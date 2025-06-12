USMNT news and rumor roundup: Pulisic interview, Wiley loan update and more

In today's USMNT news and rumors roundup, Christian Pulisic will talk live on CBS about his decision to rest this summer. Watford wants to take Caleb Wiley on loan for another season and Tony Meola would like an American on Mauricio Pochettino's staff.

Christian Pulisic to explain his Gold Cup decision on CBS

Christian Pulisic has come under much criticizm for sitting out of USMNT action this summer. The condemnation has grown as Maurico Pochettino's side has performed badly in defeats to Türkiye and Switzerland.

U.S. Soccer released a statement stating that it was Pulisic's decision not to go to the Gold Cup this summer. Mark Pulisic has defended his son's decision by hitting back at comments made by USMNT legend Landon Donovan. Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams have also supported their teammate's decision publicly, but we have not heard from the player himself yet, until now.

Golazo America posted on X: "He's got something to say. Christian Pulisic joins Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola to talk all things Gold Cup and more."

The interview will be streamed on CBS Sports Golazo Network and their YouTube channel at 10 a.m. ET today. It will surely be an interesting insight into the AC Milan player's mindset.

Watford wants to take Caleb Wiley on loan from Chelsea again

Caleb Wiley was on loan at Strasbourg from Chelsea for the first half of last season. However, the move did not work out with knee and shoulder injuries, meaning the left-back only played six Ligue 1 games. He was recalled by Chelsea in February of this year and then sent on loan to Watford.

Wiley made 10 Championship appearances for the Hornets and set up the winner in a 1-0 result over Hull City. Watford characteristically changed coaches at the end of the campaign, with Paulo Pezzolano replacing Tom Cleverley. However, the club still want to have Wiley as part of their roster.

Luca Bendoni of Sky Sport revealed on X: "Watford are trying to keep Caleb Wiley on loan for another season and are working to agree a new deal with Chelsea. Not advanced yet but contacts took place."

The 20-year-old USMNT player is not going to get game time at Chelsea right now due to the club having Marc Cucurella ahead of him. Therefore, a loan back to Watford in English soccer's second tier would be a great place for Wiley to continue his development.

Tony Meola would like an American on Mauricio Pochettino's staff

When Mauricio Pochettino was appointed USMNT head coach, there was huge excitement as he has managed Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. However, questions were raised about how much he knew about soccer in the United States.

Pochettino has shown that he is willing to give MLS players a chance. Although he has not had much choice with many top European-based players missing out this summer due to the Club World Cup, injuries, or wanting a break. The USMNT have performed poorly under Pochettino, suffering four straight defeats.

Former United States goalkeeper Tony Meola has offered some advice to the current head coach. Speaking to Soccer America, Meola said, "I’m surprised Pochettino doesn’t have an American on his staff. If I were Pochettino, I would call Tab Ramos in a minute."

Ramos is currently the assistant coach to Caleb Porter with the New England Revolution in MLS. However, he has significant experience with the USMNT; he made 81 appearances for them as a player and was Jürgen Klinsmann's assistant with the side. He has also coached the country's U20s.