considering its in a rebuild and is likely aiming to tank for a high draft pick in 2027, Brissett's antics may backfire. Enter Gardner Minshew and rookie Carson Beck. The former currently has the inside track to at least the backup spot but Beck may be Arizona's scapegoat/solution.

Should Brissett not get an extension and he holds out, new head coach Mike LaFleur should give Beck more preseason snaps and the final game of that period may be the opportunity he needs to steal the starting role. It would be poetic to see that happen against LaFleur's brother in Green Bay. Beck gives the Cardinals the excuse to brush Brissett aside and still probably lose enough games to pick within the Top 5 of next year's draft.

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