This Bills trade package for George Pickens could make the Cowboys change their minds

Buffalo needs to upgrade its receiving corps around Josh Allen, and this move would address that need head-on before the window closes in the AFC

The Dallas Cowboys unlocked George Pickens in his first season with the franchise, as the former Pittsburgh Steelers draft pick had 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He also made the NFC Pro Bowl roster and allowed CeeDee Lamb more room to roam. The off-field issues that plagued Pickens in Pittsburgh suddenly disappeared when he had a reliable quarterback throwing him the football. Imagine that!

But the Steelers didn't just trade Pickens to Dallas because of his attitude. Rather, they knew he was nearing a contract year and would want an extension. The Cowboys knew this, too, but it didn't stop Jerry Jones from placing the franchise tender on Pickens this offseason. To Pickens' credit, he's handled this situation with grace and even showed up to OTAs after a brief absence. He wants an extension, but he likely won't get it this year. That means a trade could be on the table, even if the Cowboys insist they'd rather keep their dynamic wide receiver duo in tact.

Could the Buffalo Bills trade for George Pickens?

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills | Kathryn Riley/GettyImages

Last week, Bleacher Report floated a possible Bills trade package for Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. It was, understandably, quite expensive. It also doesn't quite match up given the Vikings signed Kyler Murray this offseason and seem invested in JJ McCarthy. Kevin O'Connell wants to win next season, and trading Jefferson is counterproductive to that goal.

Pickens is a better target in that sense. Sure, the Cowboys are always invested in winning, but even with Pickens on the field they aren't well-positioned to make a deep playoff run. Dallas will either have to pay him top of the market value — which will require some salary cap gymnastics and perhaps punting on more important contributors. A Pickens trade would eliminate a pending headache and help the Cowboys load up for an impressive 2027 draft class.

What a Bills trade package for George Pickens would look like

Remember, this trade package is devised to make the Cowboys change their mind on keeping Pickens. Right now, Dallas has no intention of dealing their star wide receiver. They plan on making a run next season and dealing with his contract extension at a later date. As a result, the Bills would have to blow them away, and this trade package does just that.

Would the Cowboys make this trade for George Pickens?

The 2027 draft is considered better than this 2026 class. Much of that has to do with the influx of quarterback talent, which the Cowboys do not have a significant need for. Dak Prescott is here to stay, don't worry. Yet, acquiring a 2027 first-round pick offers immense value. Dallas could either hold onto what's likely to be a late first-round pick, or flip it at the NFL trade deadline to aid their run at the NFC East title if they're in position to do so.

Dallas already has a first-round pick in 2027 from the Packers thanks to the Micah Parsons trade. They don't have a fifth rounder, so this deal helps them recoup some value no matter what they do with Buffalo's first in the season to come.

Verdict: Certainly worth considering

Would the Bills make this trade for George Pickens?

The Bills already acquired DJ Moore this offseason, but he is not a true No. 1 at this point in his career. Moore is on the downswing, as we noticed with his statistical output in 2026. Moore had just 682 receiving yards, and that was with an improved Caleb Williams throwing him the football.

Pickens comes at a significant cost in this case, and the Bills would likely want to extend him shortly after acquiring him. Sending two draft picks in a loaded class to Dallas isn't ideal, but are they really going to find a receiver as productive as Pickens at the tail end of the first round? That's doubtful. Josh Allen is in his prime and it's about time the Bills surrounded him with the right weapons to make a Super Bowl run.

Patrick Mahomes is back in the fold for the Chiefs. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens remain a threat. Drake Maye and the New England Patriots reside in the same division. Now isn't the time to shy away from big moves that could make all the difference.

Verdict: Yes

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