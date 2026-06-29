Who does Canada play next? World Cup schedule, bracket path and key dates

The next opponent for Canada will be decided by Monday night's match between two European teams in Monterrey.

Canada continue to break new ground at this World Cup. In the group stages, at the eighth attempt, the Canucks won a men's World Cup game for the very first time, demolishing nine-man Qatar 6-0 in Vancouver with Jonathan David bagging a hat-trick. However, after losing 2-1 to Switzerland in their final group game, Jesse Marsch's team were forced to relinquish home advantage for the knockouts.

So, on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles, les Rouges took on South Africa, both nations having reached the knockout phase for the very first time. To say it was a game low on quality and action would be an understatement, but Canada were the better side. Deep into injury time, just as everyone was preparing for extra time, Stephen Eustáquio lashed home from the edge of the area, sparking wild scenes of celebration.

Despite their run to the 2024 Copa América semi-finals, this is undeniably the biggest moment in men's Canadian soccer history. So, what next for Marsch's team?

Who do Canada play next at the World Cup?

Canadian supporters should keep a close eye on Monday night's round of 32 tie Netherlands vs. Morocco in Monterrey. That's because, the winners of that clash will be the Canucks' opponents at NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday July, 4.

Canada's potential World Cup knockout stage schedule

Round of 16: Saturday July, 4. Kick off 1 p.m. ET in Houston - vs. Netherlands or Morocco .

. Quarter-final: Thursday July, 9. Kick off 4 p.m. ET in Foxborough - vs. France, Germany, Sweden or Paraguay .

. Semi-final: Tuesday July, 14. Kick off 3 p.m. ET in Arlington - vs. Spain, Portugal, Croatia, USA, Belgium, Senegal, Austria or Bosnia .

. Final: Sunday July, 19. Kick off 3 p.m. ET in New Jersey - vs. Argentina, England, Brazil, Colombia, Côte d'Ivoire, Norway, Japan, Mexico, Ecuador, Algeria, Ghana, Australia, Egypt, DR Congo or Cape Verde.

Of course, no Canadian realistically believes they will be involved in the quarterfinals, let alone the final itself, but why not dream? Whoever they come up against in the Lone Star State next weekend, Canada will be underdogs, especially having given up home advantage, albeit a fair few Canadian supporters will make the long journey south to Texas.

Les Rouges have heavily lost both previous meetings with Holland, both coming in friendlies. Legends Dennis Bergkamp, Marc Overmars and Frank Rijkaard all scored during the first half of a 3-0 win in Toronto in 94'. More relevantly, two summers ago, Marsch's team were demolished 4-0 at De Kuip in Rotterdam; Memphis, Jeremie Frimpong, Wout Weghorst and Virgil van Dijk all scoring.

Meantime, Canada's record against Morocco isn't much better. The pair drew 1-1 in Montréal in '94, with Canada smashed 4-0 in Marrakesh a decade ago. The pair most-recently clashed at the World Cup in Qatar, with the Atlas Lions prevailing 2-1 at Al-Thumama Stadium your years ago.

Thus, it would require something of a miracle for Canada to become the fifth CONCACAF nation to reach a World Cup quarter-final, after Cuba (1938), Mexico (1970 & 1986), USA (1930 & 2002), and Costa Rica (2014). However, Marsch's team have already made history, dreaming of even more.

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