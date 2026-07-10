Where every player on the Belgium World Cup roster plays club soccer in 2026

The next major tests for Rudi Garcia's side come against Spain, with the semi-finals at SoFi Stadium looming as a pivotal moment for the Red Devils.

Despite not landing the major trophy they so desperately crave, not yet anyway, it has still be a golden period for Belgian football. Between 2002 and 2014, the Red Devils failed to qualify for five successive World Cups or European Championships. This summer though is the seventh consecutive major tournament to feature Belgium, very much an ever-present fixture.

During the second half of the 2010s, Belgium's golden generation meant that they were considered genuine contenders to win the biggest trophies, coming closest in 2018, ousted by France in the World Cup semifinals in Saint Petersburg. While the Red Devils may not appear as strong as they once were, Rudi Garcia has led them to a fourth World Cup quarter-final, after '86, 2014 and 2018. Thus, it may perhaps have gone under the radar quite how much talent is in this squad.

Club teams for every player on the Belgium World Cup roster

Players Position Club Thibaut Courtois GK Real Madrid (La Liga) Senne Lammens GK Manchester United (Premier League) Mike Penders GK Strasbourg (Ligue 1) Thomas Meunier RB LOSC Lille (Ligue 1) Timothy Castagne RB Fulham (Premier League) Nathan Ngoy CB LOSC Lille (Ligue 1) Brandon Mechele CB Club Brugge (Belgian Pro League) Arthur Theate CB Eintracht Frankfurt (Bundesliga) Zeno Debast CB Sporting CP (Primeira Liga) Koni De Winter CB AC Milan (Serie A) Joaquin Seys LB Club Brugge (Belgian Pro League) Maxim De Cuyper LB Brighton (Premier League) Axel Witsel CDM Girona (La Liga) Amadou Onana CM Aston Villa (Premier League) Youri Tielemans CM Aston Villa (Premier League) Nicolas Raskin CM Rangers (Scottish Premiership) Diego Moreira Jr LM Strasbourg (Ligue 1) Hans Vanaken CM Club Brugge (Belgian Pro League) Kevin De Bruyne CAM Napoli (Manchester City) Alexis Saelemaekers RM AC Milan (Serie A) Dodi Lukébakio RW Benfica (Primeira Liga) Leandro Trossard LW Arsenal (Premier League) Jérémy Doku LW Manchester City (Premier League) Matías Fernández-Pardo CF Lille (Ligue 1) Charles De Ketelaere CF Atalanta (Serie A) Romelu Lukaku ST Napoli (Serie A)

The entirety of Belgium's 26-player World Cup squad ply their trade in one of Europe's highest-rated leagues. This is not the mention Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest), Malick Fofana (Olympique Lyonnais), Michy Batshuayi (Eintracht Frankfurt) or Loïs Openda (Juventus) who were excluded from the roster.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who has 114 caps to his name, has been one of the very best players in his position anywhere in the world for many years, winning 12 major honors with Real Madrid. Well, his deputy this summer, a decade his junior, is Senne Lammens, who strongly impressed during his first season at Manchester United, but has only played twice for Belgium so far.

Similar to Courtois, the Red Devils' key outfield players, largely, remain older figures. Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, all in their 30s, are the other remaining members of the golden generation, while Premier League title winner Leandro Trossard is set to depart Arsenal for Beşiktaş.

There are though some younger players coming through. The best of the bunch is certainly 24 year old Jérémy Doku, who certainly established himself as one of most dangerous wingers on the planet at Manchester City last season. He though is not the only Belgian with a high valuation.

Top transfer market value on the Belgium World Cup roster

Player Transfer value Jérémy Doku $86 million Amadou Onana $52 million Senne Lammens $40 million Matías Fernández-Pardo $40 million Charles De Ketelaere $34 million Youri Tielemans $34 million Zeno Debast $32 million Mike Penders $29 million Nathan Ngoy $29 million Diego Moreira Jr $29 million

Note: Transfer value estimates are courtesy of Transfermarkt.

Of course, Belgium are still very much involved in this World Cup, facing Spain at SoFi on Friday for a place in the semi-finals. Looking further forward though, perhaps without De Bruyne, Lukaku and others, it'll be fascinating to see how Belgium look in the UEFA Nations League later this year, as well as at Euro 2028 in the UK and Ireland. A new recruit they are especially excited about is Matías Fernández-Prado, who only switched his international allegiance from Spain as recently as May, debuting for Belgium in a pre-tournament friendly against Croatia at Stadion Rujevica in Rijeka.

Thus, the future appears bright for Belgium, despite the fact they do not boast as many high-profile players as they once did. In the very immediate future, Garcia's team will be looking to eliminate the reigning European champions and reach a World Cup semi-final in LA on Friday.

More World Cup news and analysis: