Are Scotland still in the World Cup? What they need to reach the knockout stage

Only a handful of matches this weekend could realistically allow them to progress, but the odds remain overwhelmingly against them.

Ahead of this summer, Scotland had featured at eight World Cups and four European championships without ever once making it beyond the group stage. After a tough loss to Brazil on Wednesday night, that trend seems set to continue — but the team's fate hasn't been sealed just yet.

Steve Clarke's squad began this tournament with a first World Cup win in 36 years, with John McGinn's goal lifting them over Haiti in Foxborough. It was only their seventh major tournament victory in 38 attempts. But from there, the competition has been something of a nightmare for the Tartan Army: They were beaten 1-0 by Morocco before Wednesday's night chaotic and possibly catastrophic 3-0 defeat against Brazil in Miami.

So now, all Clarke and his players can do is return to the base camp in North Carolina and hope. With three points and a -3 goal differential, Opta give them just a 24.9 percent chance of progressing, a figure that was around three times higher if they had been able to even keep the scoreline to just 1-0. Then again, 24.9 is not zero, meaning Scotland still has a path to the knockout stage if other results break right in the next few days.

World Cup 2026 third-placed team ranking: As of morning of June 26

Group Team Points & GD B Bosnia - will advance 4 F Sweden 3 (0) L Croatia 3 (-1) A Korea Republic 3 (-1) J Algeria 3 (-2) D Paraguay 3 (-2) C Scotland 3 (-3) H Cape Verde 2 G Belgium 2 K DR Congo 1 E Ecuador 1 I Senegal 0

On top of their own defeat, Wednesday's other results went against Scotland too. Bosnia beat Qatar to take their tally to four points, guaranteeing they'll go through in third to face the U.S. in the Round of 32. Later on, South Africa's shock victory over Korea Republic propelled Bafana Bafana up to second, condemning the Taegeuk Warriors to third — but guaranteed to also finish above Scotland thanks to a superior goal differential.

Thus, from the nine groups still to be completed on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Scotland need four of them to produce a third-place team with a worse point total (or a worse goal differential). So, what results do the Tartan Army need to hope for?

Group D: Either Australia to win by two clear goals, dropping Paraguay down to -4, or Paraguay to win by four goals; a draw would see both nations advance on four points

Either Australia to win by two clear goals, dropping Paraguay down to -4, or Paraguay to win by four goals; a draw would see both nations advance on four points Group E: Both Germany and Côte d'Ivoire to avoid defeat, which would keep both Ecuador and Curaçao to a maximum of two points

Both Germany and Côte d'Ivoire to avoid defeat, which would keep both Ecuador and Curaçao to a maximum of two points Group F: Japan to beat Sweden by four clear goals

Japan to beat Sweden by four clear goals Group H: Egypt to beat Iran; in that scenario — regardless of the scoreline from New Zealand's clash with Belgium — Iran would finish third on only two points

Egypt to beat Iran; in that scenario — regardless of the scoreline from New Zealand's clash with Belgium — Iran would finish third on only two points Group I: A draw or an Iraq victory over Senegal as long as it is by a margin of two goals or fewer

A draw or an Iraq victory over Senegal as long as it is by a margin of two goals or fewer Group J: Austria to win by two clear goals or Algeria to win by four or more goals, though a draw in Kansas City feels likely

Austria to win by two clear goals or Algeria to win by four or more goals, though a draw in Kansas City feels likely Group K: Either for a draw or an Uzbekistan victory, as long as it is by three goals or fewer

Either for a draw or an Uzbekistan victory, as long as it is by three goals or fewer Group L: Ghana to beat Croatia by three clear goals

In summary, the Tartan Army's hopes of remaining in North America are very slim. Realistically, groups E, H, I and K are the best bet at producing a third-place team with a worse record than Scotland, but even that seems unlikely, so the squad should start packing their bags in Charlotte.