The casual fan’s guide to picking an underdog World Cup team

The 2026 World Cup, the biggest sporting event on the calendar, is upon us. For players and fans alike, passions run when representing one’s home country. But what if your home country isn’t participating or you want to adopt a second team to follow during the World Cup?

Well, consider picking an underdog from the field that may not be a threat to win the tournament, but will be fun and interesting to follow. With the field expanded to 48 teams from 32 in past World Cups, there is no shortage of underdogs that need all the support they can get. If you want to pick an underdog to help you enjoy the 2026 World Cup, here are 10 teams worth considering.

Canada

Canada v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly | Vaughn Ridley/GettyImages

Canada is undoubtedly a soccer nation on the rise. The Canucks qualified for the 2022 World Cup, doing so for the first time since 1986. They now have the honor of serving as a co-host for the 2026 World Cup, meaning Canadian fans will get to see the team play in a World Cup on home soil. While Mexico and the United States have previously hosted World Cups, this is a first for Canada, so it’s a big deal.

Of course, the Canadians are very much an underdog in the tournament. They have lost all six of their previous World Cup games, so any win (or even a draw) would be a huge moment for soccer in Canada, and one worth rooting to see happen. While nobody is expecting Canada to make a deep run, the Canucks have talented players who will be fun to watch. It starts with Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, who is easily the best player in Canada’s history. The likes of Cyle Larin, Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi, and Tajon Buchanan also play at big clubs in Europe.

Cape Verde

The tiny African nation of Cape Verde is one of four World Cup debutants. The country has a population of a little over half a million people and is only slightly bigger in area than Rhode Island. The size and population of Cape Verde alone make them among the biggest underdogs in World Cup history. Just qualifying for the tournament might be the most important moment (sports or otherwise) in Cape Verde’s history.

Another reason to root for Cape Verde is the team’s nickname, which is the Blue Sharks. It’s a fitting nickname for an island country off the coast of West Africa. When the tournament begins, the Blue Sharks will be huge underdogs, facing the likes of Spain and Uruguay during group play. A win or draw in either game would be among the most shocking results in World Cup history. For a country of this size, Cape Verde has some good players, most notably 36-year-old Ryan Mendes, who is the most capped and highest-scoring player in the country’s history.

Curacao

World Cup preparation for Germany's first opponent Curaçao | picture alliance/GettyImages

Countries don’t get much smaller than Curacao, which makes them the biggest underdog at the 2026 World Cup. Upon qualifying for the World Cup last November, Curacao broke Cape Verde’s short-lived records as the smallest country in both size and population to reach a World Cup. The Caribbean nation that’s part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands has an area of just 444 square kilometers, which is roughly one-quarter the size of Houston, where Curacao will play its first World Cup game.

🇨🇼 Curaçao’s World Cup squad announcement video. pic.twitter.com/9MZQzpbmnH — World Cup HQ (@WorldCup26HQ) May 18, 2026

While the Blue Wave lucked out by not having the United States, Mexico, and Canada involved in World Cup qualifying, Curacao won a qualifying group that included a talented and heavily favored Jamaica squad, so they’ve already pulled off some impressive upsets. With games against Germany, Ecuador, and the Ivory Coast, the Blue Wave face long odds of getting a positive result at the World Cup. However, Curacao does have Dick Advocaat, one of the most respected managers in the history of Dutch soccer, leading the way during its historic World Cup appearance.

DR Congo

Unfortunately, DR Congo is in the news for all of the wrong reasons these days, as the country is the epicenter of a terrible Ebola outbreak. More than most countries, DR Congo needs its soccer team to lift the spirits of an entire nation with its World Cup performance. That alone is a good enough reason to root for the Leopards. DR Congo is also a tournament underdog, qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1974, when the nation was called Zaire.

In a group that includes heavyweights Portugal and Colombia, the odds are stacked against DR Congo having a successful World Cup. But the Leopards are accustomed to having their backs against the wall. Just to qualify, DR Congo had to win one-leg playoffs against Cameroon, Nigeria, and Jamaica, so they’ll be unafraid in the face of long odds and a challenging schedule, which is just what you want to see in an underdog. Also, don’t let their lack of experience on the world stage fool you. DR Congo has a roster of players from top leagues in Europe, including Premier League players like Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe, as well as captain Chancel Mbemba of French side Lille.

Egypt

Brazil v Egypt - International Friendly | Kirk Irwin/GettyImages

There are many reasons to root for Egypt, but the biggest has to be Mohamed Salah. The longtime Liverpool talisman is one of the greatest African soccer players of all time, not to mention one of the most likable soccer players in recent memory. Salah is a special player, and even at age 33, he has a chance to lift up an underdog like Egypt on the biggest stage. He was hindered by a lingering injury when Egypt lost all three games at the 2018 World Cup, and after failing to qualify in 2022, Salah and the Pharaohs are getting another chance.

