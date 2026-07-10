Where Lamine Yamal and the Spain World Cup roster plays club soccer in 2026

The squad's depth and value in the transfer market highlight a potential path to adding another star to their crest this summer.

The team has already advanced to the quarter-finals without conceding a goal, setting up a crucial match against Belgium.

Spain's World Cup roster features talent from the Premier League and La Liga, with only one exception outside these leagues.

Throughout history, only three nations have held both the World Cup and European Championship trophies at the same time: Germany in 1974, France in 2000 and Spain themselves during their period of dominance in 2010 and 2012. Well, almost a decade and a half later, could they achieve this again?

Well, after sweeping everyone aside en route to Euros glory two summers ago, Luis de la Fuente's team remains on track to add a second star to their crest. La Roja are yet to even concede a goal five matches into this World Cup, enjoying wins over Austria and Portugal in the knockout phase.

Thus, ahead of their quarter-final showdown with Belgium in LA on Friday, Spain remain one of the World Cup favourites and no wonder, considering the amazing talent in their squad.

Club teams for every player on the Spain World Cup roster

Players Position Club Unai Simón GK Athletic Club (La Liga) David Raya GK Arsenal (Premier League) Joan García GK Barcelona (La Liga) Marcos Llorente RB/CM Atlético Madrid (La Liga) Pedro Porro RB Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League) Aymeric Laporte CB Athletic Club (La Liga) Pau Cubarsí CB Barcelona (La Liga) Eric García CB Barcelona (La Liga) Marc Pubill CB Atlético Madrid (La Liga) Álex Grimaldo LB Atlético Madrid (La Liga)* Marc Cucurella LB Real Madrid (La Liga)** Rodri CDM Manchester City (Premier League) Martín Zubimendi CDM Arsenal (Premier League) Gavi CM Barcelona (La Liga) Fabián Ruiz CM Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1) Mikel Merino CM Arsenal (Premier League) Pedri CM Barcelona (La Liga) Álex Baena LM Atlético Madrid (La Liga) Dani Olmo CAM Barcelona (La Liga) Víctor Muñoz LM Liverpool (Premier League)*** Yéremy Pino RM Crystal Palace (Premier League) Lamine Yamal RW Barcelona (La Liga) Nico Williams LW Athletic Club (La Liga) Ferran Torres ST Barcelona (La Liga) Mikel Oyarzabal CF Real Sociedad (La Liga) Borja Iglesias ST Celta de Vigo (La Liga)

Note: *Joined Atlético Madrid from Bayer Leverkusen for $29 million on June 30. **Joined Real Madrid from Chelsea for $69 million on June 15. ***Joined Liverpool for $46 million on June 18.

25 of the 26 members of this squad ply their trade in either the Premier League or La Liga, widely considered to be the two strongest leagues on the planet. The sole exception is Fabián Ruiz, who has been an integral cog in Paris Saint-Germain's back-to-back Champions League triumphs, so he isn't bad either, is he?

Goalkeeper was the main talking point prior to the tournament. At de la Fuente's disposal is, arguably, the best goalkeeper in both the Premier League and La Liga, namely David Raya and Joan García, but the manager continues to stick with his man Unai Simón of Athletic Club in Bilbao.

When the squad was announced on May 25, it was the first time in history that Spain had named a World Cup roster not to feature any Real Madrid players. Well, they rectified that by signing Marc Cucurella from Chelsea, a deal announced on the same day as la Roja's opening game against Cape Verde at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

We haven't even mentioned the fact that this squad features Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, who might just be a World Cup winning captain in little over a week's time. However, when it comes to most valuable players, there is something of a Barcelona-centric feel.

Top transfer market value on the Spain World Cup roster

Players Estimated transfer value Lamine Yamal $230 million. Pedri $172 million. Pau Cubarsí $91 million. Martín Zubimendi $86 million. Dani Olmo $69 million. Ferran Torres $57 million. Rodri $57 million. Marc Cucurella $57 million. Joan García $51 million. Nico Williams $46 million.

Note: All transfer market estimates courtesy of Transfermarkt.

Despite only being 18 years old, his birthday is on Monday, Lamine Yamal is already a three-times La Liga winner, as well as being the primary figure in Spain's Euros triumph when he was still a child. The winger's club team mates Pedri and Pau Cubarsí are also highly valued, while Martín Zubimendi is a somewhat surprising player to come in fourth place.

He did join Arsenal for $74 million last summer, featuring in all 38 Premier League matches as the Gunners were crowned champions, but is yet to see a single minute of action at this World Cup, very much Rodri's understudy. Put succinctly, as we have come to expect for the last 20 years or so, Spain have world class players coming out of their ears, so will they be hoisting another trophy aloft at MetLife on July 19?

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