Spain’s fatal flaw could cost them at a World Cup once again

Prior to the start of this World Cup, many were tipping Spain as favorites to the trophy. Two summers ago, la Roja won a record-equalling fourth European Championship title, swatting everyone aside en route to the Henri Delaunay Trophy, winning all seven matches. Since the appointment of Luis de la Fuente as manager, they've also won the UEFA Nations League in 2023 and reached last June's final, and defeated Portugal on penalties. Overall, since crashing out in Qatar, Spain have been pretty unstoppable, losing just two of 42 international matches.

However, their quest for World Cup glory got off to an ignominious start. In Monday's early kick off, Spain were held to a goalless draw by tournament debutants Cape Verde at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They dominated every metric, but could not find a way past inspired 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha.

Spain 0-0 Cape Verde match statistics

Statistics Spain Cape Verde Shots 27 6 Shots on target 7 1 Shots inside the box 16 2 Expected goals 2.10 0.20 Big chances 2 1 Touches in opposition box 51 6 Goalkeeper saves 1 7 Corners 11 1 Ball possession 74% 26% Accurate passes 734 205 Passes in final 3rd 388 16 Final third entries 84 26

Note: All statistics courtesy of SofaScore.

Amazingly, despite mustering 27 shots, accumulating an xG figure in excess of 2, Spain had only two big chances, both of which fell to Ferran Torres. That though is far from the most mind-blowing statistic of the afternoon. Striker Mikel Oyarzabal did not touch the ball at all during the first half an hour in Atlanta, the first time any player in any World Cup match has recorded zero touches during the opening 30 minutes of any match since Opta records began in 1966.

This underlined that the problem was one of creation, providing a striker — who had scored 13 goals across his last 13 internationals — with literally no service. Now, there was a clear reason for this. Neither Lamine Yamal nor Nico Williams were fit to start, both introduced in the second half as de la Fuente pushed for a goal. It really was the emergence of these two direct wingers that transformed Spain at the last Euros. Without them, they go back to being pretty lifeless in attack, unable to break down stubborn defenses.

Despite their Euros triumph, this pretty embarrassing draw against Cape Verde continued la Roja's pretty underwhelming recent World Cup record. They have now won only one of their last five World Cup openers. Meanwhile, since being crowned champions of the world in Johannesburg in 2010, they've not won a single World Cup knockout game, exiting in the 2014 group stages, before last 16 exits at the hands of Russia and Morocco, both on penalties. Well, all of these recent World Cup games have followed a similar pattern.

Selected Spain World Cup draws and defeats (2014-2026)

Scoreline Shot count Spain's possession Spain 0-0 Cape Verde 27-6 74% Spain 0-0 Morocco* 13-6 77% Spain 1-2 Japan 12-6 82% Spain 1-1 Russia* 24-8 79% Spain 2-2 Morocco 18-6 75% Spain 0-2 Chile 17-8 62%

Note: Statistics courtesy of SofaScore; *indicates Spain lost on penalties.

Monday's goalless draw with Cape Verde was near-identical to their two World Cup eliminations in Moscow and Al-Rayyan. Across their last two matches at the tournament, Spain have had 40 shots, racked up 3.11 xG, created five big chances and completed 1,660 passes, but scored zero goals.

When Spain's tiki-taka style works, they are unstoppable but, when the opposition are able to nullify them, they keep running into the same issues. So, could that derail their hopes in the United States? As already mentioned, both Lamine Yamal and Williams are working their way back to full fitness, which is obviously good news, albeit, for a squad that possesses so much talent, they are overly reliant on an 18 year old to deliver.

Next up, Spain will face Saudi Arabia on Sunday, before a clash with Uruguay in Guadalajara the following Friday. Thus, they should still have no issue getting through the group, but Cape Verde may have emphasised a blueprint for Spain's future knockout phase opponents to follow.

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