Neymar and 3 more Brazil players who won't be back after shock vs. Norway

Brazil, the team everyone in world soccer for so long feared, have once again seen their World Cup dreams shattered. On Sunday evening at MetLife, the record five-time champions of the world were beaten 2-1 by Norway. Erling Braut Håland's late, quick-fire double secured a famous victory for the Nordic nation, with Neymar's late penalty, practically the last kick of the game, counting for very little in the end.

This tournament very much followed a familiar pattern for Brazil. Since their most recent triumph in 2002, they have now lost all six knockout ties played against European opposition, dumped out by France, Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Croatia and now Norway. This latest defeat in New Jersey, coming a round earlier than usual, hurt more than most.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who only took over a year ago and has a contract running until 2030, is largely not being blamed, so you figure he will get the chance to put this right in four summers' time. However, the same cannot be said for many of his players.

This is largely an aging Brazil squad, with their starting lineup against Haiti in the group stages the oldest XI they've named for a World Cup match since the 1962 final against Czechoslovakia. While some key players such as Gabriel and Vinícius Júnior certainly have another World Cup in them, there will be a lot of churn in the coming months and years. Here are four Brazil legends who we will surely never see at a World Cup again.

Neymar

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Scotland v Brazil - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 24, 2026 Brazil's Neymar Jr. celebrates after the match REUTERS/Paul Childs | REUTERS

The headline player who is waving goodbye to the World Cup, and perhaps international football as a whole, is Neymar. His penalty took his tally to 80 international goals, having surpassed Pelé's all-time record in 2023 prior to his near-three-year absence from the Seleção. He began the tournament injured and has been struggling for fitness for years now, rupturing his ACL during his miserable stint with Al-Hilal and picking up persistent issues since returning to Santos.

He is Brazil's all-time leading scorer, but to be considered on the same level as the country's all-time greats such a Pelé, O Fenômeno Ronaldo, Romário, Ronaldinho and Rivaldo (we could go on), it was widely agreed that he had to win the World Cup, a view Neymar would probably subscribe to as well. Well, despite scoring nine career goals at the tournament, his final opportunity has come and gone — and he knew it, inconsolable and in tears on the pitch at full time. We may never see Neymar at the top level again.

Alisson

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Brazil v Japan - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 29, 2026 Brazil's Alisson Becker celebrates after Casemiro scores their first goal REUTERS/Phil Noble TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | REUTERS

What happens in terms of Brazil's goalkeepers going forward will be fascinating. Only four shot-stoppers have earned more caps for the Seleção than Alisson's tally of 83. He has been one of the best, if not the best, goalkeepers on the planet for some time now, picking up six major honors with Liverpool. However, now 33, it is doubtful whether or not Alisson will still be an elite-level operator in four summers time. Unfortunately, he might have to be.

The other two goalkeepers in the squad were Ederson (32) and Weverton (38), with 30-year-old John Victor among those on the preliminary roster. Thus, they are hardly looking to the future in this department, which could force Alisson to continue to don the gloves for a little while longer — even if this is likely to have been his final World Cup as one of the best around.

Casemiro

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Brazil v Japan - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 29, 2026 Brazil's Casemiro scores their first goal REUTERS/Annegret Hilse TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | REUTERS

One player who is certainly on the way out when it comes to top-level soccer is Casemiro. Alongside Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos, this trio dominated Europe for a decade at Real Madrid before he spent four seasons at Manchester United, waving goodbye to Old Trafford in May. Now 34 years old, it seems likely that the defensive midfielder is on his way to Inter Miami, which could signal the end of his international career with 91 caps accumulated.

Despite his nominal defensive role, Casemiro was good for a clutch goal, crucially heading home the equalizer during the comeback win over Japan in the round of 32 on Monday in Houston. Thus, he will be missed, but he clearly does not have the legs to compete against the very best anymore.

Marquinhos

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Brazil v Haiti - Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Brazil's Marquinhos acknowledges fans after the match REUTERS/Mike Segar | REUTERS

Last, but by no means least, captain Marquinhos would surely have been dreaming of lifting the World Cup at MetLife on July 19; instead, his dreams were crushed there a fortnight early. The 32-year-old joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2013, and it was near miss after near miss for him and les Rouge-et-Bleu in the Champions League before finally winning back-to-back titles in the last two seasons.

The center-back surely hoped it would be a similar story with his national team, but that does not seem likely to be the case now. Sunday saw Marquinhos earn his 110th Brazil cap — only five men have more, namely Cafu, Neymar, Dani Alves, Roberto Carlos and his former club defensive partner Thiago Silva. He is still 32 off of Cafu's all-time record, and could still accrue more caps going forward. But considering he'll be 36 by the time the next World Cup rolls around, he's surely unlikely to be going to a fourth edition.