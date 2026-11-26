On Tuesday, Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks moved to 7-0 on the season with a 65-56 win over UConn. It marked the team's fourth win this season over a ranked opponent, and considering how good UConn is — or, at least, how good UConn is supposed to be, since the team has already dropped three games — it forces us to ask this question: Will South Carolina lose a game at some point?

The answer? Probably. For as good as South Carolina has been under Staley, only once has the team gone undefeated. A loss will likely come; the only question is when.

When will South Carolina lose its first game of the season?

South Carolina's Joyce Edwards | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We can go ahead and eliminate South Carolina's next game on Nov. 28 from this conversation. A home loss to Tennessee State would rank among the biggest upsets in sports history and would be one of those things that shakes the foundation of the sport to its core. The same goes for December meetings with Wofford, UAlbany and Gardner-Webb. South Carolina isn't losing those.

The first real option is the Dec. 3 game against Duke. The Blue Devils are No. 5 in the AP poll and No. 8 in Her Hoops Stats rating. Because that game is on the road, it's going to be a tough one, with Her Hoop Stats giving South Carolina just a 67.8 percent chance to win that game. That's the third-lowest chance of winning of any game remaining on the Gamecocks schedule, so it's definitely possible that South Carolina ends up losing that one. At the same time, the Gamecocks have one big advantage, which is that neither team shoots a lot of 3-pointers. That takes a big variable out of play, and it means that game is likely decided by frontcourt matchups. With Chloe Kitts and Joyce Edwards, the Gamecocks have a clear advantage there.

What about the Dec. 6 game against Oklahoma State? Ehh, no. As dangerous as Audi Crooks and Liv McGill can be on offense, it's almost impossible to imagine a world where the Gamecocks don't manage to bottle those two up. It's a game that sounds better in theory than it will be in reality.

Neutral-site games on Dec. 19 and 20 against UCLA and Notre Dame give us the best chance to see that first loss, but I think South Carolina wins both because of the order of the contests. UCLA is playing really well right now, but the Gamecocks will be well rested for that contest, as it's preceded by games against Wofford and UAlbany, so I think South Carolina can sneak past there. The Notre Dame game is easier -- the Irish are less versatile -- but the guards will get worn out against Hannah Hidalgo in a way that I think would have made it really tough to beat UCLA on the second end of a back-to-back. South Carolina should be thankful for how the scheduling for those games panned out.

The real first loss? It's exactly what you probably expect: Jan. 3, on the road against Texas. The Longhorns were 2-1 against South Carolina last season, and Her Hoop Stats actually has Texas favored at the moment by 0.9 points. It's basically a toss up. Texas has been the more efficient team this season, and Madison Booker often seems to find a different gear when she faces the Gamecocks. Like the Duke game, you have two teams that won't shoot a ton from deep, but Texas has the size and skill to win a game straight-up against South Carolina.

So, that's it: the first loss comes in January, even though there will be a couple of close calls before then. The Gamecocks will start 16-0 before losing on the road to Texas.