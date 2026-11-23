JuJu Watkins is currently in line to go No. 1 overall in the 2027 WNBA Draft to the Toronto Tempo, assuming she declares for this season instead of going back to USC for one final season. If the draft happened right now, Toronto takes Watkins without a second thought.

The draft, though, is not happening right now. It's happening after the college season ends, which means there's still time for someone to pass Watkins. While it's not the likeliest outcome, there are things Watkins can work on to ensure she's the one who hears her name called first and that either Hannah Hidalgo or Madison Booker don't find a way to surge past her.

So, what do we need to see from Watkins the rest of the way to lock her way into the No. 1 pick?

Top areas of improvement for JuJu Watkins to go No. 1 overall

First, let's talk about the reasons why Watkins is currently being viewed as the consensus No. 1 overall pick. The 6-foot-2 guard is an elite shot creator, someone who can just use her arsenal of moves to get to her spots and get the shot she wants to get. That's true at any level of the defense. She can pull up from beyond the arc, and she can bully her way to the bucket to score there.

She's also got the length and athleticism to be a very disruptive defender at the next level. Maybe she isn't the one-on-one defender that Hidalgo can be, but there's no real negative about Watkins on that end of the floor. She can force turnovers and has the hops to alter shots.

Where improvement needs to come is with her consistency on the offensive end. Watkins has the tools to be one of the league's best offensive players, but she has a few things that she has to get under control.

First is turnovers. She's currently averaging a career-low 2.0 turnovers per game, which is great, assuming she can keep that up. You can't completely erase turnovers from the game of a high-usage player. But her first two collegiate seasons saw her average 4.1 and 3.2 turnovers per contest; if those issues return, then there may be questions about Watkins needing to be more of a secondary creator in the pros.

Then there's Watkins' efficiency. Like the turnovers, she's improved at that so far this season, shooting a career-high 45.9 percent from the floor. Still not great, as that ranks in the 36th percentile, but it's an improvement from a freshman campaign where she was in the 17th percentile. Watkins needs to show this is sustainable, and she needs to get her 3-point percentage closer to 35 percent. She's not the kind of player who will ever be super efficient, but getting closer to average would be good to see.

Luckily for Watkins, efficiency is also a concern for Hidalgo and Booker, so it likely won't knock her out of the top spot unless one of them makes a leap as a shooter as well. But if, for example, Watkins shoots something like 43/29/79 this season and Hidalgo develops a jump shot, things could get interesting.