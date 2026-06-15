World Cup games on today: Match times, TV info and what's worth watching on June 15

Monday's World Cup action sees a wide-variety of sides kick off their World Cup escapades. Two former world champions take to the field, as do a tournament debutant representing 10 volcanic islands with a smaller combined land area than Rhode Island. So, here is our guide to the day's four fixtures, picking out which matches we believe you cannot miss.

World Cup games on Monday, June 15

Match Time TV Spain vs. Cape Verde Noon ET FOX Belgium vs. Egypt 3 p.m. ET FOX Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay 6 p.m. ET FOX & FS1 Iran vs. New Zealand 9 p.m. ET FOX & FS1

Spain's Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Spain vs. Cape Verde

Prediction: Spain 4-0 Cape Verde, Mikel Oyarzabal to score and Spain 700+ completed passes.

Spain 4-0 Cape Verde, Mikel Oyarzabal to score and Spain 700+ completed passes. Watchability rating: 3/5 (for the diehards)

Many make Spain favorites to add a second star to their crest, so how will the 2010 winners look in their first outing of the summer? Under Luis de la Fuente, they won the UEFA Nations League in 2023 and then Euro 2024, a penalty shootout away from retaining the Nations League a year ago, beaten by Portugal in Munich. So now, can la Roja claim the biggest trophy of all? Well, Spain will start this tournament without talisman Lamine Yamal due to a hamstring injury, but they still boast plenty of talent. By netting against Peru last Monday, Mikel Oyarzabal has scored 12 times across his last 11 international appearances, so can he fire the European champions to victory in Atlanta?

In stark contrast, this will be Cape Verde's first-ever World Cup match, having become the third-smallest nation to ever make it. The Blue Sharks do though have some pedigree. Bubista's team finished above Cameroon in qualifying, while also reaching the quarter-finals at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations. Nevertheless, World Cup openers do not come much tougher than this, so Spain should rack up the goals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Egypt's Mohamed Salah | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Belgium vs. Egypt

Prediction: Belgium 1-1 Egypt; Jérémy Doku 7+ attempted dribbles and Mohamed Salah 2+ shots.

Belgium 1-1 Egypt; Jérémy Doku 7+ attempted dribbles and Mohamed Salah 2+ shots. Watchability rating: 4/5 (Worth your time)

Across the country in Seattle, most would agree that this is the most appetizing offering of Monday's menu. Belgium's golden generation, which ultimately did not deliver a first-ever major title, is now over — but that is not to say they don't have quality players. Romelu Lukaku bagged his 90th goal for the Red Devils in Rijeka earlier this month, while Kevin De Bruyne was their top-scorer in qualifying with six. Meantime, Jérémy Doku has developed into an elite attacker in the last 12 months, topping every dribbling metric, so against a low block, will be key for Belgium's hopes of scoring goals.

Meantime, will Egypt be the toughest opponents Belgium face in the group phase? Despite being record seven-times Africa Cup of Nations champions, the Pharaohs have never won a World Cup match, with this only their fourth appearance at the tournament. So far this year, Hossam Hassan's team has held Spain to a 0-0 draw and narrowly been beaten 2-1 by Brazil in Cleveland, suggesting they are poised to make history. Going forward, this team is all about Mohamed Salah, while Egypt are always strong defensively, so we can see them troubling Belgium at Lumen Field.

Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 0-3 Uruguay, Fede Valverde to score and Darwin Núñez 3+ shots

Saudi Arabia 0-3 Uruguay, Fede Valverde to score and Darwin Núñez 3+ shots Watchability rating: 2/5 (Maybe give this game a miss)

Two years ago, Uruguay easily beat Panama 3-1 at Hard Rock Stadium during the Copa América, with an even more convincing victory for la Celeste expected here. Uruguay won the World Cup in 1930 and 1950, but they are still a relevant force in the 21st century. Los Charrúas were semifinalists in 2010 and, despite crashing out in the group phase four years ago, head stateside with high hopes, not least because the icon that is Marcelo Bielsa is their manager. Fede Valverde is this team's star, while striker Darwin Núñez has not scored an international goal for two years. Well, this clash in Miami gives him a golden opportunity to end this drought.

That is because Saudi Arabia is likely to be one of the weakest teams at this tournament. The Green Falcons only narrowly qualified through the final round of Asian qualifying, suffering defeats at the hands of Algeria, Egypt, Serbia and Ecuador subsequently. Thus, manager Hervé Renard was sacked as recently as April, with new boss Georgios Donis having taken on a tough task. Saudi Arabia simply lack quality, especially defensively, so Uruguay should swat them aside in South Florida.

New Zealand forward Chris Wood | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Iran vs. New Zealand

Prediction: Iran 1-1 New Zealand, Chris Wood to score and Iran 65%+ possession

Iran 1-1 New Zealand, Chris Wood to score and Iran 65%+ possession Watchability rating: 1/5 (You must be a seriously committed fan)

Last, and potentially least, this is far from the most glamorous fixture of the group stages, but it is a crucial clash for both. New Zealand is competing at only a third World Cup, after 1982 and 2010, seeking a first-ever victory. The All Whites are Oceania's dominant force, making it difficult to gauge their level. Darren Bazeley's team has lost nine of their last 11 friendlies, most recently being smashed 4-0 by Haiti and then 1-0 by England, which suggests they won't be much of a threat. This though is surely New Zealand's best hope of claiming that illusive first-ever victory.

As for Iran, their World Cup preparations have been significantly disrupted by the ongoing war in their country. Amir Ghalenoei's team are based in Tijuana, flying into LA the day of this game, which is hardly ideal. On the pitch though, Team Melli is a strong outfit. This is their seventh World Cup campaign, qualifying for four in a row, yet to go beyond the group stages though, winning only three of 18 matches. Were they to make the knockout stages this summer, it would be an amazing achievement, given the circumstances. So, who will claim an historic victory at SoFi Stadium?

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