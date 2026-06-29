World Cup predictions for June 29: Germany ease through, Netherlands narrow win, Brazil to be dumped out

Every day of this working week, there will be three World Cup knockout stage matches coming your way. Arguably, the tie of the round commences Monday's action, with many tipping Japan to spring a massive surprise when they face Brazil in Houston.

After that, Germany are expected to cruise to victory when they take on Paraguay at Gillette Stadium. In the day's late game, Netherlands and Morocco meet in Monterrey in another tie that is too close to call. So, check out our a complete guide to the days action, including kick off times, TV info, previews and predictions.

World Cup games and predictions for Monday, June 29

Match Predictions Time TV Brazil vs. Japan Japan in extra time 1 p.m. ET FOX Germany vs. Paraguay Germany win 4:30 p.m. ET FOX Netherlands vs. Morocco Netherlands in extra time 9 p.m. ET FOX

Brazil vs. Japan

June 24, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S.; Brazil's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring a goal that was later disallowed. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Prediction: Brazil 1-2 Japan - AET; Vinícius Júnior to score and Zion Suzuki 4+ saves

Brazil 1-2 Japan - AET; Vinícius Júnior to score and Zion Suzuki 4+ saves Watchability rating: 5/5 (Must watch)

Brazil has never failed to reach the last 16 at the World Cup, most recently crashing out even at that early stage at Italia '90, but could this be one of the worst days of their illustrious football history? It is tough to tell how strong Carlo Ancelotti's team is following the group stages. The Seleção were second best during a 1-1 draw with Morocco, subsequently swatting aside both Haiti and Scotland 3-0, but neither of those two teams are of the highest standard.

Brazil also lost Raphinha due to injury during their second game, so they will need Vinícius Júnior to continue his red-hot form, having scored during all three games so far. Brazil does boast a star-studded squad but appears to lack cohesion, so could they be exposed in Houston?

Well, if any team can exploit Brazil's weaknesses, it is surely Japan. Hajime Moriyasu's team have been very impressive so far this summer, holding their own with the Netherlands, hammering Tunisia and then settling for a draw with Sweden to secure second in Group F. Prior to the tournament, manager Moriyasu stated that his team's aim is to win the World Cup, but just a victory here would be history.

The Samurai Blue have never won a World Cup knockout tie, losing all four, so this would be quite the way to change that fact. Japan had also never won any of their 13 meetings with Brazil, losing 11, prior to a 3-2 friendly win last October, coming from 2-0 down to prevail 3-2 in Tokyo. So, can they eliminate the record, five-time world champions at NRG Stadium? We think they just might.

Germany vs. Paraguay

June 14, 2026; Houston, Texas, U.S.; Germany's Deniz Undav celebrates scoring their sixth goal with Leroy Sane. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Prediction: Germany 3-0 Paraguay; Kai Havertz to score and Joshua Kimmich 3+ chances created

Germany 3-0 Paraguay; Kai Havertz to score and Joshua Kimmich 3+ chances created Watchability rating: 2/5 (Maybe give this game a miss)

Over in Massachusetts, this tie appears to be a complete mismatch. Germany rubber-stamped top spot in Group E with a game to spare, following contrasting victories over Curaçao and Côte d'Ivoire. Despite having nothing to play for, Julian Nagelsmann named a strong side against Ecuador on Thursday, making it not ideal that his team was beaten 2-1 in New Jersey.

Nevertheless, die Nationalelf should ease through this tie at Gillette Stadium and, if they do, they'll be on a collision course to meet France in Philly on the Fourth of July. Germany defeated Paraguay in Seogwipo in the first knockout round in 2002, en route to the final, hoping that is a good omen.

24 years on, is Paraguay capable of an upset? Well, "probably not" is the succinct answer. Gustavo Alfaro's team was blown away by USA in their opener, at which point they appeared long shots to reach the knockouts. However, against all odds, la Albirroja then beat Türkiye 1-0, despite seeing Miguel Almirón sent off in the first half, as well as having just six shots to their opponents' 33.

Last time out, los Guaraníes played out a very uneventful goalless draw with Australia; you could tell both were content with a draw! Thus, Paraguay is a very limited team, unlikely to give Germany much trouble in Foxborough.

Netherlands vs. Morocco

June 19, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S.; Morocco's Ismael Saibari celebrates scoring their first goal with Bilal El Khannouss. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Prediction: Netherlands 2-1 Morocco - AET; Brian Brobbey and Ismael Saibari both to score

Netherlands 2-1 Morocco - AET; Brian Brobbey and Ismael Saibari both to score Watchability rating: 4/5 (Worth your time)

Lastly, to conclude Monday's action, a tie that is extremely tough to call. Netherlands looked pretty strong during the group stages, first held to a draw by Japan, following that up with emphatic victories over Sweden and Tunisia. Brian Brobbey bagged a brace in the former and scored again on Thursday, adding an extra attacking dimension to the Dutch team.

Thus, Ronald Koeman might have been hoping for an easier round of 32 tie than this. As is, could Holland lose a World Cup match, not including penalty shootouts, for the first time since the 2010 final against Spain in Johannesburg?

Well, 2022 semi-finalists Morocco have been equally impressive thus far, potentially even more so, so are certainly capable of causing a shock in Northern Mexico. The Atlas Lions held their own against Brazil, the better side in a 1-1 draw, and have since beaten Scotland 1-0 and Haiti 4-2, Ismael Saibari on target in all three group games, only missing out on top spot by virtue of goal difference.

Thus, Mohamed Ouahbi's team look well set to make a deep run, but their World Cup escapade could end here. The winners of this tie will be heavy favourites to beat Canada or South Africa in the round of 16, adding extra importance to this clash at Estadio BBVA. It truly is too close to call but, if pushed, we'll back the Netherlands to advance in extra time.

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