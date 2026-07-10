Has a team ever won the World Cup without conceding a goal? The history that Spain is chasing

The next match will test whether this defense can continue its perfect run and rewrite the record books forever.

No side in history has ever lifted the trophy without conceding a single goal, but one side has reached the quarterfinals with zero goals allowed.

Ahead of this World Cup, defence and specifically goalkeeper was the primary question mark about Spain. Despite having David Raya and Joan García at his disposal, two of the best goalkeepers in the world, Luis de la Fuente continues to entrust Unai Simón to be his number one.

Meantime, it was not clear if Pedro Porro or Marcos Llorente would be the right-back, they've switched in and out throughout this competition, while would Aymeric Laporte alongside teenager Pau Cubarsí form a solid centre-back pairing?

Well, so far, despite all the excitement around la Roja's attack, it is the defence that has seen this side make it to the quarter-finals. Across five matches to date, Spain are yet to even concede a goal, scoring nine times going the other way.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo has his shot saved by Spain's Unai Simon | REUTERS

Spain's World Cup 2026 results

Round Scoreline Scorers Group H 0-0 draw vs. Cape Verde Group H 4-0 win vs. Saudi Arabia Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal X2 & own goal. Group H 1-0 win vs. Uruguay Álex Baena Group H 3-0 win vs. Austria Mikel Oyarzabal X 2 & Pedro Porro Group H 1-0 win vs. Portugal Mikel Merino

This is reminiscent of the only previous World Cup winning Spain team from 2010, that enjoyed a quartet of 1-0 victories throughout the knockout stages, culminating in their extra time win over the Netherlands in Johannesburg. However, in South Africa, Vicente del Bosque's team did concede twice in the group stages, including losing their opening game against Switzerland in Durban.

So, has a team ever won the World Cup without conceding a single goal? In short, no, this has never been achieved before. If Spain do manage to beat Belgium, France and then whoever they would come up against at MetLife on July 19, all without conceding, that would represent history.

Spain's Unai Simon saves a shot on goal by Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo | REUTERS

World Cup winners throughout history: Total goals conceded

Year and winners Matches played Goals conceded Spain 2010 7 2 Italy 2006 7 2 France 1998 7 2 Brazil 1994 7 3 England 1966 6 3 Italy 1934 4 3 Uruguay 1930 4 3 Germany 2014 7 4 Brazil 2002 7 4 Argentina 1978 7 4 West Germany 1974 7 4 Brazil 1958 6 4 West Germany 1990 7 5 Argentina 1986 7 5 Brazil 1962 6 5 Uruguay 1950 4 5 Italy 1938 4 5 France 2018 7 6 Italy 1982 7 6 Brazil 1970 6 7 Argentina 2022 7 8 West Germany 1954 6 12

The record for fewest goals conceded by any World Cup winner is two, achieved by Spain in 2010, as already mentioned, Italy four years before that as well as France in '98. There is though one team that went through an entire campaign without shipping a goal, albeit they did not get very far.

20 years ago, Switzerland topped their group above France, before drawing 0-0 with Ukraine in the round of 16. However, the Rossocrociati then failed to convert all three of their spot-kicks in Köln, so crashed out 3-0 on penalties, a lesser-spotted shootout scoreline. The Swiss though, across tournaments, did hold the World Cup record for most minutes without conceding, a record of 469 minutes. Spain have very much shattered that — currently on 609 minutes, and counting, dating back to Ao Tanaka's winner for Japan in 2022.

However, just because they're not letting in any goals, do not mean Spain cannot be eliminated. At both of the last two World Cups, la Roja have been dumped out on penalties following a draw. They were held to a 1-1 stalemate by hosts Russia in 2018, beaten in the shootout at the Luzhniki, before a 0-0 draw against Morocco four years ago, only to miss all three spot-kicks, thereby eliminated.

In both defeats, Spain had overwhelmingly more possession than their opponents, but created very few chances and did not make the most of it. Thus, to avoid a repeat when they take on Belgium at SoFi on Friday, they'll need their elite-level attackers such as Mikel Oyarzabal but most importantly Lamine Yamal to shine. So, will the European champions set up a Euro 2024 semi-final rematch with France in Texas next Tuesday? That is a truly mouth-watering preposition, no disrespect to Belgium.

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