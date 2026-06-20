World Cup predictions for June 20: Germany to roll, Netherlands-Sweden goal-fest

Four more games are coming your way across Saturday at the World Cup. Both Germany and Ivory Coast made winning starts to their campaigns, with Julian Nagelsmann's team being favorites to pick up three more points in Toronto. Also in Group E, Ecuador should get off the mark when they take on the section's whipping boys, Curaçao, in Kansas City.

Elsewhere, the Netherlands and Sweden's clash in Houston promises to be high-scoring, while Tunisia were terrible on Sunday, hence why most expect Japan to swat them aside in picturesque Monterrey. So, check out our guide to today's World Cup action.

World Cup games and predictions for Saturday, June 20

Match Prediction Time TV Netherlands vs. Sweden Netherlands win 1 p.m. ET FOX Germany vs. Ivory Coast Germany win 4 p.m. ET FOX Ecuador vs. Curaçao Ecuador win 8 p.m. ET FOX & FS1 Tunisia vs. Japan Japan win Midnight ET FOX & FS1

Netherlands vs. Sweden

Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Prediction: Netherlands 2-1 Sweden; 10+ shots both teams and Viktor Gyökeres to score.

Netherlands 2-1 Sweden; 10+ shots both teams and Viktor Gyökeres to score. Watchability rating: 4/5 (Worth your time)

The last nine meetings between these two teams have produced 31 goals, a ratio that is set to rise further in Houston on Saturday. Sweden currently tops Group E after hammering Tunisia 5-1 in their opener. Strikers Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak both scored at Estadio BBVA, showing signs of forming an impressive partnership, while Yasin Ayari lashed home two rockets. Given the goal difference the Blågult have built up, even if they were to lose their other two matches, Graham Potter's team would probably still advance, while a victory here could secure top spot.

The Netherlands, though, is the heavyweight in Group E, so they will be targeting all three points to leapfrog their opponents. Despite leading twice through Virgl van Dijk and then Crysencio Summerville, Holland were held to a 2-2 draw by Japan at the weekend, conceding four minutes from time. Ronald Koeman is often criticized for being too cautious, and this draw was the thesis statement of why he is not popular with supporters. Thus, the Dutch are under pressure to respond at NRG Stadium but should be too strong for Sweden.

Germany vs. Ivory Coast

Germany's Deniz Undav | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Prediction: Germany 2-1. Ivory Coast; Kai Havert to score and Yan Diomande 5+ attempted dribbles.

Germany 2-1. Ivory Coast; Kai Havert to score and Yan Diomande 5+ attempted dribbles. Watchability rating: 4/5 (Worth your time)

Over in Group E, the two winners from matchday one put their 100 percent records on the line at BMO Field. Germany looked ominous last Sunday, smashing Curaçao 7-1, with Kai Havertz scoring twice in Texas. The obvious caveat is that their opponents are one of the weakest teams at this tournament, but there were still signs that Julian Nagelsmann has built a strong side. Nevertheless, it is only likely to get tougher from here, so will Germany continue to impress?

Meantime, despite the respective scorelines, one could argue that Côte d'Ivoire's win was more impressive. Les Éléphants' clash with Ecuador could easily have gone either way, but Amad's smart finish in stoppage time in Philly snatched three priceless points. This is Ivory Coast's fourth World Cup appearance, and each time previously, they won exactly once but exited in the group phase. This time though, with Curaçao still to come, Emerse Faé's team is well placed to progress. These two nations have met just once before, drawing a friendly 2-2 in Gelsenkirchen in 2009, but we're backing Germany for a narrow victory this time in Ontario.

Ecuador vs. Curaçao

Ecuador forward Anthony Valencia | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Prediction: Ecuador 2-0 Curaçao; Curaçao 5 shots or fewer and Enner Valencia 2+ shots on target

Ecuador 2-0 Curaçao; Curaçao 5 shots or fewer and Enner Valencia 2+ shots on target Watchability rating: 2/5 (Maybe give this game a miss)

Elsewhere in Group E, Ecuador is under pressure to get off the mark. La Selección's 18 qualifiers witnessed just 19 goals, conceding only five times, and that low-scoring trend continued against Côte d'Ivoire. Of Ecuador's ten shots, only one found the target, and they paid the price, conceding in injury time as they were beaten 1-0 in Philadelphia. Considering that Sebastián Beccacece's team will take on Germany in their final group game, they really need to win this one to stay alive.

Well, Ecuador is the firm favorite for victory at Arrowhead Stadium, given what we saw from Curaçao. The Blue Wave has become the smallest country, both by population and land mass, to ever qualify for a World Cup, and they got their moment. Livano Comenencia's equalizer against Germany will live in their country's history forever, even though Dick Advocaat's team was ultimately smashed 7-1. So, anything other than an easy Ecuador victory in Kansas City would be a major surprise.

Tunisia vs. Japan

Japan's Keito Nakamura | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Prediction: Tunisia 0-2 Japan; Ayase Ueda to score and Abdelmouhib Chamakh 3+ saves

Tunisia 0-2 Japan; Ayase Ueda to score and Abdelmouhib Chamakh 3+ saves Watchability rating: 2/5 (Maybe give this game a miss)

Lastly, it is not often that a team changes managers midway through a World Cup, so congratulations for that, Tunisia, we guess. On Sunday, the Eagles of Carthage suffered their heaviest-ever World Cup defeat, demolished 5-1 by Sweden in Monterrey, putting in a shambolic performance. As a result, manager Sabri Lamouchi was sacked after just five games in charge, and it would not be a World Cup without Hervé Renard now, would it? He has twice won AFCON and led Saudi Arabia to that famous win over Argentina four years ago, but he'll need to work more magic to lift Tunisian spirits.

Thus, Japan kicks off in Northern Mexico as firm favorites for victory. The Samurai Blue twice fought back from a goal down to earn a draw with the Netherlands at the weekend. Keito Nakamura with the first equalizer before, four minutes from time, Kōki Ogawa's header was diverted in by Daichi Kamada. Ahead of the tournament, Hajime Moriyasu's side had sky-high expectations, aiming to lead Japan to a first-ever World Cup quarter-final. Firstly here, Japan has won five of their six previous encounters with Tunisia, most recently prevailing 2-0 in Kōbe three years ago, so a similar scoreline is forecast.

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