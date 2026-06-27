Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Portugal superstar’s status vs. Colombia

The most in-demand fixture of the World Cup group stages takes place on the final day of the World Cup group stages. Apparently, more than five million people applied for tickets to Colombia vs. Portugal in Miami, which is around the same as the population of Alabama.

Well, this is with good reason. Plenty of stars will be on show, and top spot in Group K is on the line. A draw is enough to see Los Cafeteros retain first place, while Portugal must win at Hard Rock Stadium, as these two nations, amazingly, meet in a senior men's international for the very first time. So, will those in South Florida lucky enough to have tickets witness one of the biggest stars of them all?

Cristiano Ronaldo status vs. Columbia: Will Portugal star play?

As if there were ever any doubt, Cristiano Ronaldo will be starting in attack for Portugal on Saturday night. Following Portugal's 1-1 draw with DR Congo in Houston, the 41-year-old was widely criticized, with some, even within Portugal, suggesting that Roberto Martínez's team would be better without him. However, Ronaldo was never likely to be benched, and that is even more the case now.

That's because, on Tuesday, Ronaldo scored a first major tournament goal from open play since Euro 2020, netting twice during the first half of the 5-0 demolition against Uzbekistan in Houston. This saw him become the first man in history to score at six different World Cups.

Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup goals

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

World Cup Ronaldo goals Ronaldo's goals scored vs 2006 1 Iran 2010 1 Korea DPR 2014 1 Ghana 2018 4 Spain X3 & Morocco 2022 1 Ghana 2026 2 Uzbekistan X2

Prior to the win over Uzbekistan, Ronaldo had scored just one goal across his last 12 major tournament appearances, this a penalty against Ghana in Qatar. Overall though, his tally of 230 caps and 145 goals are both world records, neither likely to be overtaken any time soon.

Now 41 years old, there are question marks as to whether Ronaldo can still compete at the highest level. Well, at the Nations League Finals 12 months ago, he did score in both the semi-final against Germany and the final win over Spain, as Portugal won the trophy for the second time.

However, particularly against DR Congo, he did not look sharp, so it could be a weakness as Portugal comes up against tougher opposition during the knockout stages. Well, this meeting with Colombia will be the first serious test Martínez's men face during this competition. As mentioned, Ronaldo has 145 international goals to his name, netting against 49 different opponents.

Of these, just two have been scored against South American nations, netting against Argentina in Genèva in 2011 and Ecuador in Guimarães two years later, both friendlies and both defeats. So, as Portugal faces Colombia for the first time, will he mark the occasion with a goal?

More World Cup news and analysis