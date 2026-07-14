The World Cup semifinal bracket is the most stacked we have ever seen

We've now witnessed 100 matches at this World Cup, meaning just four remains, with four soccer powerhouses now within touching distance of glory. For the first time ever, the top four ranked teams have made it through to the last four, while it is also only the third time that the semi-finalists are all former world champions, this last happening in 1990.

So, two blockbuster matches await, and here is your complete guide to the semi-finals, taking you through both fixtures, with dates, kickoff times, venues, TV info, predictions and odds.

France vs. Spain

France's Kylian Mbappe | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Date & Time: Tuesday July, 14, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Tuesday July, 14, 3 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX Odds to qualify : France -163, Spain +130

: France -163, Spain +130 Prediction: France 2-1 Spain

For the third summer in succession, France and Spain will meet in a major semi-final, but will this one go the same way? Back at Euro 2024, a Lamine Yamal curler helped la Roja overcome les Bleus 2-1 in Munich, en route to lifting the trophy. Last June, they smashed France in the semifinals of the Nations League, leading 4-0 and then 5-1 in Stuttgart, before a flurry of late goals saw it end 5-4.

Despite this, France will kick off in Texas as firm favorites. Didier Deschamps' side have been, by some distance, the most impressive team at this World Cup thus far, winning all six matches, scoring 16 goals and conceding only two. On Thursday, les Bleus comfortably swatted aside Morocco 2-0 in Foxborough. Kylian Mbappé saw a tame first half spot-kick saved, but curled home the opener on the hour mark, before Ousmane Dembélé secured the victory a mere six minutes later. So now, can France become only the third nation in history to reach three World Cup Finals in a row?

Spain though are the European champions, currently unbeaten in 36 internationals, one behind the record held by Italy, set in 2021. Despite this, and being into to only the country's second-ever World Cup semi-final, Luis de la Fuente's team are yet to truly impress this summer. In both of the last two knockout rounds, a late goals off the bench from Mikel Merino has seen la Roja get through, first dumping out Portugal, before seeing them oust Belgium 2-1 on Friday, punishing a goalkeeping error.

Thus, if both sides continue to play as they have been, most expect France to reach the final with victory at Jerry World. However, Spain will dominate possession and force les Bleus to retreat and defend, something they've been tasked with doing very infrequently thus far. In summary, this heavyweight blockbuster from AT&T Stadium on Tuesday is not one to be missed.

England vs. Argentina

England's Jude Bellingham | REUTERS

Date & Time: Wednesday July, 15, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Wednesday July, 15, 3 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA Odds to qualify : England -138, Argentina +110

: England -138, Argentina +110 Prediction: England 2-1 Argentina

On Wednesday, attention turns to Atlanta for one of international soccer's biggest rivalries. These two nations have previously met five times at World Cups, the two most famous both going Argentina's way, prevailing in knockout ties in '86, featuring the Hand of God, and 12 years later. David Beckham infamously sent off in Saint-Étienne. However, England did win their last competitive encounter in 2002, as well as a quarterfinal at Wembley in 1966, hoping that is a good omen.

Returning to the present day, neither team's path to this point has been straight-forward. England have had to battle through each knockout round, coming from behind to oust DR Congo, before a grueling 3-2 victory over Mexico at the Azteca, holding out down to ten men for almost the entire second 45. Then, on Saturday night, the Three Lions trailed again against Norway in Miami, but Jude Bellingham rose to the occasion, scoring twice to secure an extra time win. At the World Cup, England have only ever won four knockout matches when going behind, and two have come this summer. So, can Thomas Tuchel's team show this resilience once again?

Argentina meantime remain the team to beat if you want to win an international tournament. Since crashing out of the 2019 Copa América at the semi-final stage against hosts Brazil at the Mineirão, la Albiceleste have won 13 straight knockout phase ties, so will this sequence continue? Despite being the defending champions, Lionel Scaloni's side have been made to work hard in every knockout round thus far. They were taken to extra time by debutants Cape Verde, recovered from 2-0 down to dramatically defeat Egypt, before another tough test against Switzerland on Saturday night. Despite the Swiss being down to ten men, only a late stunner from Julián Álvarez saw them progress, before Lautaro Martínez lashed home a clincher right at the end of the night in Kansas City.

Thus, these two sides have enjoyed, and endured, similar journeys to this point. This, put succinctly, means this semi-final at Mercedes-Benz Stadium could go either-way and is impossible to call.

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