World Cup predictions for June 27: Wins for England and Argentina, Portugal to beat Colombia

We've finally made it. After 64 matches, the same number played throughout the entirety of previous World Cups, the group stages will finally conclude with groups J, K and L wrapping up on Saturday night.

For only the second time, after June 30, 2018, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be in World Cup action on the same day. Portugal need a win against Colombia to top their section, while it is already job done for Argentina, but still expect Messi to want to add to his record-breaking goals tally of 18, five of which have come this summer already.

Elsewhere, England will be looking to get back on track, while the other three fixtures will be decisive in determining who reaches the round of 32. So, check out our complete guide to the day's action, including kick off times, TV info, previews and predictions.

World Cup games and predictions for Saturday, June 27

Match Predictions Time TV Panama vs. England England win 5 p.m. ET FOX Croatia vs. Ghana Draw 5 p.m. ET FS1 Colombia vs. Portugal Portugal win 7:30 p.m. ET FOX DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan DR Congo win 7:30 p.m. ET FS1 Jordan vs. Argentina Argentina win 10 p.m. ET FOX Algeria vs. Austria Draw 10 p.m. ET FS1

Panama vs. England

England's Harry Kane reacts | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Prediction: Panama 0-2 England; Harry Kane to score and Declan Rice 3+ chances created

Panama 0-2 England; Harry Kane to score and Declan Rice 3+ chances created Watchability rating: 3/5 (For the diehards)

After their thumping victory over Croatia, most forecast that this would be a dead-rubber for England. However, Thomas Tuchel's team do still have work to do to cement top spot, after Tuesday's frustrating goalless draw with Ghana in Foxborough. This is the fourth successive major tournament at which the Three Lions have won their opener but drawn the next match, most of which have have gone pretty well, so there's no need to panic. Nevertheless, England do need a victory at MetLife on Saturday evening to ensure they'll finish first, thereby facing a third place team on July 1.

Panama meantime have already been eliminated, but will be determined to secure a first-ever World Cup point. Los Canaleros are certainly unlucky to have zero points on the board, narrowly beaten 1-0 by both Ghana and Croatia. If England fans are expected another 6-1 win, as they enjoyed against Panama eight years ago, that is unlikely considering all the improvements made under Thomas Christiansen. Nevertheless, England should still pick up three points in East Rutherford.

Croatia vs. Ghana

Croatia's Ante Budimir celebrates | John E Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Prediction: Croatia 0-0 Ghana; Luka Modrić 100+ completed passes and Antoine Semenyo 1+ shot on target

Croatia 0-0 Ghana; Luka Modrić 100+ completed passes and Antoine Semenyo 1+ shot on target Watchability rating: 3/5 (For the diehards)

Over in Philadelphia, Group L's truly decisive match takes place. Ghana have been one of the biggest surprise packages at this tournament so far, still unbeaten, yet to even concede a goal. Caleb Yirenkyi's stoppage time goal snatched victory against Panama in the most dramatic fashion imaginable, before Carlos Queiroz's team battled to a goalless draw with England, holding their own against one of the tournament favourites. Thus, the Black Stars are already assured of a spot in the knockout stages, seeking a point in Pennsylvania to preserve second place.

Croatia meantime must win to leapfrog their opponents, but will find Ghana a tough nut to crack. Having lost their opener against England, it was do or die for Zlatko Dalić's team against Panama on Tuesday. In a game low on chances, Ante Budimir's goal just after half time, following some excellent build up play down the right, was enough to secure victory. If the Checkered Ones do lose this one, they would be in danger of missing out on the knockout phase, depending on their goal difference. Thus, we're forecasting a low-scoring draw at Lincoln Financial Field that would suit both.

Colombia vs. Portugal

Colombia's James Rodriguez reacts. | Eloisa Sanchez-Reuters via Imagn Images

Prediction: Colombia 1-2 Portugal; Cristiano Ronaldo 4+ shots and 4+ total cards.

Colombia 1-2 Portugal; Cristiano Ronaldo 4+ shots and 4+ total cards. Watchability rating: 5/5 (Must watch)

Over in Group K, in the day's headline fixture, top spot is on the line. Colombia have the advantage, considering they have picked up maximum points so far. Los Cafeteros first beat Uzbekistan 3-1 at the Azteca, before battling to a 1-0 victory over DR Congo, in which Daniel Muñoz was the late match-winner. The last two times they have qualified, Colombia have managed to top their World Cup group, so will Néstor Lorenzo's team earn the draw they need in South Florida to achieve this again?

