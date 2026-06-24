Every team that has qualified for the World Cup knockout stages

All 48 nations at this year's World Cup have now played twice, and the race to reach the knockout stage is entering its final stretch. With six matches per day from Wednesday to Saturday, the group stage will be wrapped up by midnight ET on Saturday, when the knockout stage bracket will be set in stone. So far, just seven nations have mathematically secured their ticket to the knockout stage. Who are they, and who has impressed the most? We're tracking it all here.

Every team that has qualified for the World Cup round of 32

Group Nation Top spot secured A Mexico Yes D United States Yes E Germany Yes I France No I Norway No J Argentina Yes K Colombia No

Mexico has already locked up Group A

Mexico forward Raul Jimenez | Daniel Jefferson-Imagn Images

Despite pre-tournament fears that they would repeat their group stage exit form 2022, it is job done for Mexico in Group A. El Tri have so far beaten both South Africa and South Korea, making Wednesday's clash with Czechia a dead-rubber for Javier Aguirre's team. As group winners, Mexico will continue to play at the Azteca in the round of 32 and round of 16, if they get that far, and will be extremely difficult to beat in front of its partisan home crowd.

USMNT is through and guaranteed first place

Folarin Balogun of the U.S. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Sticking with the co-hosts performing well theme, the United States is also guaranteed to top its group with one match remaining. Mauricio Pochettino's team has exceeded all expectations, swatting aside both Paraguay and Australia, with five of its six goals coming during excellent first halves. Tougher tests await for the U.S., but this tournament could not have gone any better, with Pochettino able to rest his stars against Türkiye at SoFi Stadium on Thursday.

Germany secured the top spot in Group E

Germany's Kai Havertz celebrates scoring | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Germany has sewn up first place in Group F with a game to spare, despite not actually having been that convincing so far. Despite demolishing Curaçao 7-1, most were focussing on die Mannschaft's vulnerabilities in that one, before everyone could agree that they were fortunate to beat Côte d'Ivoire in Toronto. Nevertheless, Julian Nagelsmann's team will be dangerous in the knockouts.

France is through but still chasing first place

France's Kylian Mbappe | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Over in Group I, France has been impressive so far, haven't they? Kylian Mbappé has scored a brace against both Senegal and Iraq, as Didier Deschamps' side has won both matches to date. Les Bleus has only ever ended a World Cup group stage with a perfect record once, doing so en route to the trophy on home soil in 1998. Well, France still has work to do to top this section.

Norway's World Cup return is already a success

Norway's Erling Haaland | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

On Friday night in Foxborough, France and Norway will go head-to-head for first place. The Lions have so far enjoyed wins over Iraq and Senegal, with Erling Braut Haaland on target twice in both matches, but their team is below les Bleus on goal difference. Nevertheless, irrespective of where the two finish, no one will want to face them in the knockouts.

Argentina and Lionel Messi are cruising into the knockouts

Argentina's Lionel Messi | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Wins over Algeria and Austria have seen Argentina cruise to first place in Group J, with Lionel Messi scoring all five of its goals. Thus after a dead-rubber against Jordan, Lionel Scaloni's side will head to Messi's home in Miami for the last 32, and a brave person would back against Argentina reaching a seventh World Cup Final.

Colombia is through and has a chance to win Group K

Colombia's Daniel Munoz | Eloisa Sanchez-Reuters via Imagn Images

Lastly, it is hard to tell just how strong Colombia really is. Los Cafeteros have enjoyed wins over Uzbekistan and DR Congo, the latter a hard-fought 1-0 victory, with Daniel Muñoz breaking the deadlock in both matches. Thus, Néstor Lorenzo's team needs just one point against Portugal in South Florida to secure the top spot, and this will be a serious litmus test of Colombia's capabilities.