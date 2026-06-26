Is Jérémy Doku playing today? Belgium winger’s status vs. New Zealand after son’s birth

His reintroduction could be the key to breaking down a low block and changing their tournament fortunes.

The team's creative spark, Jeremy Doku, missed the last match due to a personal matter and has now rejoined the squad.

In this expanded 48-team World Cup format, it was suggested that it was practically impossible to be eliminated in the group phase, with only 16 teams knocked out after 72 matches are played. Well, Belgium are really putting that theory to the test. So far, Rudi Garcia's team have been held to two draws, failing to beat both Egypt in Seattle and then Iran in LA, the latter an awfully dull goalless draw.

Thus, ahead of their final group game against New Zealand, the Red Devils must win at BC Place to be guaranteed avoiding a second successive World Cup group stage exit. So, could their chances of victory be helped by the return of their best creative spark?

Jérémy Doku availability update: Winger back in contention

After starting their tournament opener against Egypt, Jérémy Doku was not involved in Sunday afternoon's stalemate with Iran at SoFI. The Royal Belgian Football Association officially announced that this was due to illness but, instead, he had returned to England to attend the birth of his first child, a son named Praise.

The 24 year old has since returned to the United States, so is expected to start Friday's do or die clash with New Zealand in British Columbia. As was the case just 148 miles south 11 days ago, this will see Leandro Trossard back on the right-wing, with Alexis Saelemaekers dropping to the bench.

Jérémy Doku's return is a huge game changer for Belgium

While Belgium's golden generation is more the olden generation these days, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and others past their prime, Doku is vital to their hopes of making any progress through this tournament. In the game he did start, the Manchester City winger attempted nine dribbles, 23 carries and four progressive carries, constantly causing defences problems.

In both group stage games so far, as will be the case against New Zealand too, the Red Devils' challenge is to break down a low block. Well, they appeared completely incapable of doing this during the draw with Iran, with Doku's absence clear for all to see. In 44 international caps, he has seven goals and an impressive 16 assists to his name, scoring five times during qualifying last year.

At club level, Doku took a gigantic step forward last season, very much establishing himself as one of the best wingers in world football, having been somewhat erratic beforehand. Thus, needing to win in Vancouver on Friday night, his return to the fold could make all the difference.

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