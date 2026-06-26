The outcome of these games will determine which teams advance and where they will be placed in the knockout bracket.

Senegal and Iraq are winless and face a must-win match in Toronto to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages.

France and Norway both have six points and will battle for top spot in Group I on Friday in Foxborough.

Even before a ball had been kicked in North America this summer, many were labelling Group I the Group of Death. Well, across four matches so far, there have been 17 goals — of which eight have been scored by two of the very best players on the planet.

So, ahead of the final set of World Cup Group I fixtures from Foxborough and Toronto on Friday afternoon, here are all the permutations — and what is at stake for the four teams involved.

Group I standings ahead of final group matches

What's next for France: Knockout round scenarios

June 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S.; France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their second goal with Ousmane Dembele. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. Norway on Fri., June 26, Foxborough

France are comfortably through to the knockout stages, but they still have work to do to cement first place On Monday, les Bleus easily swatted aside Iraq 3-0 in Philadelphia, with Kylian Mbappé scoring twice on either side of a two-hour weather delay before Ousmane Dembélé slotted home the third. This came after Didier Deschamps' side impressively beat Senegal 3-1 at MetLife, with Mbappé on target twice in East Rutherford too.

So now, France are aiming to win all three World Cup group games for only the second time, previously doing so on home soil in '98 en route to their first-ever world title. Having said that, just a draw would be enough to see them end the night in first place.

What's next for Norway: Knockout round scenarios

June 16, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S.; Norway's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. France on Fri., June 26, Foxborough

Norway also have six points on the board, setting up a fascinating encounter in Massachusetts. This is Norway's first World Cup for 28 years, but you would not know it: Ståle Solbakken's side first swatted aside Iraq 4-1, with Erling Braut Håland scoring twice, then secured their spot in the knockout stages by beating Senegal 3-2 in New Jersey on Monday as Håland added two more to his tally.

Thus, Norway know they'll have a knockout tie to look forward to. But who will they face, and where will they be heading? The winners of Group I will be at MetLife on Tuesday, facing a third-place finisher, while the runners-up will be in Dallas on the same day taking on the Group E runners-up — likely Côte d'Ivoire. Thus, it is probably advantageous to top the section, with France needing just a draw to do so, given their superior goal difference, while Norway must win at Gillette Stadium.

What's next for Senegal: Knockout round scenarios

June 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S.; Senegal's Ismaila Sarr celebrates scoring their first goal. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. Iraq on Fri., June 26, Toronto

Under the old World Cup format, this would be the deadest of dead rubbers. Instead, this is one of the most important final matches in any group, with both teams fighting for their lives. Senegal are very unfortunate to currently have zero points to their name, narrowly beaten by both France and Norway.

So, the Lions of Téranga kick off on zero points with a goal difference of -3, which could prove crucial. Pape Thiaw's team need to win in Toronto and win big. Numerous third-place finishers will end up on three points, so it will come down to goal difference. Senegal's biggest-ever World Cup win is 3-1 against Qatar four summers ago, and they'll be hoping to shatter that record at BMO Field.

What's next for Iraq: Knockout round scenarios

June 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S.; Iraq's Hussein Ali in action. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. Senegal on Fri., June 26, Toronto

Having said all of that, Iraq are in exactly the same boat as opponents Senegal, though their -6 goal difference does make progression less likely. So far, the Lions of Mesopotamia have lost 4-1 to Norway and 3-0 to France, competitive for long periods of both.

Nevertheless, there is still hope for Graham Arnold's team. Victory in Toronto would not only be Iraq's first ever at a World Cup, yet to pick up a point, but would give them a shot at reaching the knockouts as a third-place finisher. A draw between Senegal and Iraq in Ontario would be good news for teams in third in other groups, as it would see both heading for home.