World Cup Group F standings and scenarios: What Netherlands, Japan, Sweden need to advance to knockouts

The race for first place and even a spot in the knockout round will come down to goal differentials and results in the final games.

Three teams still have a chance to advance to the knockout stage in the final match day on Thursday.

Group F has been the highest-scoring section at the World Cup with 20 goals across four fixtures so far.

With a whopping 20 goals across four fixtures thus far, Group F has been, by some substantial distance, the highest-scoring section at the World Cup. Given that the top three stilbl have plenty to play for on the final match day of the group, expect more of the same on Thursday. But what are all the permutations when it comes to who will be moving on to the knockout round?

Group F standings

What's next for Netherlands: Knockout round scenarios

June 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, U.S.; Netherlands' Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring their third goal with Crysencio Summerville and Micky van de Ven. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. Tunisia on Thurs., June 25, Kansas City

Netherlands is currently top of Group F, but they have work to do to ensure they remain there. On Saturday afternoon, the Oranje enjoyed their second most emphatic World Cup win of all-time, demolishing Sweden 5-1 in Houston. Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo both bagged quick-fire braces, before Crysencio Summerville slotted home late on. It may not have felt it at the time, but that fifth goal could make an enormous difference.

That is because Ronald Koeman's team are currently only above Japan by virtue of goals scored, after the pair drew 2-2 last weekend. Assuming Japan win their match 532 miles to the south, Netherlands will also need to beat Tunisia in Kansas City to retain first place, and it could be a straight shootout in terms of which side can score more goals on the evening.

What's next for Japan: Knockout round scenarios

June 20, 2026; Monterrey, Mexico; Japan's Daichi Kamada celebrates scoring their first goal. Mandatory Credit: Eloisa Sanchez-Reuters via Imagn Images | Eloisa Sanchez-Reuters via Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. Sweden on Thurs., June 25, Arlington

We've already somewhat covered it above, but Japan is all but guaranteed a place in the knockout stages. On Saturday, the Samurai Blue scored four in a World Cup match for the very first time, swatting aside Tunisia in northern Mexico. Daichi Kamada broke the deadlock inside four minutes, Ayase Ueda netted twice and Junya Itō was also on target.

So now, as documented, both Hajime Moriyasu's team and the Dutch have four points and a +4 goal differential, meaning they may need to demolish Sweden at Jerry World to pip Holland for first place. Just a point in Texas will secure a top-two finish for Japan.

What's next for Sweden: Knockout round scenarios

June 14, 2026; Monterrey, Mexico; Sweden's Mattias Svanberg celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Alexander Isak following a VAR check. Mandatory Credit: Henry Romero-Reuters via Imagn Images | Henry Romero-Reuters via Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. Japan on Thurs., June 25, Arlington

We've so far focused on the race for first place in Group F, but don't write off Sweden. Graham Potter's team began this World Cup campaign in style, smashing Tunisia 5-1 in Monterrey, with Yasin Ayari scoring two screamers. However, it turns out that taught us more about their opponents — because on Saturday, the Blågult were annihilated by the exact same scoreline against the Netherlands, already four down by the time Anthony Elanga slotted home a consolation.

As a result, Sweden have become the first side in World Cup history to win their opener by 4+ goals before losing their very next match by 4+ goals. Nevertheless, the three points they already have, even if they are beaten in Arlington, may be enough to see them reach the knockouts. A point would guarantee it but, if they are beaten by Japan, it'll be important to keep the goal difference down.

What's next for Tunisia: Knockout round scenarios

June 20, 2026; Monterrey, Mexico; Tunisia's Hannibal Mejbri looks dejected after Japan's Ayase Ueda scored their fourth goal. Mandatory Credit: Eloisa Sanchez-Reuters via Imagn Images | Eloisa Sanchez-Reuters via Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. Netherlands on Thurs., June 25, Kansas City

Lastly, have the worst team at this World Cup been Tunisia? The Eagles of Carthage lost their first match 5-1 against Sweden, a result that saw manager Sabri Lamouchi sacked after only five games in charge. Well, turns out that didn't fix their issues. Despite parachuting in Hervé Renard, the North African side were possibly even worse on Saturday night, easily swatted aside 4-0 by Japan.

As a result, unsurprisingly Tunisia have already been eliminated. This is their seventh World Cup appearance, still yet to go beyond the group phase. Never before have the Eagles of Carthage lost all three matches, but that fact may change when they face the Dutch in Kansas City.