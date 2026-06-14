This Falcons-Ravens trade for Lamar Jackson could be on the table after contract bombshell

The Ravens front office must weigh the risks of holding onto a proven talent against the need for roster reset and long-term planning.

Lamar Jackson needs a new contract in Baltimore and I’m sure Eric DeCosta and the Ravens front office is having deja vu from the last time Jackson needed an extension. He dragged it out, seeking a fully guaranteed contract and even requested a trade. This time feels different though. Last time, Jackson proved he was worth the money and the hassle. This time though, the Ravens have more leverage. They haven’t reached a Super Bowl yet and every year, despite being close, can’t get it done.

Maybe this time, the Ravens will play hard ball with Jackson. If he requests a trade as a way to strong arm the Ravens into giving him another lucrative contract, he may actually get traded this time rather than it being a negotiation tactic. If he does, the Atlanta Falcons have every reason to pounce on bringing Jackson to Atlanta and the NFC South.

This trade for Lamar Jackson would shift the power in the NFC South

The Falcons are going to have to give up a lot for Lamar Jackson. For one, the Ravens would be essentially fully resetting and they’ll need draft capital to pull that off. Jackson has been good but apparently hasn’t been good enough to win in Baltimore so if he leaves, they’re also going to overhaul the rest of the roster. Who stays and who goes is a top for another day, but depending on what they could actually get in a return, it will help them determine the next steps.

Michael Penix Jr. is the linchpin of this deal. The Ravens get a jump on a replacement for Jackson while being open to looking elsewhere, knowing that Penix might not be the answer they need. He can be a short term solution until they figure out what to do moving forward.

The Ravens probably won’t pull the trigger on this trade simply because when you get a player like Jackson it just doesn’t make sense to let them go. Jackson hasn’t been holding the Ravens back and Baltimore needs to see that. But if they feel like they can’t get any better, it would make sense for the Falcons to pull a deal off.

Why the Atlanta Falcons need Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rushes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Kevin Stefanski was scapegoated in Cleveland for how bad things got, but that doesn’t change how good of an offensive-minded coach he is. Atlanta is in a better situation than Cleveland and truthfully, they are a quarterback away from being competitive in the NFC South and playoff contenders. With Lamar Jackson, they’d be in the driver seat of the conference and a legit playoff team. Stefanski was part of one regime that wanted to take a big swing at quarterback that didn’t work out.

Jackson in Atlanta would have no choice but to work out. With Stefanski’s game plan and the weapons the Falcons have, it would instantly make them a dangerous team. Now it’s hard to say how they’d compare to the rest of the NFC with the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers all playoff favorites from the NFC West division. The NFC North will be a gauntlet as well, but outside of that, the Falcons could potentially be one of the five best teams in the NFC with Jackson. His ability to dictate the game as both a passer and a runner would do wonders for Atlanta.

Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts as weapons just makes Jackson’s job that much easier. The more I think about it, the more this would change the power scale in the NFC South. The Falcons can’t whiff on the chance to solve their quarterback problems if Jackson becomes available.

Baltimore has every reason to fight for Lamar Jackson … until they don’t

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Has Baltimore reached the point of no return with Jackson? I hope not. They need him if they want to win a championship. It may not feel like it, but what he provides to this team can’t be replaced right away. There’s no telling how long the Ravens will be searching for a franchise quarterback if they part ways with Jackson. Yes, things have kind of plateaued, but Jackson is still very valuable to the Ravens.

They would need an offer they simply can’t refuse to truly part ways with Jackson. It wouldn’t make sense for Baltimore to trade him unless their relationship becomes so strained it can’t recover. The quarterback market is dry and when you look at several other teams in the NFL that have had quarterback problems, why would Baltimore put themselves through that. Just look at the division in the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns.

Retaining Jackson is still a priority. That said, all good things must come to an end and the Ravens could feel like this is truly the end of the Lamar Jackson era.

More NFL offseason news and analysis