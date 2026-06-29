Who does Brazil play next? World Cup schedule, bracket path and key dates

Brazil's path to the final could see them face historic rivals in later rounds, adding pressure to their upcoming matches.

The Seleção will face an unknown opponent in the round of 16 on Sunday, July 5, depending on the result of a key match.

Well that was a bit scare for Brazil, wasn't it? Many were touting their round of 32 tie against Japan as a potential upset, and those people were feeling rather smug when the Samurai Blue led at halftime courtesy of Kaishū Sano's strike from long range. However, whatever Carlo Ancelotti said at the break clearly had the desired effect.

Brazil was a totally different team after the interval, restoring parity within 10 minutes when Gabriel's inch-perfect cross was headed home by Casemiro. The 34-year-old became his country's second-oldest World Cup scorer, 11 days younger than Bebeto from '98. The Seleção dominated the second half from there but could not find a go-ahead goal, coming closest when Vinícius Júnior danced through the defense only to see his attempt turned onto the post by New Jersey-born goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

The game seemed destined to go to extra time — until, in the 95th minute, Bruno Guimarães' through ball was expertly poked home by Gabriel Martinelli, sparking wild scenes on the pitch, in the stands and all across Brazil. The five-time world champions are clearly not at their vintage brilliant best, but champions find a way, and they're now one step closer to the ultimate goal. Could this be the start of yet another run to glory?

Who do Brazil play next at the World Cup?

Norway v Senegal: Group I - FIFA World Cup 2026 | Al Bello/GettyImages

Now that their team are through, looking forward to a round of 16 tie on Sunday, Brazil fans should certainly tune into Tuesday's early game between Côte d'Ivoire and Norway.

Brazil's potential World Cup knockout stage schedule

Round of 16: Norway or Côte d'Ivoire, Sunday July 5, 4 p.m. ET in New Jersey

Quarterfinal: England, Mexico, Ecuador or DR Congo, Saturday, July 11, 5 p.m. ET in Miami

Semifinal: Argentina, Colombia, Switzerland, Egypt, Australia, Algeria, Ghana or Cape Verde, Wednesday, July 15, 3 p.m. ET in Atlanta

Final: Spain, France, Germany, Portugal, Netherlands, Morocco, USA, Senegal, Belgium, Sweden, Canada, Croatia, Sweden, Austria, Bosnia or Paraguay, Sunday, July 19, 3 p.m. ET in New Jersey

Whoever prevails in that tie at Jerry World will be difficult opposition for Brazil at MetLife Stadium come the weekend. The Seleção's sole previous meeting with Côte d'Ivoire came at the 2010 World Cup, a 3-1 victory in Johannesburg in which Luís Fabiano scored twice.

Perhaps they should be cheering on les Éléphants, because their record against Norway is not good. Brazil have never won any of their four meetings, drawing two and losing two, including being beaten 2-1 at Stade Vélodrome during the 1998 World Cup. Of the 88 different national teams Brazil have faced in their entire history, Norway are the only one they have never beaten.

Should they get past Erling Halaand and Co., though, England appear their most likely opponent in the quarterfinals in Miami. Monday's win over Japan was the first time Brazil have won a World Cup knockout tie from behind since a 2-1 win over England in Fukuroi in 2002. Ronaldinho scored an iconic free kick that afternoon before being sent off, en route to winning the World Cup — history that Brazil is hoping will prove a good omen.

The Seleção could then be on a collision course to face old foes Argentina in the semifinals. They have previously met four times at World Cups, but not since the round of 16 of Italia '90 when, inspired by Diego Maradona, la Albiceleste prevailed 1-0 at the Stadio delle Alpi in Turin.

If Brazil are going to reach this year's final, where France, Spain, Germany, Portugal or Netherlands would likely await, their performance level will need to improve. Although, with Ancelotti at the helm, anything is possible.