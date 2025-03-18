Premier League table: 3 teams with the most still to play for

Last week was bad for Liverpool as they were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain and lost in the EFL Cup final to Newcastle United. However, Arne Slot's side are still 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League. Therefore, it is only a matter of time before they claim the title. There are still the European and relegation places to be decided in the division. Here are three teams with the most still to play for.

Premier League table

TEAM RECORD (last five games) POINTS Liverpool W-D-W-W-W 70 Arsenal W-L-D-D-W 58 Nottingham Forest L-L-D-W-W 54 Chelsea L-L-W-W-L 49 Man City W-L-W-L-D 48 Newcastle L-L-W-L-W 47 Brighton W-W-W-W-D 47 Fulham W-L-W-L-W 45 Aston Villa D-D-W-L-W 45 Bournemouth W-L-L-D-L 44 Brentford W-L-L-D-L 41 Crystal Palace W-L-W-W-W 39 Man United L-D-W-D-W 37 Tottenham W-W-L-D-L 34 Everton W-D-D-D-D 34 West Ham L-W-W-L-D 34 Wolves L-W-L-D-W 26 Ipswich D-L-L-L-L 17 Leicester L-L-L-L-L 17 Southampton L-L-L-L-L 9

Leicester City

It might not be long before Wolverhampton Wanderers are mathematically safe from relegation which would condemn a return to the Championship for Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton. The Saints are all but relegated but Leicester and Ipswich still have a slim chance of survival.

Before this season, the Tractor Boys spent 22 years outside the Premier League, so their campaign was always going to be difficult. However, Leicester are former Premier League winners, so for them, going down would be more of a catastrophe. The Foxes unexpectedly won the division in 2016 and lifted the FA Cup in 2021.

It seemed then that Leicester was set to continue upset the status quo of English soccer's top flight. However, they were badly affected financially during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is due to their chairman, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha's business, King Power, being in travel retail.

Leicester were relegated in 2023, and to face returning to the Championship after just one season back would be another huge setback. It would also be awful for the managerial career of Ruud van Nistelrooy to have a relegation on his CV.

The Foxes have won just two Premier League games since Van Nistelrooy took over from Steve Cooper last December. They are nine points behind Wolves and have just a narrow possibility of survival. Van Nistelrooy's still have to play the likes of Manchester City, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Liverpool. However, their most crucial fixture could be against Wolves on April 26.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have just won the EFL Cup and will still be enjoying the celebrations of ending the club's 70-year major domestic trophy drought. However, Eddie Howe's side will soon need to refocus on soccer and make sure that they qualify for the Champions League. The Magpies are currently sixth in the Premier League, but they need to finish in the top four or possibly top five if England are given another Champions League place.

Qualifying for European soccer's premier competition will be crucial to Newcastle building on their recent trophy success. They have not been able to spend as much as they would have liked due to the Premier League's profitability and sustainability regulations. However, being in the Champions League would boost what the club are allowed to fork out.

Being in the Champions League would attract more quality players to Newcastle. Also, it will help the Magpies retain their best talent. Newcastle's top goalscorer, Alexander Isak, has recently been linked with a move to Liverpool. However, he will be tempted to stay if Newcastle are playing in the Champions League next season.

Manchester City

Man City have had a dreadful campaign by Pep Guardiola's very high standards. They were set to be title challengers, but a poor run of form in November and December, where City lost six out of eight Premier League games, put an end to hopes of them claiming the division for a fifth straight season.

City are now fifth in the league, which could be enough for a Champions League place. Qualifying for this competition will be crucial to Guardiola's rebuild this summer. Playing under the great manager will still be a huge pull, but not so much if City cannot offer Champions League soccer.

Many City players are also playing for their futures at the club. Jack Grealish has struggled to live up to his £100 million price tag since joining the club for that fee from Aston Villa in 2021. He has played just 16 times in the Premier League this season without scoring and making just one assist. Grealish, amongst others, is running out of time to impress Guardiola.