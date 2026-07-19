World Cup Golden Boot final standings: Where Mbappe and Messi rank

The race for the Golden Boot and the all-time World Cup scoring record came down to the final matches, reshaping historical benchmarks.

Six players reached at least six goals, with one player matching a feat not seen in 56 years.

A ridiculous 308 goals were scored across this summer's 104 World Cup matches, which, at 2.96, represents the highest goals-per-game ratio at any edition since 1958, a tournament that featured just 35 games. There were also record-breaking goalscoring figures from individuals.

Six players scored at least six goals, four players surpassed seven goals, while one got all the way up to ten goals, something no player had achieved for 56 years beforehand, so who ended up departing the United States with the Golden Boot in their hand luggage?

World Cup 2026: Final Golden Boot standings

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Bronze Final - France v England - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 18, 2026 France's Kylian Mbappe reacts REUTERS/Carlos Barria | REUTERS

Player Nation World Cup 2026 goals Kylian Mbappé France 10 Lionel Messi Argentina 8 Erling Braut Håland Norway 7 Jude Bellingham England 7 Harry Kane England 6 Ousmane Dembélé France 6

Following his eight goal haul in Qatar three and a half years ago, Kylian Mbappé has become the first man in history to win multiple World Cup Golden Boots. The Real Madrid attacker bagged braces against Senegal, Iraq and Sweden, a key figure as les Bleus reached the semi-finals, before falling short against Spain in Texas. Mbappé then scored twice in 18 minutes during Saturday's third-place play-off, a madcap 6-4 defeat against England at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida.

This double took Mbappé's tally to ten goals at this summer's tournament, something no one had achieved at a single World Cup since 1970.

Players to score 10+ goals at a single World Cup

Player Nation Year Goals Kylian Mbappé France 2026 10 Gerd Müller West Germany 1970 10 Just Fontaine France 1958 13 Sándor Kocsis Hungary 1954 11

Mbappé is just the fourth man to score ten or more goals at a single World Cup, after Gerd Müller in 1970 as well as Sándor Kocsis and Just Fontaine in the '50s. The latter, also a Frenchman, bagged 13 in only six matches back in '58, including four in the third-place game against West Germany. Of course, the expanded format means that teams and players alike get the chance to play more games than ever before these days but, even so, Fontaine's record tally of 13 is surely safe, until FIFA expand the tournament to 256 teams that is.

Nevertheless, one record that has been shattered this summer, by two different players, is the all-time World Cup record goalscoring statistic; Mirosłav Klose has had to update his résumé.

All-time leading World Cup goal scorers

Players Nation World Cup career World Cup goals Kylian Mbappé France 2018-26 22 Lionel Messi Argentina 2006-26 21 Mirosłav Klose Germany 2002-14 16 Ronaldo Brazil 1998-06 15 Gerd Müller West Germany 1970-74 14 Harry Kane England 2018-26 14 Just Fontaine France 1958 13 Pelé Brazil 1958-70 12

As well as earning this summer's Golden Boot, his double in the Bronze Final saw Mbappé become the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history. Lionel Messi broke Mirosłav Klose's record of 16 by scoring a hat-trick against Algeria on the opening night of the group phase in Kansas City, with the Argentine leading that race throughout the competition, until the very last.

Messi was unable to impact Sunday's final defeat to Spain, through little fault of his own. La Albiceleste did not have a shot until the 117th minute, completely second best at MetLife, lucky to even get to extra time, deservedly beaten in the end. It was one of the worst World Cup Finals we have ever seen and been forced to endure, bookending an otherwise fantastic tournament, one that will be remembered for decades to come.

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