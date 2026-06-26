World Cup predictions for June 26: Wins for France, Spain, Belgium and Uruguay to crash out

Groups G, H and I all conclude on Friday at the World Cup, with three of the biggest stars in the game all in action. In the early kick off, France and Norway go head-to-head in Foxborough for top spot, a match that surely guarantees goals, with Håland and Mbappé involved.

Elsewhere, Uruguay is fighting for their World Cup lives against European champions Spain, an unenviable position in which to find yourself. Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia as well as Senegal and Iraq also go head-to-head, with both sides needing a victory to reach the knockout stages.

Last, but by no means least, all four teams in Group G could still get through, with Belgium in the spotlight, seeking to avoid a second successive World Cup group stage elimination. So, check out our complete guide to the day's action, including kick off times, TV info, previews, predictions and our watchability rating for each game.

World Cup games and predictions for Friday, June 26

Match Predictions Time TV Norway vs. France France win 3 p.m. ET FOX Senegal vs. Iraq Senegal win 3 p.m. ET FS1 Uruguay vs. Spain Spain win 8 p.m. ET FOX Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia Cape Verde win 8 p.m. ET FS1 Egypt vs. Iran Egypt win 11 p.m. ET FS1 New Zealand vs. Belgium Belgium win 11 p.m. ET FOX

Norway vs. France

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates | James Lang-Imagn Images

Prediction: Norway 2-3 France; Erling Braut Håland and Kylian Mbappé to both score.

Norway 2-3 France; Erling Braut Håland and Kylian Mbappé to both score. Watchability rating: 5/5 (Must watch)

Even though it has the lowest stakes, if you're only able to watch one match on Friday, make it this one. Both sides are already through the knockout stages, having claiming maximum points thus far, but that lack of jeopardy should lead to a goal-fest at Gillette Stadium.

France have so far beaten Senegal 3-1 and Iraq 3-0, with Kylian Mbappé bagging a brace in both matches. This has taken his tally to 16 World Cup goals, matching Mirosłav Klose's tally, but two behind new record-holder Lionel Messi. So, expect him to be ultra-motivated in Massachusetts.

Erling Braut Håland also has four World Cup goals to his name this summer, scoring twice during Norway's high-scoring wins over Iraq and then Senegal. Thus, Ståle Solbakken's side have also cruised into the knockout stages, although they require a win to pip France to top spot, given that their goal difference is worse by one. In short, expect plenty of goals in Foxborough.

Senegal vs. Iraq

Senegal's Ismaila Sarr | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Prediction: Senegal 3-0 Iraq; Ismaïla Sarr to score and Sadio Mané 3+ shots.

Senegal 3-0 Iraq; Ismaïla Sarr to score and Sadio Mané 3+ shots. Watchability rating: 3/5 (For the diehards)

Elsewhere on Friday afternoon, this clash in Toronto is must win for both. Senegal and Iraq both kick off on zero points, meaning a draw in BMO Field would see them both eliminated. However, the winners would stand a chance of progressing as a best-ranked third-place finisher.

Of the two, Senegal have a far better chance of doing just that, and are the likely winner in Ontario. The Lions of Téranga were unfortunate in defeat against both France and Norway, so should pick up three points here. However, given that they currently have a goal difference of -3, every goal could count, so Pape Thiaw's team will need to target a high-scoring win.

Iraq's hopes of getting through are slim, even if they win here. That's because, having lost both matches heavily, Graham Arnold's are on a goal difference of -6. Nevertheless, even if it is in vain, expect the Lions of Mesopotamia to give everything they've got to win.

Uruguay vs. Spain

Spain's Lamine Yamal | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Prediction: Uruguay 0-2 Spain; Lamine Yamal to score and Rodri 100+ completed passes

Uruguay 0-2 Spain; Lamine Yamal to score and Rodri 100+ completed passes Watchability rating: 4/5 (Worth your time)

Over in Group H, could Uruguay be the biggest causalities of the group stages? Marcelo Bielsa's team have endured a nightmare campaign so far, held to draws by both Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde. Thus, defeat against the European champions in Guadalajara would see la Celeste eliminated, although another draw will be enough to secure progression, even if Uruguay were to end up in third.

Well, Spain is unlikely to be in a charitable mood. After an embarrassing draw of their won with Cape Verde, Luis de la Fuente's team responded in style, smashing Saudi Arabia 4-0, scoring three times before the first hydration break. Thus, la Roja are sitting pretty at the top of the section, but are still favourites to prevail at Estadio Akron, thereby sending Uruguay heading home.

Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde's Steven Moreira | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Prediction: Cape Verde 2-0 Saudi Arabia; Cape Verde 10+ shots and Mohammed Al-Owais 4+ saves.

Cape Verde 2-0 Saudi Arabia; Cape Verde 10+ shots and Mohammed Al-Owais 4+ saves. Watchability rating: 2/5 (Maybe give this game a miss)

At the same time, over in Houston, what an opportunity this is for both teams to reach the knockout stages. World Cup debutant Cape Verde has already held two former champions of the world to draws, with Kevin Pina and Hélio Varela the scorers in Miami on Sunday night. So now, a victory for Bubista's team will see them qualify in second spot, setting up a glamour last 32 tie with holders Argentina, while a draw would also be enough, if Spain beat Uruguay simultaneously.

While there is much focus on their opponents, this is also a massive match for Saudi Arabia. They've only-ever reached the World Cup knockouts once, this coming during USA '94, so can they repeat the feat? Georgios Donis' side were swatted aside by Spain at the weekend, but their hard-earned point against Uruguay could prove very priceless. The Green Falcons must win this clash in the Lone Star State to progress, anything less would mean they're out, and we make Cape Verde favourites.

New Zealand vs. Belgium

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Prediction: New Zealand 0-2 Belgium; Leandro Trossard to score and Elijah Just 1+ shots on target.

New Zealand 0-2 Belgium; Leandro Trossard to score and Elijah Just 1+ shots on target. Watchability rating: 2/5 (Maybe give this game a miss)

Lastly, kicking off very last in the east coast, it is all to play for in Group G. Belgium was expected to cruise to first place in this section, but have so far only managed draws with Egypt and Iran, the latter a very forgettable goalless stalemate. Another draw would see Rudi Garcia's team sneak through, but the Red Devils have much higher aspirations than that, so should claim victory in Vancouver.

As for New Zealand, this is simply must win if they are to stay alive. The All Whites drew 2-2 with Iran in their opener before, at the weekend, despite taking the lead through Finn Surman's towering header, were beaten 3-1 by Egypt. New Zealand's wait for a first-ever World Cup win goes on, and it's unlikely to come here, assuming the serious Belgium turn up at BC Place and show their quality.

Egypt vs. Iran

Egypt's Mahmoud Trezeguet and Mohamed Salah. | Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

Prediction: Egypt 1-0 Iran; Mohamed Salah to score and 4+ total cards.

Egypt 1-0 Iran; Mohamed Salah to score and 4+ total cards. Watchability rating: 3/5 (For the diehards)

Last, but by no means least, it is all to play for in Seattle. Seven-times African champions, Egypt claimed a first World Cup win at the weekend, coming from behind to beat New Zealand 3-1; Mostafa Ziko, Mohamed Salah and Trézéguet the scorers. As the only side in Group G to have won a game thus far, Hossam Hassan's side are sitting pretty in first place, but may need a win in the Pacific Northwest to stay there, thereby reaching the knockouts for the first time ever.

Similarly, this is Iran's seventh World Cup and, if they avoid defeat at Lumen Field, they'll likely be set to feature in the knockouts for the very first time. Team Melli have to date drawn both matches this summer, 2-2 against New Zealand and 0-0 with Belgium at SoFi, leaving their fate in the balance. Another draw for Amir Ghalenoei's team would probably see them progress, a win would make sure of it, while a defeat would result in elimination. It promises to be a nervy night, but Egypt's quality should see them claim three massive points.

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