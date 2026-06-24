The next game will test the depth of the squad and the head coach's ability to adapt tactics on short notice.

Brazil are always under enormous pressure to win the World Cup, but their two performances so far have been, at best, mixed. The Seleção were second best against Morocco in New Jersey, earning a 1-1 draw thanks to Vinícius Júnior's stunning equaliser. They then demolished Haiti 3-0 in Philly, all the goals coming before half time, albeit the quality of the opposition has to be taken into account.

However, despite victory at Lincoln Financial Field, did Brazil's long-term hopes of World Cup glory actually suffer a serious setback in Pennsylvania? This latest injury update will be a massive concern for the millions of Brazil fans, but might just give the tens of thousands of Scots in South Florida a reason for optimism.

Raphinha injury update: Barcelona star's World Cup participation in serious doubt

Brazil v Haiti: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 | Richard Sellers/Allstar/GettyImages

On the cusp of half time against Haiti last Friday, Raphinha was withdrawn due to a hamstring injury. The 29-year-old will thereby certainly sit out the clash with Scotland at Hard Rock Stadium, and there are fears that his tournament could be over. He will remain with the squad, set to be sidelined for at least two weeks, potentially returning in time for the quarterfinals if Brazil are still in North America by that point.

Why is Raphinha's injury such a blow for Brazil?

This is not a vintage Brazil squad, lacking genuine elite-level players, but Raphinha is certainly one of those. He was the Seleção's top-scorer in CONMEBOL qualifying with five, and has been the most productive attacker, of all those in the squad, at club level in recent times.

Brazil squad members' club goals 24/25 & 25/26

Players Club(s) Goals 24/25 & 25/26 Raphinha Barcelona 55 Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid 44 Matheus Cunha Wolves & Man United 27 Rayan Vasco & Bournemouth 27 Igor Thiago Brentford 25 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 21 Neymar Santos 17 Endrick Real Madrid & Lyon 15 Luiz Henrique Zenit Saint Petersburg 8

Raphinha's form at Barcelona has been absolutely outstanding since he swapped Leeds for Catalonia, a key figure in their three La Liga titles. So, despite the fact he has not consistently shown his best for the national team, the same accusation could be thrown at Vinícius Júnior.

Nevertheless, for Brazil to be considered serious contenders this summer, they really needed both Raphinha and Vini Jr. to show their best form, which now obviously won't happen.

Who will Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti choose to start for Raphinha?

We have laid out all the options, but who should Carlo Ancelotti choose to start in Raphinha's place? Well, it seems likely that it'll be Rayan who gets the nod. The 19-year-old was the man who came off the bench against Haiti, before the head coach mentioned him by name in the press conference, praising his performance and asserting that he has a “lot of potential".

Friday saw Rayan earn just his third senior cap, debuting in March and scoring against Panama in a pre-tournament friendly at the Maracanã. He joined Bournemouth from Vasco da Gama for around $39 million in January, impressing on the English South Coast, scoring five Premier League goals.

While he is the likely starter, Ancelotti does have a slightly more high-profile player hoping to come in too. Brazil's all-time record goalscorer Neymar suffered a calf injury on the eve of this World Cup, thereby yet to feature, but he is now available for the clash with Scotland. So, expect the 34-year-old to add to his 128 international caps in South Florida, closing in on Cafu's all-time record of 142, albeit this is likely to come from the bench.

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