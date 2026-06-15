Is Lamine Yamal playing tonight for Spain? World Cup injury status and more

The head coach confirmed that Lamine Yamal is medically cleared and available for selection despite recent injury concerns.

The World Cup favorites kick off their quest for glory today. 2010 world champions Spain faces debutants Cape Verde at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Monday's early kick off at midday local time in Atlanta. Luis de la Fuente's team won the Euros two summers ago, as well as the UEFA Nations League in 2023, so many members of this squad are seeking to complete the set.

Given that this is the Blue Sharks' first-ever World Cup match, most expect Spain to win very easily, but they will likely have to do so without their star, at least from the start. Lamine Yamal has not featured since suffering a serious hamstring injury during Barcelona's 1-0 victory over Celta de Vigo in La Liga at Camp Nou on April 22.

However, the huge crowd in Atlanta might just get to watch the teenaged sensation.

Lamine Yamal injury update: Recovered from hamstring issue ahead of Spain vs. Cape Verde

Ahead of the tournament, it was widely expected that Lamine Yamal would miss this game, as well as probably Spain's clash with Saudi Arabia on Saturday too, targeting a return against Uruguay in Guadalajara on Friday, June 26. However, he might just feature earlier.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Sunday (h/t ESPN), de la Fuenta confirmed that both Lamine, as well as fellow winger Nico Williams, are available for selection, albeit not yet able to play 90 minutes.

"“Let me decide who starts Lamine is in perfect condition. He makes it to the [first game] in the physical condition we expected him to. He has trained excellently and we have all players available." de la Fuenta on Lamine Yamal

The head coach also added that "we are following all the medical recommendations we have... everyone can confirm Lamine is ready to be a part of the team tomorrow ... he is not in a position to play the full 90 minutes, but he can participate if we feel it’s needed.”

This is great news for Spain fans. The emergence of Lamine and Williams as a pair of dynamic winger two summers ago really transformed la Roja from a sterile, boring and toothless side to one that swept everyone at the Euros aside.

Still only 18 years old, Lamine has scored six international goals in 25 caps. The best of the bunch remains a stunning, curling equalizer during the Euro semifinal victory over France in Munich, also scoring twice last June in a thrilling 5-4 Nations League win over les Bleus in Stuttgart. For Barcelona this season, he's netted 24 times across all competitions, including six in the Champions League, while only three players scored more La Liga goals as he collected a third winners' medal already.

So, if you are one of the lucky ones making your way to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for this Monday midday kick off, arguably, the best player in the world might just be on show.

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