Lamine Yamal's historic World Cup goal sends a clear message about Spain's chances

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- Spain faced questions after a recent scoreless draw but answered them decisively in their next match.
- Yamine Lamal's early strike set the tone as the squad produced a dominant and clinical performance.
- The presence of this young talent transforms the attack, and his historic achievement now has observers eyeing a deep tournament run.
After Spain's shock goalless draw with Cape Verde on Monday, many were wondering if the European champions were actually as good as we all thought. Well, turns out, yes... yes they are. In Sunday's early kick off from Atlanta, la Roja swatted aside Saudi Arabia 4-0 with a minimum of fuss.
Lamine Yamal, who did not start the opener due to injury, this time took just ten minutes to break the deadlock, doing so from close-range, sliding in at the back post. Mikel Oyarzabal then scored twice in three minutes to end the match as a contest before the first hydration break. Shortly after half time, Marc Cucurella's attempt deflected in via Hassan Al-Tambakti, and that is all she wrote.
He may have won the Euros and three La Liga titles, but this was Lamine Yamal's first-ever World Cup goal, largely because he was only 15 when the last tournament took place in Qatar. Still a few weeks shy of his 19th birthday, the Barcelona superstar is now one of only nine men to score at a World Cup at the age of 18 or younger, a list that features some very famous faces.
Youngest World Cup goal scorers of all-time
Players
Nation
Year
Age
Pelé
Brazil
1958
17 years & 239 days
Manuel Rosas
Mexico
1930
18 years & 93 days
Gavi
Spain
2022
18 years & 110 days
Michael Owen
England
1998
18 years & 190 days
Nicolae Kovács
Romania
1930
18 years & 197 days
Dmitri Sychev
Russia
2002
18 years & 231 days
Lamine Yamal
Spain
2026
18 years & 343 days
Lionel Messi
Argentina
2006
18 years & 357 days
Note: Statistics courtesy of FIFA.
Yamal's goal means only six men have scored at a World Cup at a younger age. He is exactly two weeks younger than a certain Lionel Messi was when he bagged the first of his record-equalling tally of 16 against Serbia and Montenegro in Gelsenkirchen two decades ago.
Meantime, as noted by Opta, only one player has opened the scoring in a World Cup match at a younger age and that was Pelé against Wales in Göteborg in 1958, and he wasn't bad either was he? As noted, Yamal though is not the youngest Spain player to net at a World Cup, that record held by Gavi, who was on target during the 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica four years ago.
Where Yamal Lamine ranks in Spain World Cup history
Nevertheless, he is Spain's youngest goal-scorer overall, marking his debut with a goal against Georgia in Tbilisi as a 16 year old back in September 2023. Ten months later, he was firing la Roja to European Championship glory in Germany, curling home a stunner during the semi-final win over France. So now, can he do the same at the World Cup?
Well, it is somewhat reductive to say that Luis de la Fuente's team did not beat Cape Verde because the teenager was on the bench, but did swat Saudi Arabia side because he started. It is reductive, but also true. With him in the side, Spain are one of the best teams on the planet. Without him, they are blunt in attack, and really struggle to score goals but, based on their display at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, no one will want to come up against them in the knockouts.