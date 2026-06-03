Minnesota Lynx remain undefeated in their last five games and could get even stronger with Napheesa Collier set to return soon.

We're almost a month into the 2026 WNBA season. This year is proving to be one of the more competitive we've seen in recent years, especially with these new expansion teams in the mix. As all 15 teams find their rhythm, worries have risen about some. Are they just experiencing early-season problems, or will we see some moves made? Only time will tell.

For now, let's look at the current WNBA standings and the key takeaways from this week.

WNBA Standings as of June 3

Team W-L Games Back AVG Point Differential 1. Minnesota Lynx 7-2 -- +12.0 2. Atlanta Dream 6-2 0.5 +5.7 3. Dallas Wings 6-3 1 +6.2 4. Las Vegas Aces 6-3 1 +4.1 5. Golden State Valkyries 6-3 1 +7.5 6. New York Liberty 5-4 2 +3.4 7. Toronto Tempo 5-4 2 +0.6 8. Portland Fire 6-5 2 -3.0 9. Washington Mystics 4-4 2.5 -1.0 10. Indiana Fever 4-4 2.5 +2.8 11. Los Angeles Sparks 4-5 3 -3.9 12. Chicago Sky 3-6 4 -5.1 13. Seattle Storm 3-7 4.5 -5.8 14. Phoenix Mercury 2-8 5.5 -4.9 15. Connecticut Sun 2-9 6 -12.9

Phoenix Mercury woes

It seems the Mercury's 99-66 win over the Las Vegas Aces on opening night might really have just been fueled by residual frustration from last year's Finals. They've only won one other matchup this season and are currently on a six-game losing streak. This week was one of the hardest for Phoenix we've seen recently. They suffered a 34-point loss to the Minnesota Lynx, shooting only 34% from the field. But the team remains positive, as it's still early in the season.

Per Shane Young, after the loss to the Lynx, Kahleah Copper told reporters, "We're searching. We're on the hunt. I don't think today reflects who we are and what we want to represent for this organization. But we're going to get it right. We're going to figure it out."

This week, the Mercury waived Kiana Williams and signed Lexi Held. Held was picked up in the expansion draft by the Toronto Tempo after spending last season with the Mercury. She's familiar with their system and averaged 5.3 points per game last season, so perhaps she can fuel more production.

Have the Dallas Wings figured things out?

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Wings have found themselves on a hot streak this week, against some unlikely opponents, too. They kicked off their week with wins over the previous two WNBA champions, the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces. No. 1 overall pick, Azzi Fudd, has found her footing and hit the ground running. Over the last three games, she's averaged 18.3 points and hit 10 3-pointers total. Her recent performances have also earned her a spot in the starting lineup.

Paige Bueckers is being her typical self, leading the Wings in the biggest of moments. Newcomer Jessica Shepard is thriving with her new team. She's already recorded three triple-doubles, with two this week. As the season progresses, this trio of Shepard, Bueckers and Fudd will be one to watch. What makes this team more dangerous is its bench. Aziaha James' production has seemingly taken a jump in her second year. Awak Kuier has proven she can hit the three and be a threat in the paint. With more time on the court together, we'll see the Wings get more comfortable. They're absolutely figuring out what works for them — I'm not sure anyone expected to see them this high in the standings after their trajectory last year. Less than a month into the season, they've already won six games. In 2025, they finished the season with 10 total.

Minnesota is unstoppable until proven otherwise

Minnesota Lynx guards Olivia Miles and Courtney Williams | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Lynx are on fire. Currently on a five-game winning streak, they don't seem to be cooling down anytime soon. And this can't be reiterated enough: Napheesa Collier has not even hit the court yet. She's expected to return sometime this month — a dream for Lynx fans, but a nightmare for the rest of the league.

Minnesota could not have made a better choice with its second-overall pick at this year's draft. Olivia Miles is terrorizing her opponents nearly every game, averaging 15.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. She's quickly become the favorite to win Rookie of the Year.

Miles has immediately created chemistry with her teammates. Including 11-year veteran Courtney Williams, who is on track to have her best year yet, averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists. This team has so much energy surrounding it right now. The players are fueling each other, resulting in everything going their way. They have some tough opponents ahead, facing the Golden State Valkyries, Dallas Wings, Las Vegas Aces and Portland Fire over the next week. Perhaps one of them will cause this Lynx squad to simmer down, but for now, they seem invincible.

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