The USMNT's record vs. European opposition provides cause for concern ahead of Bosnia test

A win against Bosnia would mark the USMNT's first victory over a European team since beating Portugal at the 2002 World Cup.

The United States has lost eight straight games against European opposition, scoring only eight goals in that span.

This has undeniably been a successful World Cup campaign so far for the United States, but all the good will and positivity created during the group stage will go out the window if they are knocked out by Bosnia & Herzegovina. The U.S. will begin Wednesday night's clash in the San Francisco Bay Area as clear favorites, but fans cannot take anything for granted.

Six nights ago, after Mauricio Pochettino heavily rotated his lineup, the Stars and Stripes were beaten 3-2 by Türkiye in Los Angeles; Kaan Ayhan poking home the winner in the 98th minute. While this was an inconsequential dead-rubber for both, it did continue the USA's miserable recent record against European opposition, a streak they'll be looking to end against Bosnia.

United States' results against European opposition (2021-present)

Date Competition Result June 2026 World Cup Group D 3-2 loss vs. Türkiye June 2026 Friendly 2-1 loss vs. Germany March 2026 Friendly 2-0 loss vs. Portugal Marcy 2026 Friendly 5-2 loss vs. Belgium June 2025 Friendly 4-0 loss vs. Swizterland June 2025 Friendly 2-1 loss vs. Türkiye October 2023 Friendly 3-1 loss vs. Germany December 2022 World Cup last 16 3-1 loss vs. Netherlands November 2022 World Cup Group B 0-0 draw vs. England November 2022 World Cup Group B 1-1 draw vs. Wales May 2021 Friendly 2-1 loss vs. Switzerland March 2021 Friendly 2-1 win vs. Northern Ireland

Concerningly, the United States have now lost eight successive meetings with European opposition, conceding 24 goals and scoring just eight. This sequence began when Gregg Berhalter's team were dumped out in Qatar by Netherlands, followed by six successive friendly loses.

The last time the Stars and Stripes avoided defeat when taking on a UEFA team was during the last World Cup, holding both Wales and then England to group phase draws. Sticking with the British theme, the United States' most-recent win over European opposition came in Belfast, beating Northern Ireland 2-1 in March 2021. Gio Reyna and Christian Pulisic were the scorers, a match played behind-closed-doors at Windsor Park due to covid restrictions, underlining how long ago this was.

So, we've established that the USA's recent record against European teams is not great, but the vast majority of these matches have been friendlies, in which the result doesn't really matter. So, what about at the World Cup itself?

United States' record vs. European teams at the World Cup

Year and round Result 2026 Group D 3-2 loss vs. Türkiye 2022 round of 16 3-1 loss vs. Netherlands 2022 Group B 0-0 draw vs. England 2022 Group B 1-1 draw vs. Wales 2014 round of 16 2-1 loss vs. Belgium - after extra time 2014 Group G 1-0 loss vs. Germany 2014 Group G 2-2 draw vs. Portugal 2010 Group C 1-1 draw vs. England 2006 Group E 1-1 draw vs. Italy 2006 Group E 3-0 loss vs. Czech Republic 2002 quarter-final 1-0 loss vs. Germany 2002 Group D 3-1 loss vs. Poland 2002 Group D 3-2 win vs. Portugal. 1998 Group F 1-0 loss vs. FR Yugoslavia 1998 Group F 2-0 loss vs. Germany 1994 Group A 1-0 loss vs. Romania 1994 Group A 1-1 draw vs. Switzerland 1990 Group A 2-1 loss vs. Austria 1990 Group A 1-0 loss vs. Italy 1990 Group A 5-1 loss vs. Czechoslovakia 1950 Group 1 1-0 win vs. England 1950 Group 1 3-1 loss vs. Spain 1934 round of 16 7-1 loss vs. Italy 1930 Group 4 3-0 win vs. Belgium

United States Wins: 3. Draws: 6. European Team Wins: 15.

Wins: 3. Draws: 6. Wins: 15. United States Goals Scored: 22. European Team Goals Scored: 46.

To date, USA have won only three of 24 World Cup encounters against European teams. The most-recent of these victories came against Portugal 22 years ago, racing into a 3-0 lead in Suwon, with Bruce Arena's team rather hanging on to prevail 3-2 in the end. Well, 2002 was the last time the U.S. reached the quarter-finals, hoping for a similar run this time.

Their only other victories came at the first-ever World Cup, hammering Belgium 3-0 in Montevideo 96 years ago, and against England in 1950. Joe Gaetjens was the only scorer in Belo Horizonte, securing one of the biggest shocks the competition has ever seen.

Thus, of course, Bosnia are not as strong as many of the European powerhouses the United States have come up against in the past, but a victory at Levi's Stadium would still be historic, so will Pochettino's team progress through to a round of 16 clash with either Senegal or Belgium?

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