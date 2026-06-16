When does the 2026 World Cup end? Final date, schedule and matches remaining

Enjoying the 2026 World Cup? Well, the good news is that there is still plenty more to come. Between now and the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19, much more soccer will be played across North America.

World Cup matches remaining: 88 of 104

This is the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup, and this summer's tournament is bigger than ever. The inaugural competition in 1930 featured just 13 teams and saw only 18 matches played. Since 1998, 32 teams have competed, leading to a 64-match competition. But beginning this year, 48 nations have qualified, which results in 104 matches, a significant increase. The format is far from ideal, with eight of 12 third-place teams advancing, but more soccer is always good!

How long does the World Cup last?

As well as being the biggest World Cup ever, it is also the longest, lasting 39 days, a week longer than usual. The tournament kicked off on Thursday, June 11 with Mexico's 2-0 victory over South Africa at the Azteca. The final takes place five and a half weeks later on Sunday July, 19 at MetLife Stadium.

When does the World Cup group stage end?

The final round of group stage matches takes place on Saturday, June 27, when groups K and L will conclude. That evening, England's meeting with Panama in East Rutherford followed by Colombia's eagerly anticipated clash with Portugal at Hard Rock Stadium headline the action.

When does the knockout stage begin?

The very next day on June 28, the knockout stages begin at SoFi Stadium. Nope, there is no break from the action at all! A round of 32 tie in L.A. will be contested by the runners-up of Group A and the runners-up of Group B. This could feature co-hosts Canada, meaning thousands of Canucks supporters will be making the journey across the border to support their side in California.

Key dates for every round of the 2026 World Cup

Group Stages : June 11-27

: June 11-27 Round of 32 : June 28 - July 3

: June 28 - July 3 Round of 16 : July 4-7

: July 4-7 Quarterfinals : July 9-11

: July 9-11 Semifinals : July 14 and 15, both kick off 3 p.m. ET.

: July 14 and 15, both kick off 3 p.m. ET. Third-place play-off : Saturday, July, 18. Kick off 5 p.m. ET.

: Saturday, July, 18. Kick off 5 p.m. ET. World Cup Final: Sunday, July, 19. Kick off 3 p.m. ET.