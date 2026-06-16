Where Cape Verde’s heroic draw with Spain ranks among the World Cup’s biggest upsets

This result now sits among the smallest nations to challenge giants and could redefine what we consider a major upset.

The World Cup is all about creating memories that we'll never forget and Mercedes-Benz Stadium witnessed the biggest story of this tournament so far on Monday. Against all odds, debutants Cape Verde held European Champions Spain to a goalless draw in Atlanta, a result literally no one saw coming. Made up of ten volcanic islands, Cape Verde's population of approximately 530,000 makes them the third-smallest nation to ever qualify for a World Cup, above only Curaçao and Iceland.

However, in Atlanta, they held their own against a true superpower of the global game. Forty-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha's last club appearance in Portugal's second-tier was witnessed by only 773 fans; 37 days later, he was man of the match in front of 67,640, with millions watching around the world. The veteran produced seven saves, the second-most of any goalkeeper in their 40s at the World Cup, behind only Pat Jennings (10) of Northern Ireland against Brazil in Guadalajara at Mexico '86.

So, while Cape Verde did not win in Georgia, it still goes down as one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. At kick off, Spain were second in the FIFA World Rankings, while the Blue Sharks were 67th. This is one of the biggest gaps in World Cup history, when the higher-ranked side has failed to win; the rankings were only introduced in 1993. So, where does it rank by this method?

Statistically biggest World Cup upsets by world ranking

World Cup Results World Ranking gap 2010 France 1-2 South Africa 74 2010 New Zealand 1-1 Italy 73 2026 Spain 0-0 Cape Verde 65 2018 Korea Republic 2-0 Germany 61 1998 Spain 2-3 Nigeria 59 2006 Mexico 0-0 Angola 52 2022 Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia 45

Statistically, across the last nine World Cups, including this one, only two matches have been bigger statistical upsets that Monday afternoon in Atlanta. Tournament hosts South Africa were ranked 83rd in the world when they beat France, 2-1, in Bloemfontein, albeit both sides ended the night eliminated from the competition. Just two days earlier, New Zealand held defending champions Italy to a 1-1 draw, despite being 78th in the ranking, although, similarly, the All Whites and the Azzurri were both knocked out as a result.

This time, Spain is supposedly a team at the peak of their powers, time will tell at this tournament we guess, while Cape Verde is an unfancied minnow debutants. This certainly gives extra credence to their claim that this is one of the biggest World Cup upsets of all-time.

Looking back in the pre mid-90s era, worth spotlighting a few of the other biggest surprises the World Cup has ever seen. Back in 1966, North Korea beat Italy, 1-0, at Ayresome Park in Middlesbrough, Pak Doo-ik the match winner, a goal that sent the debutants through to the quarter-finals and saw the side who would win the Euros two years later crash out.

Other notable surprises include East Germany beating eventual winners West Germany in Hamburg in 1974, Cameroon's 1-0 win over holders Argentina at Italia '90 and Northern Ireland's victory over hosts Spain at the Mestalla in '82. The last upset we're going to highlight took place in 1950.

Back then, England was debuting at the tournament and, after beating Chile, 2-0, in Rio de Janeiro, manager Walter Winterbottom rested numerous key players for a clash with USA, wanting to protect them for later in the tournament. However, there would be no later in the tournament.

That's because, in Belo Horizonte, Joe Gaetjens' goal saw the U.S. prevail 1-0, helping eliminate the English, writing his name into US Soccer folklore. In modern times though, the gap between the haves and have nots has never been greater, and Cape Verde's heroic display against Spain will be added to the pantheon of major shocks.

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