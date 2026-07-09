France vs. Morocco prediction: Can the Atlas Lions pull off another World Cup shock?

France aims to become only the third team to reach three successive World Cup Finals, led by Kylian Mbappé who has scored in every World Cup appearance.

48 teams began their World Cup adventures three or so weeks ago, but now only eight remain. The quarterfinals commence in Massachusetts on Thursday with a rematch of the 2022 semifinal in Qatar. Three and a half years ago, Morocco became the first-ever African team to reach the last four of the World Cup. However, their historic adventure was ended by France at Al-Bayt Stadium, beaten 2-0, thanks to goals from Théo Hernandez and then Randal Kolo Muani — one early and one late.

These two teams have changed a lot since December 2022, both arguably significantly stronger now, which sets up a fascinating match at Gillette Stadium. So, ahead of this summer's first quarter-final, check out our complete guide, featuring the kick off time, TV info, preview and predictions.

World Cup games and predictions for Thursday, July 9

Match Predictions Time TV France vs. Morocco France to win 4 p.m. ET FOX

France vs. Morocco

Morocco's Soufiane Rahimi | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Prediction: France 2-1 Morocco; Kylian Mbappé to score and Brahim Díaz 1+ big chance created.

France 2-1 Morocco; Kylian Mbappé to score and Brahim Díaz 1+ big chance created. Watchability rating: 5/5 (must watch)

It has been widely agreed upon that France have looked unstoppable at this World Cup, but this will be the toughest test they have faced. So far, Didier Deschamps' side have won all five matches, scoring at least three during victories over Senegal, Iraq, Norway and then Sweden. Saturday's victory over Paraguay was rather different, considering it was played in over 104°F, as well as the tactics used by their opponents. La Albirroja had no intention of playing soccer, simply intent on kicking the French, and Kylian Mbappé's second half spot-kick was enough to secure victory.

Les Bleus are aiming to become only the third team to reach three successive World Cup Finals, after West Germany in 1990 and Brazil in 2002. Given the attacking talent they possess, most make France favourites to win the World Cup on July 19, not least because of Mbappé, who has now scored 19 goals in just 19 World Cup appearances. Across all competitions, he has been on target against 31 different national teams, so can he add Morocco to that list in Massachusetts?

Meantime, the Atlas Lions are seeking revenge for their 2022 semifinal defeat, believing that is very possible. After picking up seven points in their group, most notably holding Brazil to a draw, they have claimed two scalps in the knockout phase, seeking another. First, Morocco ousted Netherlands on penalties, the better side throughout, before Ismael Saibari converted the winning spot-kick.

Then, at the weekend, the North Africa team beat co-hosts Canada 3-0 in Houston. All the goals came in the second half, with Azzedine Ounahi firing home two near-identical strikes, before Soufiane Rahimi added a third right at the end of injury time. On top of their World Cup exploits, Morocco were Africa Cup of Nations finalists earlier this year, they may or may not be African champions. Irrespective of that, the Atlas Lions are a serious force to be reckoned with, albeit victory here would still be a World Cup shock for the ages, so can they pull it off, or will France be simply too strong at Gillette Stadium?

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