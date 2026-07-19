Spain vs. Argentina prediction and how to watch the World Cup Final

It all comes down to this. After 899 qualification matches and 103 games at the tournament itself, the world will be watching the 23rd FIFA World Cup Final from MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Argentina are the defending champions, looking to become the first team to retain the World Cup since Brazil all the way back in 1962. Having also won back-to-back Copa Américas, la Albiceleste are one game away from winning four successive major tournaments, something no one has ever achieved before.

That though will not be easy. Spain are currently unbeaten in 37 internationals, equalling the world record set by Italy, their most-recent competitive defeat coming against Scotland in March 2023. This is la Roja's second World Cup Final, victorious in 2010, and a seventh for Argentina, looking to add a fourth star to their crest. It is though the first time ever that the champions of South America and Europe will clash in a final, so check out our guide to the globe's biggest sporting events.

How to watch Spain vs. Argentina

Match Predictions Time TV Spain vs. Argentina Spain to win 3 p.m. ET FOX

Spain vs. Argentina preview and prediction

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Prediction: Spain 2-1 Argentina; Mikel Oyarzabal to score and Lionel Messi 3+ shots on target.

Spain 2-1 Argentina; Mikel Oyarzabal to score and Lionel Messi 3+ shots on target. Watchability rating: 5/5 (Must watch)

The unstoppable force faces the immovable object in New Jersey, but something has got to give. Less than a week ago, most made France favourites to win the World Cup, but Spain ended their hopes with a comprehensive 2-0 victory in Texas on Tuesday. Mikel Oyarzabal converted a first half spot-kick and Pedro Porro added a second shortly after the break, at which point, the tie felt over, with les Bleus rarely threatening Spain's goal all afternoon.

Luis de la Fuente's team have conceded just one goal throughout the knockout stages, enjoying victories over Austria, Portugal and Belgium, with Mikel Merino coming off the bench to be the match-winner in the latter pair. Under de la Fuente, la Roja have won the UEFA Nations League and the Euros, now looking to complete the set. Spain may not be the most free-flowing, easy on the eye side you are ever likely to see, but they are cohesive and formidable, favorites with most to take the title.

Argentina though have now won 14 consecutive knockout matches at major tournaments, dating back to 2019, each seemingly more dramatic than the last this summer. Lionel Scaloni's side have been taken to extra time by both Cape Verde and Switzerland, but pulled through both times, as well as scoring three times in the final 11 minutes to save themselves against Egypt, avoiding a monumental shock. This is the latest any side in World Cup history has won having been 2-0 down, without the need for extra time.

Then, on Wednesday against England, la Albiceleste again went behind, only to score twice in the final minutes to snatch victory. Both goals were set up by a certain Lionel Messi, with Enzo Fernández lashing home from long-range, before Lautaro Martínez's header broke English hearts in stoppage time in Atlanta. Overall, nine of their ten knockout phase goals have come after the 79th minute.

Thus, put succinctly, this clash might just be too close to call. Six of the last nine World Cup Finals have been decided by a solitary goal or on penalties, with something similar forecast at MetLife.

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