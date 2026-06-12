World Cup games on today: Match times, TV info and what's worth watching on June 12

Day two of the World Cup sees the other two co-hosts (Canada and the United States) commence their respective campaigns, after Mexico did just that yesterday with a 2-0 win. Both Canada and the U.S. are hoping to break new ground this summer, having built toward this moment for almost a decade. They will be backed by home support, but neither will find collecting three points an easy task.

World Cup games on Friday, June 12

Match Time TV Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina 3 p.m. ET FOX United States vs. Paraguay 9 p.m. ET FOX

Canada forwards Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina

Prediction: Canada 1-1 Bosnia & Herzegovina; Jonathan David to score

Canada 1-1 Bosnia & Herzegovina; Jonathan David to score Watchability rating: 3/5 (for the diehards)

Canada come into this home World Cup with sky-high expectations, but can they make history? This is only their third World Cup appearance (1986 and 2022 previously), and they are still searching for a first-ever point at the tournament. But let us tell you: They have their sights set significantly higher than that. Under Jesse Marsch, at a first-ever Copa América in 2024, Canada got all the way to the semifinals, narrowly ousted by Argentina. They are currently unbeaten in seven outings, losing only one of the past 17, so they feel a place in the knockout stages is well within their grasp.

This team though is not at full strength. Canada's talisman Alphonso Davies will sit out this opener due to a hamstring issue, while midfield Ismaël Koné is dealing with a fever and Moïse Bombito is still working his way back following a broken leg in October. Nevertheless, they will have their first-choice front two of Cyle Larin alongside Jonathan David. Of the latter's 39 international goals, 11 have been scored at BMO Field, so can he excite the home crowd in Toronto once again?

Meanwhile, Bosnia & Herzegovina have already made a name for themselves as spoilers, looking to do so again. To reach this tournament, their first World Cup in 12 years, the team beat both Wales and Italy on penalties in March's UEFA playoffs, the latter a famous triumph at Stadion Bilino Polje. Manager Sergej Barbarez was a professional poker player for a decade, and his team's last five results have all been draws, including warm-up friendlies against both North Macedonia and Panama, so you could say he is yet to show his hand.

There are two Bosnian players to watch, at the opposite end of the experience scale. Now 40 years old, Edin Džeko has 73 international goals to his name, scoring at least once in 20 consecutive calendar years. While 21-year-old Esmir Bajraktarević, once a USMNT player, converted the winning spot-kick against Italy in Zenica, making him something of a national hero. These two teams are pretty well-matched, meaning it could go either way in Ontario.

United States vs. Paraguay

Prediction: United States 2-1 Paraguay

United States 2-1 Paraguay Watchability rating: 4/5 (worth your time)

The United States have landed in a wide-open group, making every point important. The U.S. have exited in the round of 16 at each of the past three World Cups they have qualified for, thereby aiming for a first quarterfinal appearance since 2002. Results under Mauricio Pochettino have been mixed, but the Stars and Stripes did beat Paraguay in Pennsylvania last November; Gio Reyna and Folarin Balogun on target. They would certainly settle for a repeat in California on Friday night.

If the Americans are going to enjoy a deep run, Balogun is likely to be a star. He scored his ninth international goal against Senegal in Charlotte two weeks ago. Also on target that day was Christian Pulisic, ending his eight-game USMNT draught. Will this be his summer to shine?

As for Paraguay, they are back at the World Cup for the first time since 2010. Their team got all the way to the quarterfinals in South Africa and, while a repeat seems highly improbable, they will not be push-overs. After the appointment of Gustavo Alfaro two years ago, Paraguay lost only one of 12 qualifiers, this against Brazil in São Paulo. They've also beaten both Mexico in San Antonio and Greece in Piraeus across their slate of subsequent friendlies.

In a potential major blow to their hopes, Julio Enciso suffered a knee injury against Nicaragua in Asunción last week, making him a doubt. If he is absent, a familiar face to MLS fans (Miguel Almirón) will be their creative spark, alongside Diego Gómez, formerly of Inter Miami. In summary, Paraguay is a solid if unspectacular side, so the U.S. should just about get the job done at SoFi Stadium.