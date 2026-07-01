Who does Belgium play next? World Cup schedule, bracket path and key dates

Belgium are through to the World Cup round of 16, but how on earth did they manage that? The Red Devils were dismal for large periods of their clash with Senegal, 2-0 down and seemingly dead and buried. Rudi Garcia took off both Jérémy Doku and Kevin De Bruyne just 11 minutes after the interval with the score 2-0 to the African champions, one of the most peculiar decisions you're ever likely to see, but he surely felt vindicated by the end.

Four minutes from time, having rarely threatened all afternoon, Romelu Lukaku's header gave Belgium hope before, mere seconds after the restart, Leandro Trossard's cross was headed home by Youri Tielemans. During the hydration break not long before, this duo was involved in a heated argument, only to then combine to save Belgium's skin. Much of the extra time period that followed was uneventful, as extra time often is, before springing to life right at the end.

After VAR review, referee Saíd Martínez penalized Lamine Camara for a foul on Tielemans, awarding the Red Devils a spot-kick, which Tielemans emphatically converted. Given that 124:44 was on the clock, this is the latest goal in World Cup history. So, somehow, it is the AFCON champions heading home and Belgium who advance, and another big game could be on the cards for the Red Devils.

Who does Belgium play next at the World Cup?

USA’s Christian Pulisic | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Belgian supporters, once they recover from the drama of their own team's win, will turn their attention to tonight's United States vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina clash in the Bay Area. That game kicks off at 2am Belgian time, but after what we've all just witnessed, it seems unlikely that anyone will get to sleep!

If Bosnia are able to upset the co-hosts, they would meet Belgium for the first time in nine years. The Red Devils have actually won each of their last three meetings with the Golden Lilies, scoring 11 goals, most recently beating them home and away during 2018 World Cup qualifying, 4-0 in Brussels and 4-3 in Sarajevo.

Meantime, Garcia's team actually will have more familiarity with the United States. That's because, as recently as March, they demolished Mauricio Pochettino's team 5-2 in a friendly at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Zeno Debast, Amadou Onana and Charles De Ketelaere all on target in Atlanta, before Dodi Lukébakio bagged a late brace, with Doku terrorising defenders that day.

Overall, Belgium have won their last six meetings with the USA, including dumping them out of the 2014 World Cup, their sole defeat to the States coming at the first-ever World Cup 96 years ago. Thus, a warning for any USMNT fans, this potentially clash in Seattle on Monday will be far from straight forward, although Pochettino's team have to take care of Bosnia first.

Belgium's potential World Cup knockout stage schedule

Round of 16: Monday July, 6. Kick off 8 p.m. ET in Seattle - vs. USA or Bosnia .

. Quarter-final: Friday July, 10. Kick off 3 p.m. ET in LA - vs. Spain, Portugal, Croatia or Austria .

. Semi-final: Tuesday July, 14. Kick off 3 p.m. ET in Arlington - vs. France, Morocco, Canada or Paraguay .

. Final: Sunday July, 19. Kick off 3 p.m. ET in New Jersey - vs. Argentina, England, Brazil, Colombia, Norway, Mexico, Algeria, Ghana, Australia, Egypt or Cape Verde.

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