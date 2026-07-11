Where Lionel Messi and the Argentina World Cup roster plays club soccer in 2026

No team has retained the World Cup since Brazil all the way back in 1962, only also achieved by Italy in 1938. Thus, this is widely considered to be an impossible feat in the modern era, but could Argentina change that fact? In Qatar, la Albiceleste were crowned champions of the world for the third time, previously doing so on home soil in 1978 and with Diego Maradona as captain in '86.

We are currently living in a golden period for Argentine football. After '93, they then endured a 28 year trophy draught, losing four Copa América finals as well as the World Cup Final of 2014 during this period. However now, after back-to-back Copa triumphs, they're three wins away from going back-to-back at the World Cup too.

So far in the knockout stages, la Albiceleste have overcome Cape Verde and Egypt, both highly-entertaining 3-2 wins. Next up is a quarter-final date with Switzerland at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, very much expected to win this tie too. So, what makes this Argentine squad so great? Well, let's have a look at their roster to help answer that question.

Club teams for every player on the Argentina World Cup roster

Players Position Club Emi Martínez GK Aston Villa (Premier League) Gerónimo Rulli GK Olympique de Marseille (Ligue 1) Juan Musso GK Atlético Madrid (La Liga) Nahuel Molina RB Atlético Madrid (La Liga) Gonzalo Montiel RB River Plate (Argentine Primera División) Cristian Romero CB Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League) Lisandro Martínez CB Manchester United (Premier League) Nicolás Otamendi CB River Plate (Argentine Primera División) Marcos Senesi CB Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League) Nicolás Tagliafico LB Olympique Lyonnais (Ligue 1) Facundo Medina LB Olympique de Marseille (Ligue 1) Valentín Barco LB Strasbourg (Ligue 1) Rodrigo De Paul CDM Inter Miami (MLS) Leandro Paredes CDM Boca Juniors (Argentine Primera División) Enzo Fernández CM Chelsea (Premier League) Alexis Mac Allister CM Liverpool (Premier League) Giovani Lo Celso CM Real Betis (La Liga) Exequiel Palacios CM Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) Nico Paz CAM Como (Serie A) Nicolás González LW Juventus (Serie A) Thiago Almada LW Atlético Madrid (La Liga) Giuliano Simeone RW Atlético Madrid (La Liga) Lionel Messi CF Inter Miami (MLS) Flaco López ST Palmeiras (Brasileirão) Julián Álvarez ST Atlético Madrid (La Liga) Lautaro Martínez ST Inter Milan (Serie A)

The vast majority of this squad have lots of international caps and, crucially, loads of expirence of playing together. Given their recent Copa América and World Cup successes, Lionel Scaloni has very much chosen to run it back this summer, with a sprinkling of new faces. Of course, this team remains all about Lionel Messi. Now 39 years old, this has been his best World Cup so far, scoring at least once in every match, on target eight times in total. This takes his World Cup tally to 20 overall, which is the record, albeit only one ahead of his former PSG teammate Kylian Mbappé.

In total, Messi has now scored 125 times in 204 caps, which isn't bad, is it? Thus, this squad is constructed purely to get the best out of Messi. A hard-working midfield quartet does the running he is not capable of, with a centre-forward, either Julián Álvarez or Lautaro Martínez, making the runs to create the space.

That is not to say that they are a one-man team. Emi Martínez has twice been named the best goalkeeper on the planet, while Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool and Chelsea Enzo Fernández are two of the very best midfielders in the Premier League. Meantime, Lautaro Martínez won last season's Capocannoniere, the award for the top-scorer in Serie A. Nevertheless, there is still only one Lionel Messi, even if, whenever he does hang up his boots, there's plenty of youngsters coming through.

Top transfer market value on the Argentina World Cup roster

Player Transfer value Julián Álvarez $114 million. Enzo Fernández $103 million. Lautaro Martínez $97 million. Nico Paz $91 million. Alexis Mac Allister $81 million. Cristian Romero $51 million. Lisandro Martínez $46 million. Giuliano Simeone $46 million. Valentín Barco $46 million. Marcos Senesi $29 million.

Note: All transfer market estimated values courtesy of Transfermarkt.

Considering Messi's age, Julián Álvarez is the highest-valued member of this squad. He is currently pushing for a move to Barcelona, albeit the striker's current club Atlético Madrid are demanding at least $172 million, which would make him the third-most expensive player of all-time, behind only Neymar Jr and the aforementioned Mbappé.

One Argentine who has made a big money move, of sorts, already this summer is Nico Paz. Having spent the last two seasons at Como, the Biancoblù have made his move permanent, paying Real Madrid almost $70 million for his signature. With Cesc Fàbregas' side having qualified for next season's Champions League, we're going to be seeing plenty more of the 21 year old.

Thus, Argentina do boast one of the best squads in the world, even if they remain pretty reliant on Messi. So, will they take care of Switzerland in Missouri and set up a semi-final date with England or Norway at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next Wednesday?

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