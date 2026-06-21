Lamine Yamal's historic World Cup goal sends a clear message about Spain's chances

After Spain's shock goalless draw with Cape Verde on Monday, many were wondering if the European champions were actually as good as we all thought. Well, turns out, yes... yes they are. In Sunday's early kick off from Atlanta, la Roja swatted aside Saudi Arabia 4-0 with a minimum of fuss.

Lamine Yamal, who did not start the opener due to injury, this time took just ten minutes to break the deadlock, doing so from close-range, sliding in at the back post. Mikel Oyarzabal then scored twice in three minutes to end the match as a contest before the first hydration break. Shortly after half time, Marc Cucurella's attempt deflected in via Hassan Al-Tambakti, and that is all she wrote.

He may have won the Euros and three La Liga titles, but this was Lamine Yamal's first-ever World Cup goal, largely because he was only 15 when the last tournament took place in Qatar. Still a few weeks shy of his 19th birthday, the Barcelona superstar is now one of only nine men to score at a World Cup at the age of 18 or younger, a list that features some very famous faces.

Youngest World Cup goal scorers of all-time

Players Nation Year Age Pelé Brazil 1958 17 years & 239 days Manuel Rosas Mexico 1930 18 years & 93 days Gavi Spain 2022 18 years & 110 days Michael Owen England 1998 18 years & 190 days Nicolae Kovács Romania 1930 18 years & 197 days Dmitri Sychev Russia 2002 18 years & 231 days Lamine Yamal Spain 2026 18 years & 343 days Lionel Messi Argentina 2006 18 years & 357 days

Note: Statistics courtesy of FIFA.

Yamal's goal means only six men have scored at a World Cup at a younger age. He is exactly two weeks younger than a certain Lionel Messi was when he bagged the first of his record-equalling tally of 16 against Serbia and Montenegro in Gelsenkirchen two decades ago.

Meantime, as noted by Opta, only one player has opened the scoring in a World Cup match at a younger age and that was Pelé against Wales in Göteborg in 1958, and he wasn't bad either was he? As noted, Yamal though is not the youngest Spain player to net at a World Cup, that record held by Gavi, who was on target during the 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica four years ago.

Where Yamal Lamine ranks in Spain World Cup history

Nevertheless, he is Spain's youngest goal-scorer overall, marking his debut with a goal against Georgia in Tbilisi as a 16 year old back in September 2023. Ten months later, he was firing la Roja to European Championship glory in Germany, curling home a stunner during the semi-final win over France. So now, can he do the same at the World Cup?

Well, it is somewhat reductive to say that Luis de la Fuente's team did not beat Cape Verde because the teenager was on the bench, but did swat Saudi Arabia side because he started. It is reductive, but also true. With him in the side, Spain are one of the best teams on the planet. Without him, they are blunt in attack, and really struggle to score goals but, based on their display at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, no one will want to come up against them in the knockouts.

More World Cup news and analysis: