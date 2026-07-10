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Where every player on the Belgium World Cup roster plays club soccer in 2026

The era of Belgium's golden generation may be over, but the Red Devils' squad still boasts many top-class players.
ByBen Gray|
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Charles De Ketelaere Belgium
Charles De Ketelaere Belgium | Luke Hales/GettyImages

Key Points

Bullet point summary by AI

  • Belgium's World Cup squad features players spread across Europe's elite leagues, marking a shift in the team's club soccer landscape.
  • While several stars from the golden generation remain, younger talents are emerging, signaling a potential transition in the team's dynamics.
  • The next major tests for Rudi Garcia's side come against Spain, with the semi-finals at SoFi Stadium looming as a pivotal moment for the Red Devils.

Despite not landing the major trophy they so desperately crave, not yet anyway, it has still be a golden period for Belgian football. Between 2002 and 2014, the Red Devils failed to qualify for five successive World Cups or European Championships. This summer though is the seventh consecutive major tournament to feature Belgium, very much an ever-present fixture.

During the second half of the 2010s, Belgium's golden generation meant that they were considered genuine contenders to win the biggest trophies, coming closest in 2018, ousted by France in the World Cup semifinals in Saint Petersburg. While the Red Devils may not appear as strong as they once were, Rudi Garcia has led them to a fourth World Cup quarter-final, after '86, 2014 and 2018. Thus, it may perhaps have gone under the radar quite how much talent is in this squad.

Club teams for every player on the Belgium World Cup roster

Players

Position

Club

Thibaut Courtois

GK

Real Madrid (La Liga)

Senne Lammens

GK

Manchester United (Premier League)

Mike Penders

GK

Strasbourg (Ligue 1)

Thomas Meunier

RB

LOSC Lille (Ligue 1)

Timothy Castagne

RB

Fulham (Premier League)

Nathan Ngoy

CB

LOSC Lille (Ligue 1)

Brandon Mechele

CB

Club Brugge (Belgian Pro League)

Arthur Theate

CB

Eintracht Frankfurt (Bundesliga)

Zeno Debast

CB

Sporting CP (Primeira Liga)

Koni De Winter

CB

AC Milan (Serie A)

Joaquin Seys

LB

Club Brugge (Belgian Pro League)

Maxim De Cuyper

LB

Brighton (Premier League)

Axel Witsel

CDM

Girona (La Liga)

Amadou Onana

CM

Aston Villa (Premier League)

Youri Tielemans

CM

Aston Villa (Premier League)

Nicolas Raskin

CM

Rangers (Scottish Premiership)

Diego Moreira Jr

LM

Strasbourg (Ligue 1)

Hans Vanaken

CM

Club Brugge (Belgian Pro League)

Kevin De Bruyne

CAM

Napoli (Manchester City)

Alexis Saelemaekers

RM

AC Milan (Serie A)

Dodi Lukébakio

RW

Benfica (Primeira Liga)

Leandro Trossard

LW

Arsenal (Premier League)

Jérémy Doku

LW

Manchester City (Premier League)

Matías Fernández-Pardo

CF

Lille (Ligue 1)

Charles De Ketelaere

CF

Atalanta (Serie A)

Romelu Lukaku

ST

Napoli (Serie A)

The entirety of Belgium's 26-player World Cup squad ply their trade in one of Europe's highest-rated leagues. This is not the mention Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest), Malick Fofana (Olympique Lyonnais), Michy Batshuayi (Eintracht Frankfurt) or Loïs Openda (Juventus) who were excluded from the roster.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who has 114 caps to his name, has been one of the very best players in his position anywhere in the world for many years, winning 12 major honors with Real Madrid. Well, his deputy this summer, a decade his junior, is Senne Lammens, who strongly impressed during his first season at Manchester United, but has only played twice for Belgium so far.

Similar to Courtois, the Red Devils' key outfield players, largely, remain older figures. Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, all in their 30s, are the other remaining members of the golden generation, while Premier League title winner Leandro Trossard is set to depart Arsenal for Beşiktaş.

There are though some younger players coming through. The best of the bunch is certainly 24 year old Jérémy Doku, who certainly established himself as one of most dangerous wingers on the planet at Manchester City last season. He though is not the only Belgian with a high valuation.

Top transfer market value on the Belgium World Cup roster

Player

Transfer value

Jérémy Doku

$86 million

Amadou Onana

$52 million

Senne Lammens

$40 million

Matías Fernández-Pardo

$40 million

Charles De Ketelaere

$34 million

Youri Tielemans

$34 million

Zeno Debast

$32 million

Mike Penders

$29 million

Nathan Ngoy

$29 million

Diego Moreira Jr

$29 million

Note: Transfer value estimates are courtesy of Transfermarkt.

Of course, Belgium are still very much involved in this World Cup, facing Spain at SoFi on Friday for a place in the semi-finals. Looking further forward though, perhaps without De Bruyne, Lukaku and others, it'll be fascinating to see how Belgium look in the UEFA Nations League later this year, as well as at Euro 2028 in the UK and Ireland. A new recruit they are especially excited about is Matías Fernández-Prado, who only switched his international allegiance from Spain as recently as May, debuting for Belgium in a pre-tournament friendly against Croatia at Stadion Rujevica in Rijeka.

Thus, the future appears bright for Belgium, despite the fact they do not boast as many high-profile players as they once did. In the very immediate future, Garcia's team will be looking to eliminate the reigning European champions and reach a World Cup semi-final in LA on Friday.

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