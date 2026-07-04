Is Alphonso Davies playing today? Canadian star's status vs. Morocco

It is almost time for the biggest game in Canadian men's national team history. Already this summer, les Rouges have won a World Cup match for the very first time, demolishing Qatar 6-0 in Vancouver, with Jonathan David bagging a hat-trick. Then, last Sunday, Stephen Eustáquio's stoppage time strike saw the Canucks snatch a famous round of 32 victory over South Africa in Los Angeles.

So now, Jesse Marsch's team will travel south to Houston for a clash with Morocco, looking to get through to a World Cup quarter-final in Foxborough on July 9, likely against France. Of course, the co-hosts are massive underdogs, considering that the Atlas Lions were World Cup semi-finalists three and a half years ago, as well as featuring in the Africa Cup of Nations Final earlier this year.

However, will Canada's hopes of a major upset at NRG Stadium be boosted when the team news drops?

Alphonso Davies injury update: Potentially ready to start

Canada's progress through this World Cup has been made all the more impressive by the fact that they've achieved it without their superstar. Despite Marsch's consistent insistence that he would feature in the next game, and then the one after that, and then the one after that, Alphonso Davies did not play a part in the group phase, merely watching from the sidelines like any other fan.

However, he finally came on for the final 15 minutes against South Africa last Sunday, his introduction the biggest cheer of the day at SoFi, even louder than the goal later on. Immediately, Davies' impact was felt, bursting past a defender and creating a shooting opportunity. He was, though, clearly not fully fit, which, for a player whose superpower is his acceleration, is a massive hindrance, albeit having him available could make the difference.

Alphonso Davies starting would give Canada a fighting chance

Canada's Alphonso Davies | REUTERS

Davies has endured an injury-hit last 18 months. He ruptured his ACL against the United States in the CONCACAF Nations League in March 2025, sidelined for 261 days thereafter. Then, towards the end of last season, he suffered a serious hamstring injury in the Bundesliga, hence why he missed the start of this World Cup. Thus, prior to his brief cameo against South Africa, Davies had sat out 20 successive internationals, but Canada are clearly a better team with him on the field.

Two summers ago, the Bayern Munich star was a key figure as les Rouges reached the Copa América semifinals, starting all five matches as captain. He has 15 goals and 18 assists to his name in just 59 caps, which are impressive numbers considering he almost always gets deployed at left-back.

Nevertheless, even from that role, when fit and flying, Davies is the team's primary chance creator, something they need even more after Ismaël Koné's horrific leg break against Qatar. He is able to burst down the left side and create opportunities for strikers Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Tani Oluwaseyi or Promise David. If Davies is able to start, he'll come in for Richie Laryea at left-back, and this would represent a major boost to their hopes of ousting Morocco in Texas.

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