Portugal meantime must win, due to the fact they could only draw 1-1 with DR Congo in their opener. This cranked up the pressure on Roberto Martínez's team, who responded by demolishing Uzbekistan 5-0 in Houston, with a certain Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice. So now, Colombia and Portugal will meet for the very first time and, despite the fact both are through, this clash is key.

The group winners will face a third-place team in the last 32 and then likely Switzerland in the round of 16. Meantime, the runners-up will clash with Ghana or Croatia in the next round, on a collision course to meet Spain thereafter. Hard Rock Stadium will be a sea of both yellow and red jerseys, specifically those with a number seven on the back, so this match is not one to miss.

DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan

DR Congo's Arthur Masuaku reacts. | Eloisa Sanchez-Reuters via Imagn Images

Prediction: DR Congo 2-0 Uzbekistan; Cédric Bakambu to score and Abdukodir Khusanov 6+ defensive contributions

DR Congo 2-0 Uzbekistan; Cédric Bakambu to score and Abdukodir Khusanov 6+ defensive contributions Watchability rating: 2/5 (Maybe give this game a miss)

That is not all for Group K. The section's two outsiders also harbour hopes of knockout stage football, but this is must win for both. DR Congo, back at the World Cup after 52 years away, earned a maiden World Cup point and scored a first World Cup goal during their 1-1 draw with Portugal; Yoane Wissa's towering header the historic moment. Last time out, Sébastien Desabre's side were beaten 1-0 by Colombia in Guadalajara, but remain in a strong position to progress. Victory for the Leopards will see DR Congo go through as a best-ranked third place team, so will this be a famous night?

Uzbekistan meantime are also targeting an historic victory, even if their knockout phase hopes are very slim. Fabio Cannavaro's team have so far been beaten 3-1 by Colombia, Abbosbek Fayzullaev scoring their first goal at the tournament, before then being demolished 5-0 by Portugal. So, even if the White Wolves win this one, their -7 goal difference will likely see them exit, but Uzbekistan will still be desperate for victory. Nevertheless, DR Congo should be too strong at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Jordan vs. Argentina

Argentina's Lionel Messi | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Prediction: Jordan 0-2 Argentina; Lionel Messi to score and have 4+ shots.

Jordan 0-2 Argentina; Lionel Messi to score and have 4+ shots. Watchability rating: 3/5 (For the diehards)

Lastly, Group J will be the last of the 12 to wrap up, with those attending AT&T Stadium on Saturday night seeing a dead-rubber, albeit the atmosphere won't reflect that. Argentina are seeking to end a World Cup group stage with a perfect record for the fifth time, after 1930, '98 and 2010 and 2014, reaching the final in two of those, looking good to go all the way again. La Albiceleste have so far beaten both Algeria and Austria, conceding no goals with Lionel Messi scoring all five. He is now the World Cup's all-time leading scorer, so will the 39 year old start, or be kept in reserve?

As for Jordan, this is their first-ever World Cup appearance, guaranteed to be heading home, but seeking an historic result. Jamal Sellami's side have been competitive in defeat against both Austria and Algeria in the Bay Area, with Nizar Al-Rashdan giving them the lead in the latter, but they could not hold on. Despite being eliminated, getting the chance to face Argentina at a World Cup will be huge for these Jordanian players, so can they upset the odds at Jerry World? Probably not.

Algeria vs. Austria

Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Prediction: Algeria 1-1 Austria; Riyad Mahrez 2+ shots and 4+ total cards.

Algeria 1-1 Austria; Riyad Mahrez 2+ shots and 4+ total cards. Watchability rating: 2/5 (Maybe give this game a miss)

Over in Kansas City, will we see these two teams come to a mutually beneficial agreement? The pair kick off both on three points, meaning both are in a good position to get through. Austria kick off in second, by virtue of their better goal difference, having enjoyed a win over Jordan, followed by Monday's defeat against Argentina in Texas. Thus, a draw would be enough for Ralf Rangnick's team to stay second, although is that what they want?

Similarly, Algeria lost to Argentina but then beat Jordan 2-1 in Santa Clara; late goals from Nadhir Benbouali and Amine Gouiri snatching victory. Thus, the Fennecs are well placed to reach the knockout stages for just the second time. A draw at Arrowhead Stadium would see both teams go through, making this the most-likely outcome, but it isn't that simple. The team in second will come up against Spain, while the third-place side will most-likely come up against Switzerland. Thus, we could be in a bizarre situation where both are playing for a draw, or potentially even to lose. We'll see!

More World Cup news and analysis: