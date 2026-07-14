Lamine Yamal has one surprising edge over Kylian Mbappé ahead of World Cup semifinal

France vs. Spain will go head-to-head Tuesday afternoon, arguably the two best national teams. France has looked unstoppable at this World Cup so far, winning all six matches, scoring 16 goals and conceding just two. France is yet to let in a goal in the knockout phase.

Spain, though, are the European champions, unbeaten in 36 internationals, one away from matching the world record held by Italy. La Roja had not conceded a goal until Friday's quarterfinal victory over Belgium. Thus, both are excellent defensively, but it is the two attacks that everyone in attendance at Jerry World is excited to see: Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé.

Kylian Mbappe and Yamine Lamal highlight new era of World Cup soccer

France forward Kylian Mbappe | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kylian Mbappé might go down in history as the World Cup's greatest-ever player, having scored 20 goals in 20 appearances to date, one behind all-time record goalscorer Lionel Messi. He bagged his eighth of this summer against Morocco last Thursday, curling home a beautiful opener.

On the opposite side, Lamine Yamal is yet to show his best self at this tournament, coming into the competition injured and easing into action during the group stages. Spain missed him in an opening goalless draw with Cape Verde before Yamal scored his first World Cup goal in just 45 minutes against Saudi Arabia a week later. If Spain is to beat France—and then either Argentina or England in Sunday's final—it will need the 19-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on Monday, at his very best.

But are we entering the Mbappé vs. Yamal-era? Yamal and Mbappé have met 10 times already, and this has been a rather one-sided rivalry thus far.

Lamine Yamal vs. Kylian Mbappé: Head to head

Matches Yamal wins Mbappe wins Yamal goals Mbappe goals 10 8 2 6 9

Mbappé has scored more goals, but Yamal's teams keep winning. Ahead of Tuesday's World Cup semifinal, Spain's teenage superstar has been on the winning side in eight of his first 10 meetings with the French captain, a trend that has stretched from El Clásico to international tournaments.

Mbappé's only two victories over Yamal came when he was still at PSG, advancing through a Champions League tie at Montjuïc, as well as in last season's La Liga clash at the Bernabéu. Mbappé leads Yamal (6) in goals scored, netting nine times in 10 matches, including a hat-trick in Catalonia last year in a 4-3 defeat. That rather encapsulates how it has gone for him so far.

Matches featuring Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé

Competition Winner Mbappé goals Yamal goals Champions League QF Barcelona 0 0 Champions League QF PSG 2 0 Euro semi-final Spain 0 1 La Liga Barcelona 0 1 Spanish Super Cup Final Barcelona 1 1 Copa del Rey Final Barcelona 1 0 La Liga Barcelona 3 1 Nations League semifinal Spain 1 2 La Liga Real Madrid 1 0 La Liga Barcelona 0 0

This is more an endorsement of how strong Real and Barça have been since Mbappé's arrival, but Yamal's supremacy does translate over to international soccer too. Tuesday in the Lone Star State will be the third successive summer in which these two nations have met in a tournament semifinal.

At Euro 2024, Yamal scored an absolute stunner, only 17 at the time, as his side prevailed 2-1 in Munich, en route to winning the trophy. Then, last June in Stuttgart, Spain rushed into 4-0 and then 5-1 leads, eventually prevailing 5-4 in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals, with the Barça wonderkid on target twice. Thus, will this one-sided rivalry continue at AT&T Stadium?

Well, if this France vs. Spain encounter was not must-watch already, the fact that the ten fixtures to date featuring Mbappé and Yamal have witnessed a whopping 53 goals is a good omen. There is not a lot to seperate to two sides, so both will be looking for a moment of magic from their star men.

Note: Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.