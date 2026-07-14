France vs. Spain prediction: Which former champions will reach the World Cup Final?

Tuesday's World Cup semi-final at Jerry World pits two European giants against each other for the third consecutive summer.

The first of two heavyweight World Cup semifinals is coming your way on Tuesday from Jerry World in Texas. Amazingly, these two European neighbors have only ever met once at the World Cup, a 3-1 win for les Bleus in the round of 16 in 2006 in which Franck Ribéry, Patrick Vieira and Zinédine Zidane all scored. This is, though, the third successive summer in which they'll meet in a semifinal of a major tournament.

At Euro 2024, Lamine Yamal's stunning long-range curler helped la Roja to a 2-1 victory in Munich, before defeating England at the Olympiastadion to lift the trophy five days later. Then, in June last year, Luis de la Fuente's team crushed Didier Deschamps' side in the Nations League final four, 4-0 and 5-1 in front before France rallied to a 5-4 final in Stuttgart.

Now, victory in Arlington would see Spain enjoy three successive wins over France for the first time since 1949. Who will be facing Argentina or England in Sunday's World Cup final?

World Cup games and predictions for Tuesday, July 14

Match Predictions Time TV France vs. Spain France to win 3 p.m. ET FOX

France vs. Spain

France forward Kylian Mbappé (10) celebrates after scoring a goal during a 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32 match between France and Sweden at New York New Jersey Stadium on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Prediction: France 2-1 Spain; Kylian Mbappé to score and Lamine Yamal 3+ shots

France 2-1 Spain; Kylian Mbappé to score and Lamine Yamal 3+ shots Watchability rating: 5/5 (must watch)

France have been, it is universally agreed, the most impressive team at this World Cup, but that certainly does not mean they are guaranteed to win it. Les Bleus' attack has earned all the headlines, scoring 16 goals in six matches thus far, but the backline deserves praise too, allowing only two goals — none in the knockout phase. In Thursday's quarterfinal, Deschamps' side rather easily swatted aside Morocco in Massachusetts. Kylian Mbappé saw a first half spot-kick easily saved, only to open the scoring in stunning fashion before Ousmane Dembélé netted too soon after.

This is Deschamps' seventh and final tournament in charge, seeking to guide his country to a third successive World Cup final before departing. The front four of Mbappé, Dembélé, Michael Olise and Désiré Doué have looked irresistible, but this will be, by far, the toughest test this entire team have faced to date. So, will France rise to the challenge?

Spain meanwhile are currently unbeaten in 36 internationals, one behind the world record set by Italy in 2021. Their last defeat, excluding shootouts, came in a friendly against Colombia in East London in March 2024. Later that year, en route to Euros supremacy, de la Fuente's team swept everyone they faced aside, but la Roja have not rediscovered that magic this time around.

To oust Portugal and Belgium in the last two rounds, Spain have snuck through thanks to late winners from substitute Mikel Merino — who struck in the final two minutes both times. Could the Arsenal man make a telling contribution once again? These two might just be the best two teams in the world, but only one can reach Sunday's final.

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