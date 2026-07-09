Ranking every World Cup quarterfinal team by total transfer market value

Only eight teams remain standing at this summer's World Cup, with the quarterfinals set to begin on Thursday in Foxborough. Still standing are some of the strongest national teams on the planet, featuring many of the world's very best players — all of whom have astronomical valuations onthe open market for their respective clubs. So, we rank the eight quarterfinalists by squad value, assessing whether this gives some indication as to whom might win each tie as well as the World Cup trophy on July 19.

Note: All market valuations are courtesy of Transfermarkt.

8) Switzerland: $380m

Jun 24, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi (9) looks on during the first half against Canada during a Group B match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at BC Place Vancouver. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unsurprisingly, Switzerland are the side whose squad has the lowest combined estimated market valuation. This is partially due to the fact that many of Murat Yakın's key players are in their mid-to-late 30s, namely Ricardo Rodríguez, Manuel Akanji and Grant Xhaka, which harms their value. Winger Dan Ndoye joined Nottingham Forest for around $45 million 12 months ago, valued at just below that now, with goalkeeper Gregor Kobel valued at a similar amount.

The Rossocrociati's highest-rated player is one of the breakout stars of this tournament: Johan Manzambi. The 20-year-old has scored three goals and registered two assists during the World Cup, with Newcastle and Manchester United among those interested in signing him from Freiburg for around $67 million. However, his summer could be over after suffering a "non-contact" knee injury in training on Monday, which is both heartbreaking for him but also a major blow to the Swiss hopes of beating Argentina in Kansas City on Saturday night.

7) Morocco: $511m

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Scotland v Morocco - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Morocco's Achraf Hakimi REUTERS/Peter Cziborra | REUTERS

Second to last on this squad valuation list is Morocco, which feels harsh but is explainable. This is largely because of a lack of depth in the Atlas Lions' squad, which isn't exactly holding them back so far. The team's backups, who were never likely to play any minutes this summer, are not plying their trade at the highest of high levels. In terms of their key figures, though, top scorer Ismael Saibari has just joined Bayern Munich for $63 million, while Achraf Hakimi, valued at $91 million, is one of the highest-rated defenders on the planet.

Meanwhile, teenaged Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi is reportedly valued at around around $80 million, pushing up this squad's total value. Born in France, he only switched his international allegiance as recently as May, so Thursday's clash with les Bleus will be a massive occasion for him.

6) Belgium: $625m

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Belgium v Senegal - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 1, 2026 Belgium's Jeremy Doku reacts after being substituted off REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian | REUTERS

Next on this list, and this may be something of a surprise, is Belgium. The remaining members of the golden generation — Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku — are all in their mid-30s, harming their estimated values. Surprisingly, the second-most valuable member of Rudi Garcia's squad is Amadou Onana, who heartbreakingly suffered an ACL injury during the victory over the U.S. and will be sidelined for the majority of next season.

By some substantial distance, Jérémy Doku is the highest-valued Belgian player, joining Manchester City for $75 million three years ago and now worth around $10 million more than that.

5) Norway: $673m

Jul 5, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Norway forward Erling Haaland (9) celebrates after scoring his teams first goal of the match against Brazil during a Round of 16 match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The new kids on the block come next, and that is Norway. This is the Lions' first appearance at a World Cup since '98, and victory over Brazil on Sunday saw them reach a first-ever quarterfinal. Despite their lack of pedigree, there are plenty of superstars in Ståle Solbakken's squad. Jørgen Strand Larsen, who isn't even a starter, joined Crystal Palace for $64 million in January, with Arsenal's Premier League title-winning captain Martin Ødegaard similarly valuable for his club.

None, though, come close to Erling Braut Håland. Transfermarkt estimates the striker to be worth almost $230 million, one of the highest-rated players on the planet, and no wonder. He has now scored a staggering 62 times in 54 appearances for the national team, as well as 162 goals across four seasons at Manchester City. Thus, Håland alone represents 34 percent of Norway's squad value.

4) Argentina: $922m

Jun 27, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Argentina forward Julian Alvarez (9) in action during a Group J match between Jordan and Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Dallas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Argentina comes in fourth in this ranking, which is somewhat representative of the fact that Lionel Scaloni is in charge of an aging squad looking to run it back from 2022. The main man himself Lionel Messi is estimated to be worth $17 million, which isn't bad for a 39-year-old (and might actually be a bit low, considering he may well still be the best player in the world).

La Albiceleste's highest-rated player is Julián Álvarez. The striker has made very little impact on this tournament so far, clearly not fit, hence why Lautaro Martínez has mainly been the starter. Álvarez is currently pushing for a move to Barcelona, stating as much publicly, though his club Atlético Madrid want at least $171 million — which would make him the third-most expensive soccer player in history, behind Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. Is he that good? Well, probably not!

3) Spain: $1.39b

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates after the match as Spain qualify for the quarter finals of the World Cup REUTERS/Hannah Mckay | REUTERS

As we enter the top three of our ranking, we find our first squad that is valued at over $1 billion — and in fact well beyond that mark. Spain boast almost an entire starting 11's worth of players worth $50 million or more, including two reserves in goalkeepers Joan García and David Raya. At $171 million, Pedri is not the most valued member of this squad, thanks to a certain teenaged sensation.

Alongside the aforementioned Håland, Lamine Yamal is also supposedly valued at around $230 million — but to Barcelona and Spain, he is priceless. We're yet to see the best of the 18-year-old at his first World Cup, coming into the competition injured, but he is capable of producing a magic moment or two that could see la Roja win the whole tournament.

2) England: $1.55b

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Paul Childs | REUTERS

Just ahead of Spain is England, who have 14 players valued at $50 million or more as well as four above the $100 million mark. Elliot Anderson just joined Manchester City for $132 million, while Aston Villa are demanding around $175 million for Morgan Rogers. He, though, is only fourth on this list, behind Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice as well as the hero of Sunday's victory at the Azteca.

Jude Bellingham scored twice in 91 seconds as the Three Lions beat Mexico in one of England's most famous World Cup victories of all-time. This took his tally to 10 international goals, of which two came at the most recent Euros and four more this summer — underlining that he is the big-game player for this squad. The midfielder joined Real Madrid for around $117 million in 2023, but his performances in the Spanish capital mean he is worth even more now, proving his worth to England for sure.

1) France: $1.73b

Jun 30, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) in action against Sweden during a Round of 32 match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last, but by no means least, in a surprise to absolutely no one, France are the clearest winners in our most valuable squad power rankings. A whopping 16 of les Bleus' 26-man squad are worth over $50 million, with six surpassing the $100 million mark. This sextet includes William Saliba, who might just be the best center-back in the world, Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise, who is another candidate to be the best player on the planet. The $68 million Bayern Munich paid to secure his signature from Crystal Palace has proved to be an absolute bargain.

As one might expect, Kylian Mbappé tops France's rankings at $205 million. The 27-year-old has now scored 63 times for his country, including 19 in 19 World Cup games, of which seven have come at this summer's edition. Didier Deschamps has an abundance of talent at his disposal, which this squad value estimation only serves to highlight. Does ths mean France are going to win the World Cup? Well, they quite possibly will, firm favorites to do — because, put succinctly, they have world-class players everywhere you look, the envy of the world over.