3 USMNT players most likely to make a big money transfer after their World Cup performances

The United States' World Cup dream is over, but it was still a campaign to be proud of, even if the Stars and Stripes slumped out in pretty miserable fashion. The victories over Paraguay, Australia and then Bosnia showed real progress both on and off the field, with FOX recording record-breaking viewing figures, while the images of Mauricio Pochettino and his team singing Country Roads will live long in the memory.

There were also plenty of impressive individual performers to celebrate. And, as is always the case during and after a World Cup, plenty of players from all nations will earn a big money transfer. Which three U.S. players are most likely to make high-profile moves in the coming weeks?

Folarin Balogun

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Paraguay - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 12, 2026 Folarin Balogun of the U.S. celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Matthew Childs | REUTERS

Of course, unfairly to him, Folarin Balogun's name will always be synonymous with the controversy that surrounded his availability ahead of the Belgium game. All the 25-year-old did wrong was harshly get sent off against Bosnia, which led to him being embroiled in one of the biggest scandals the World Cup has ever known.

Before all of that, Balogun had been excellent at this tournament, netting twice in quick succession during the opening night win over Paraguay before also opening the scoring against Bosnia. This came after the most productive campaign of his club career, on target 19 times for Monaco — of which five came in the Champions League.

Despite this, les Monégasques only finished seventh in Ligue 1, and so will feature in next season's UEFA Conference League — suggesting that both they're under pressure to sell and that their best players may agitate for a move. Raised in London, it seems likely that multiple Premier League clubs will want to bring the former Arsenal man back to England.

Gio Reyna

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Paraguay - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 12, 2026 Giovanni Reyna of the U.S. celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Lisi Niesner | REUTERS

Of all the core USMNT players, the one who would surely benefit from a move the most is Gio Reyna. After an injury-ravaged time at Dortmund, never flowering into the player everyone believed he could be, Reyna swapped one Borussia for another 12 months ago, joining Mönchengladbach for around $7.5 million. After die Fohlen endured a nightmare start to last season, the manager who pushed to sign him, Gerardo Seoane, was swiftly sacked. His successor, Eugen Polański, switched to a much more defensive formation and Reyna was sidelined, starting only four Bundesliga matches and accumulating only 509 minutes in total.

Widespread reports suggest that Reyna and Mönchengladbach are ready to part ways, so where should he go? Well, in recent times, the 23-year-old has been more of an abstract concept then a soccer player, limiting the clubs who would be interested in signing him. MLS outfits are certainly eager on securing his services, though the feeling may be unrequited from Reyna's side. No matter where he winds up, he just has to be playing regularly again, pretty much irrespective of at what level.

His goal against Paraguay, and performance during the win over Türkiye, underlined that Reyna still has something to offer someone, so it'll be fascinating to see where he ends up by Sept. 1.

Tyler Adams

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - United States v Bosnia and Herzegovina - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - July 1, 2026 Tyler Adams of the U.S. celebrates after the match as United States qualify for the round of 16 stage of the World Cup IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/David Gonzales | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Lastly, and this is a lot more speculative, could Tyler Adams move away from the English South Coast? The USMNT captain was largely outstanding throughout this World Cup run, third in tackles per-90 and first in terms of interceptions per-90 across the squad. Alongside Malik Tillman, who was impressive in his own right, Adams really held this U.S. team together — without him, they would not have enjoyed the run they did.

So, could the 27-year-old be on the move at club level? Last season, despite a serious knee injury, he racked up 25 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth, helping the Cherries qualify for Europe for the very first time. Once he returns to Dorset, he will find a new manager: Andoni Iraola has departed for Liverpool, with Marco Rose his replacement. While their paths have never crossed thus far, the German is a Red Bull guy, favoring high-pressing, high-energy soccer, which is the style Adams thrives in most, having been raised in New York Red Bull's academy.

Adams' biggest issue in his career has been staying healthy, but also the fact that his primary attributes shine out of possession. This has prevented him from ever establishing himself at one of Europe's truly elite clubs. As they embark on a maiden continental escapade, Bournemouth will be reluctant to sell — but, at 27, he is running out of time to return to a Champions League-level outfit.