WNBA standings: Commissioner's Cup reveals real contenders

The 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup kicked off this past week. This is the league's in-season tournament and it's delivered plenty of fireworks in the past. Teams face off against each of the other teams in their conference once. Then, the top team in both the Eastern and Western Conferences match up in the championship. Mostly, the Cup gives us an early look at where teams stand and possibly a playoff preview.

We've seen some teams steamroll through their first few Commissioner's Cup opponents, while others have taken big hits. Here are the current WNBA standings.

WNBA Standings as of June 10

TEAM W-L + PCT Games Back AVG Point Differential 1. Minnesota Lynx 10-2 (.833) --- +12.9 2. Las Vegas Aces 8-3 (.727) 1.5 +4.7 3. Atlanta Dream 8-3 (.727) 1.5 +6.6 4. New York Liberty 8-4 (.667) 2 +5.1 5. Dallas Wings 7-4 (.636) 2.5 +3.7 6. Golden State Valkyries 7-5 (.583) 3 +5.4 7. Indiana Fever 6-5 (.545) 3.5 +2.6 8. Toronto Tempo 6-5 (.545) 3.5 +0.7 9. Portland Fire 6-7 (.462) 4.5 -4.3 10. Los Angeles Sparks 5-6 (.455) 4.5 -2.4 11. Washington Mystics 4-6 (.400) 5 -4.2 12. Chicago Sky 4-8 (.333) 6 -5.4 13. Phoenix Mercury 4-9 (.308) 6.5 -3.5 14. Seattle Storm 3-10 (.231) 7.5 -7.1 15. Connecticut 2-11 (.154) 8.5 -12.0

The Portland Fire have cooled down

Portland Fire guard Carla Leite | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After starting the season with a 6-4 record, the Fire have kicked the Commissioner's Cup off with three straight losses. They currently sit in second-to-last place in the Western Conference Cup standings. First, they suffered a 95-77 loss to the Golden State Valkyries. The Valkyries are a tough defensive team, and a few players put up great offensive performances that night.

But the Fire's second straight loss came against the Phoenix Mercury. Not only had the Mercury lost six of their last seven games before facing Portland, but they were also down their two top scorers. On paper, Portland should've blown by this team. Of course, nothing is that simple in the W.

Against Phoenix, Portland got off to a bad start and couldn't regain momentum until the fourth quarter — at that point, it was too late. In the first quarter, the team only shot 31.3 percent from the field. They also committed 20 turnovers, adding to their woes that night. In their third straight loss, to the Los Angeles Sparks, the opposite happened. They started hot and kept up with the Sparks through the first half — entering the second half with a 43-41 lead. In the final two quarters, they were outscored 48-29.

Seemingly, this Fire squad needs to work on consistency — starting the game off strong and finishing it that way as well. They've earned the title of 'Comeback Kids' for digging deep and competing late in games. Four of their six wins have been by a 10-point or less margin. Hopefully, they can gain that type of energy back soon because it's what made them one of the more entertaining and successful teams at the beginning of the season.

Minnesota and Las Vegas are each other's next big test

It feels repetitive to keep reiterating that the Lynx are the best team in the league right now, but it's impossible to ignore. They're currently on an eight-game winning streak, defeating each of those opponents by an average of 19.4 points per game. But perhaps they face their biggest test of the season this upcoming Saturday, June 13.

On Saturday, 4-time MVP A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces will travel to Minnesota to face off against the red-hot Lynx and possibly the best rookie we've seen hit the league in years, Olivia Miles. The Aces are on a streak of their own, winning their last four matchups. Of course, they're being led by Wilson, who's averaging 25.9 points per game.

Their arsenal of guards is unmatched, as well. Jackie Young is averaging 23.8 points per game over the last four matchups. If Chennedy Carter can return from injury before Saturday, the Aces only get more dangerous. She is leading the Sixth Player of the Year conversation, averaging 17.5 points off the bench.

Though the Lynx have their fair share of weapons to keep up with Las Vegas. Just like Wilson, the Lynx's Courtney Williams has arguably one of the best midrange shots in the league. Just based on the mindset, production and relentlessness we've seen from Miles, we can bet she's been waiting to go against the defending champs.

Finally, Minnesota's addition of Natasha Howard in the offseason has turned out to possibly be the best across the league. She's been a menace in the paint, averaging 17.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. This battle will likely be an 'all hands on deck' type of game for both teams, making it easily a must-watch for fans.

Liberty find groove without Ionescu

New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones | John Jones-Imagn Images

A little over two weeks ago, we were discussing how the New York Liberty would get things back on track after three straight losses. Well, never doubt a team with Breanna Stewart at the helm. The team has won their last five straight and boosted themselves right back into the contender conversation. And they're doing it all without Sabrina Ionescu, who returned briefly after an ankle injury but is now out again with back soreness.

There was a time when it seemed crucial for Ionescu to return if this team wanted to rediscover its identity. Jones and Stewart are holding things down in the paint, averaging 13.1 and 20.5 points per game, respectively. Satou Sabally has also entered the lineup after being injured for the first few weeks of the season. She is finding her footing and bringing more depth to the squad. But the guards of New York deserve their flowers.

Rookie Pauline Astier is averaging 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists while Marine Johannès is averaging 11.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game over the Liberty's five-game winning streak. While having an Ionescu-caliber player return would benefit any roster, the Liberty being able to regain momentum without her available has to feel good.

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