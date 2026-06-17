Uzbekistan vs. Colombia preview, predictions and starting XIs for World Cup clash

The White Wolves have a historic first appearance while Los Cafeteros seek redemption after missing the last tournament and reaching the 2024 Copa América final.

Wednesday marks the final day of Matchweek 1 at the World Cup 2026 — meaning that, after Uzbekistan and Colombia clash in Mexico City, all 48 nations will have played their first game of the group stage. It is a huge occasion for both nations, but will either make a winning start in Group K?

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia: World Cup match info

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Match info Date Wednesday, June 17 Kick off time 10 p.m. ET Venue Estadio Azteca, Mexico City TV FOX Odds to win Uzbekistan +800, Colombia -263

How Uzbekistan and Colombia reached the World Cup

Colombia V Costa Rica - Friendly Match | Long Visual Press/GettyImages

Uzbekistan has qualified for the World Cup for the very first time, and they would've made the field even if the tournament had not been expanded for 48 teams. The White Wolves were very impressive during Asian qualifying, losing only one of 16 matches and finishing behind only Iran in their section.

Colombia, meanwhile, is back at the World Cup for the sixth time in their history after missing out on a place in Qatar. Los Cafeteros came third in the always rugged South American table, beaten just four times across 18 fixtures — and memorably beating both Brazil and Argentina in Barranquilla.

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia preview

International FriendlyNetherlands v Uzbekistan | ANP/GettyImages

As already mentioned, this is an historic occasion for Uzbekistan, set to play their first-ever World Cup match. Since securing qualification, manager Timur Kapadze has been moved aside and replaced by 2006 World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro. The Italian was a world-class player, but his coaching résumé is less impressive. Ahead of this tournament, the White Wolves were beaten in friendlies by Netherlands and Canada, suggesting they could struggle to be competitive.

In complete contrast, many are tipping Colombia for a deep run. Los Cafeteros reached the Copa América final in 2024, doing so for the first time in 23 years, and enjoyed a 28-match unbeaten run prior to an extra time defeat against Argentina in Miami. Néstor Lorenzo's team subsequently also won seven of its last 10 outings, including beating Costa Rica and Jordan in warm-up games in early June. Thus, Colombia will be expected to get off to a winning start at the Azteca.

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia predicted starting XIs

Uzbekistan predicted XI (5-4-1): Yusupov; Sayfiev, Ashurmatov, Khusanov, Alijonov, Nasrullaev; Shukurov, Mozgovoy, Khamdamov, Urunov; Shomurodov

Colombia predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vargas; Muñoz, Sánchez, Mina, Mojica; Lerma, Ríos, Arias, Rodríguez, Luis Díaz; Suárez

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia head-to-head record

These two nations have never previously met. Uzbekistan will become the 12th different Asian nation Colombia have come up against, winning 16 of their previous 28 such fixtures while losing only six.

Uzbekistan have only previously played six matches against South American opponents; their sole such victory was a 1-0 win over Bolivia in March 2023.

Players to watch

Abdukodir Khusanov, Uzbekistan

International FriendlyNetherlands v Uzbekistan | ANP/GettyImages

Uzebkistan's solid defensive record is in no small part thanks to their talisman. If casuals are going to recognize anyone in this team, it will be Manchester City center-back Abdukodir Khusanov. He made 37 appearances for the Sky Blues last season, starting 15 times in the Premier League and establishing himself as a key figure. At the international level, the 22-year-old already has 27 caps and will be the linchpin in Cannavaro's back five.

Luis Díaz, Colombia

FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - DFB Cup Final 2026 | DeFodi Images/GettyImages

Colombia do have another star in their lineup — more on him in just a second — but this team is all about Luis Díaz. He scored seven times during qualifying, a tally only Lionel Messi bettered in CONMEBOL. Since, he has also netted in friendly victories over Mexico, Australia and most recently Costa Rica, taking his tally to 22 goals for la Sele, a number only three Colombian men can better.

James Rodríguez, Colombia

FBL-WC-2026-TRAINING-COL | ULISES RUIZ/GettyImages

Diaz's counterpart is James Rodríguez, for whom this tournament could be the last dance. After only a few months at Minnesota United, an unlikely marriage of convenience, the 34-year-old has intimated that he could retire after this World Cup. So this could be one of the final times we see him in a los Cafeteros shirt — and even though he is past his prime, Rodríguez remains a top-class creator with a history of shining under the brightest lights.

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia: Best bets and predictions

Match winner: Colombia (-263)

Both teams to score NO: Uzbekistan have failed to score in three of their last five matches and Colombia have kept six clean sheets across their last 12 outings.

Luis Díaz to score: He scored 26 times for Bayern Munich last season, as well as netting eight times across his last 19 international appearances.

Our tip: Colombia to win, both teams to score NO and Luis Díaz to score (Odds: +300)

Our scoreline prediction: Uzbekistan 0-2 Colombia