Of course, Egypt is far from a one-man team. Salah has plenty of help around him, most notably from Manchester City star Omar Marmoush and veteran winger Trezeguet. Those three will give the Pharaohs an exciting, attack-minded lineup that has a chance to turn heads and surprise people during the World Cup. Fresh off a trip to the African Cup of Nations semifinals earlier this year, the Egyptians are an underdog you won’t want to overlook.

Haiti

Few nations can empathize with the hardships Haiti has faced throughout its history. The oldest nation in the Caribbean has endured countless natural disasters, political unrest, violence, and widespread poverty. Yet, despite not being able to play a game on home soil since 2021, the Grenadiers managed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, doing so for just the second time, with Haiti’s first appearance coming in 1974. The tournament gives Haiti a chance to be in the global spotlight for all of the right reasons. How could you not root for a country that’s endured so much?

Even in World Cup qualifying, the Haitians were big underdogs, competing in a group that featured both Costa Rica and Honduras. But the Haitians won that group despite never playing a true home game. They now face an even bigger challenge at the World Cup, with five-time champion Brazil and 2022 semifinalist Morocco in their group. However, win or lose, the Grenadiers are going to show plenty of flair and plenty of fight during the World Cup, making them the type of underdog it’s hard not to support.

Japan

Japan Training Session In Nashville | Johnnie Izquierdo/GettyImages

If you want to root for a team that isn’t one of the traditional powerhouses but does have a chance to make some noise during the World Cup, Japan is the perfect team. Samurai Blue has been to every World Cup since 1998, advancing to the Round of 16 on multiple occasions. They have a good soccer pedigree, although they are never considered a serious contender to win a World Cup. But in a wide-open field of 48 teams, there’s no telling what a team like Japan can do.

Japan is going to shock everyone at the World Cup pic.twitter.com/YeRY2qmr76 — LERRY (@_AsiwajuLerry) June 4, 2026

Other than being a long-shot underdog to win the World Cup, the Japanese are a fun team to watch. Japan’s style of play is heavily influenced by Brazilian soccer. Samurai Blue loves to play an attacking style of soccer, with players who are quick, excellent passers, and tireless workers, which makes for entertaining games regardless of the opponent. Unfortunately, Japan is missing two of its biggest stars, Kaoru Mitoma and Takumi Minamino, due to injury. However, Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo leads a talented group that should qualify for the knockout stage, at which point, the Japanese will be an underdog worth watching closely.

New Zealand

With the field expanded to 48 teams, the Oceania region got a guaranteed spot in the field, and not surprisingly, that spot went to New Zealand. Of course, that also makes the All Whites a big underdog at the nation’s first World Cup since 2010. In fact, New Zealand has played just six World Cup matches in its history and is yet to register a win, settling for three draws during the 2010 World Cup.

The 2026 World Cup presents New Zealand’s best chance to get a win and perhaps advance to the knockout stage. The All Whites have a proven talisman in Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood, who has 45 international goals in 89 games. The rest of New Zealand’s roster features other European-based players, as well as stars from the country’s often-overlooked domestic league. Of course, outside of Wood, there aren’t any household names on the New Zealand team, making them one of the more unpredictable underdogs in the tournament.

Scotland

Scotland Portraits - FIFA World Cup 2026 | Carmen Mandato - FIFA/GettyImages

The Scots are another nation making a return to the World Cup after a long hiatus. Scotland hasn’t been to the World Cup since 1998, and the country has never made it out of the group stage. But after a 28-year wait, the team’s supporters, the Tartan Army, couldn’t be more excited to make the journey across the pond to support Steve Clarke’s team. If nothing else, the passion and excitement Scotland’s fans will bring to the World Cup this summer will be something to admire, and perhaps infectious enough to draw the support of neutrals.

In a group that also features Brazil and Morocco, the Scots know they have their work cut out for them. But like all great underdogs, they won’t go down without a fight. Scotland also has just enough talent to give better teams a run for their money. Veterans like Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay, and John McGinn have all played at a high level with their club teams, and they’ve waited a long time to play on the world’s stage with Scotland, so you can bet they’re going to make the most of the opportunity.

Senegal

No African team has ever won the World Cup, and despite being underdogs to win it all, Senegal is likely Africa’s best chance to make history in 2026. That alone is enough to keep close tabs on Senegal during the World Cup. The team is known as the Lions of Teranga, which has to be among the coolest nicknames among the 48 teams, and is another good reason for neutral observers to throw their support to Senegal.

After sort of winning the African Cup of Nations in January (it’s a long story if you don’t know it), Senegal is confident and poised for success this summer. Outside of the usual favorites, the Senegalese side should be considered a serious contender to make a deep run, even if they are heavy underdogs to win the tournament. Between veterans like Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gueye, and Sadio Mane, and rising stars like Nicolas Jackson and Lamine Camara, the Lions of Teranga have enough talent to give some of the tournament favorites trouble, making them a team to watch closely.