France vs. Spain match stats: Live World Cup score, lineups and updates

France aims to become the third team ever to reach three straight finals, while Spain looks to build on their 2024 European title.

When you get to the semifinal stage of the World Cup, you expect to get heavyweights against heavyweights — and sure enough, we've got one of the most massive possible clashes in store at Jerry World on Tuesday afternoon when France meets Spain with a spot in the World Cup final on the line.

The French are looking to become just the third team ever to reach three straight finals on the world's biggest stage, after West Germany in the 1980s and Brazil from 1994 through 2002. In his final tournament at the helm of les Bleus, Didier Deschamps is looking to add one more trophy to the case, having won this tournament in 2018 before finishing as agonizing runners-up to Argentina in 2022. With an embarrassment of attacking talent like Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise all in their primes (and a pretty great back line, to boot), there's a reason France has been the odds-on favorite since the moment this World Cup began.

Of course, they're also about to face their toughest test yet in a Spanish team that just won the European championship in 2024. Luis de la Fuente's side hasn't shown quite the ceiling that France has at this tournament, but they've conceded just one goal through six matches to date, and teenage sensation Yamine Lamal hasn't even found his footing yet.

Follow along with France vs. Spain with the latest score, stats and plays from our live tracker.

France vs. Spain live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Play-by-play

Lineups

Match odds

Match and team props

Prop Odds Halftime Results Fulltime Results Both teams to score Yes (-185), No (+135) First goal France (-115), Spain (+110), No Goal (+950) France goals Under 1.5 (-165), Over 1.5 (+115) Spain goals Under 1.5 (-218), Over 1.5 (+149) France shots 14+ (+115) Spain shots 13+ (+115)

France have scored multiple goals in every match at this World Cup save for one, that notoriously ugly slog against Paraguay in the round of 16 in which a Mbappé penalty saved les Bleus from being drowned by an opponent determined to drag them into the mud. Other than that, though, Deschamps' side have been as well-oiled a machine as you'd expect from a team with four of the best attacking players in the world in Mbappé, Dembélé, Olise and Doué. They settled for two against a sturdy Moroccan defense in the quarterfinals but could easily have had more.

Spain hasn't provided quite as many fireworks, though in typical Spanish fashion they've dominated the possession battle in every match of this tournament so far. Whether all that buildup can result in goals is the question; la Roja found late winners against both Portugal and Belgium to get here, but the scoreless draw against Cabo Verde in the group stage shows what can happen when this team plays with its food.

Player props

Goals and shots

Player Anytime goalscorer Shots Shots on target Halftime Results Kylian Mbappé -105 5+ (+115) 3+ (+155) Mikel Oyarzabal +165 3+ (-110) 2+ (+185) Borjal Iglesias +210 3+ (-115) 1+ (-235) Lamine Yamal +230 4+ (-120) 2+ (+100) Ousmane Dembélé +230 3+ (+100) 1+ (-205)

Mbappé has been scoring goals by the bundle at this World Cup, tied with Lionel Messi for the lead in the Golden Boot race at eight. The only match in which he didn't score was the group-stage finale against Norway, a match that France still won 4-1 thanks to a hat trick from Dembélé — who himself has scored five times.

Spain's leading scorer is sturdy striker Mikel Oyarzabal, who's found the back of the net four times. But six different players have tallied in all, and it was super-sub Mikel Merino who delivered the big moments against both Portugal and Belgium. Yamal has only scored once so far at his first World Cup, but he can erupt at any time.

Assists

Player Odds Results Michael Olise 1+ (+250) Lamine Yamal 1+ (+290) Mathis Rayan Cherki 1+ (+295) Nico Williams 1+ (+320) Kylian Mbappé 1+ (+360) Ousmane Dembélé 1+ (+380)

When you combine a passer of Olise's quality with attacking weapons like Mbappé and Dembélé, it's no wonder why he's the odds-on favorite to tally at least one assist — he's got five of them at this tournament, after all. Mbappé (three) and Dembélé (two) aren't far behind him, as France's stars have no problem sharing the wealth.

Spain employs a much more equal-opportunity attack, as evidenced by the fact that eight of their 10 goals have come with an assist — and seven different players have been responsible, with do-it-all left back Marc Cucurella the only Spaniard with more than one.

*Props via DraftKings

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