The Boston Red Sox did not trade — or cut — outfielder Jarren Duran before the non-tender deadline on Friday. He's projected to make $11 million in contract arbitration. While the Red Sox could simply run it back with Duran and hope for better results, their outfield logjam only becomes more complicated after the Jake Bauers signing.

Duran is only 30 years old, with an All-Star berth (and All-Star Game MVP award) on his resume. His obvious talent leaves Boston in a tricky spot. Yes, he's a solid corner outfielder defensively. Yes he can hit for power and steal 20-plus bases with ease. And yes, he posted a career-worst .627 OPS last season, batting .207 with an inflated 27.1 percent strikeout rate. Boston should try to trade Duran while there's still a market. Here's how that could play out.

Potential Jarren Duran suitors

Brandon Marsh - Philadelphia Phillies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia Phillies

Three marquee free agents have captured the imagination of Phillies fans: Seiya Suzuki, Randy Arozarena and Teruaki Sato. Philadelphia absolutely should swing for the fences, but recent history tells us Philadelphia is just as likely to roll the dice on a cheaper reclamation project like Duran. In theory, he's a 20-20 threat who can defend the corner outfield and give the Phillies two years of fringe All-Star production for a minimal return. In reality, a Duran trade would send a dire message to a fanbase in distress.

Kansas City Royals

The Royals need better bats behind Bobby Witt Jr. — a need only exacerbated by the Maikel Garcia trade, no matter how favorable that deal looks in a vacuum. Duran is no sure thing, but Kansas City can get him for next to nothing. If a change of scenery helps Duren rediscover his pre-2026 form, it could turn into one of the best buy-low additions of the winter.

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Los Angeles Angels

The Angels are being sold to L.A. Rams and Denver Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke, which is expected to usher in an era of renewed spending. Recent years, however, have seen the Angels focus on reclamation projects to an almost absurd degree. Their hit rate is alarmingly low and Duran probably won't move the needle much, but if Mike Trout can stay healthy — with Zach Neto hopefully taking another leap — perhaps Duran could become a valuable piece to the larger puzzle in Anaheim.

Cleveland Guardians

Duran does not really fit the "Guard Ball" narrative; he suffers from a chronic swing-and-miss problem and he's prone to boneheaded errors in the field. Then again, the Guardians need to find slugging on the cheap, and Duran is a logical means to an end. He could benefit from Cleveland's development staff and an organization-wide focus on the fundamentals.

Pete Crow-Armstrong - Chicago Cubs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Cubs

With Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ both free agents, Chicago has a couple major holes to fill on the outfield corners. We can't rule out a reunion entirely, but the Cubs like to play it cheap sometimes and there are already reports connecting them to Duran, which feels emblematic of Jed Hoyer's approach (especially when the Cubs are so focused on pitching).

Houston Astros

Houston led the American League in home runs last season, but their outfield is underwhelming at best and their aging core (Yordan Alvarez excluded) is destined for eventual regression. The Astros should focus more on augmenting the rotation, to be sure, but a Duran trade for a couple no-name prospects wouldn't necessarily hurt their chances to repeat in a comically weak division.

What can the Red Sox actually get in a Jarren Duran trade?

Jarren Duran - Boston Red Sox | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies, Royals and Cubs sit a cut above the rest in terms of probability. The Guardians just don't play this game very often; the Angels have far bigger fish to fry; the Astros are getting cheaper by the year and Duran is an awkward fit.

Frankly, Duran is an awkward fit anywhere at this point. It's hard to get a read on his value moving forward, as there's so much baggage and the underlying metrics don't align with perception. That means Red Sox fans need to prepare for the worst: this is not going to be some huge return haul. Any dream of Duran getting traded for multiple top-100 prospects died a year or two ago. Luckily, it seems like most Bostonians are ready to cut bait and don't really care what that entails.

For the purposes of this exercise, let's highlight the Phillies, who have multiple outfield spots to fill depending on your evaluation of Brandon Marsh (expiring contract) and Justin Crawford (can't hit the ball in the air).

Orion Kerkering is coming off of a nightmare campaign for the Phillies; he posted a 4.97 ERA and 4.17 FIP in 58.0 innings out of the bullpen. He is also 25 years old and under club control through 2029, so there's ample time for a turnaround. Injuries halted Kerkering's momentum out of the gate last season, plus he was still dealing with the psychic damage of a season-ending error against the Dodgers in the 2025 NLDS.

Before that ill-fated blunder under the spotlight, Kerkering was viewed as an ascending high-leverage reliever. Perhaps with a much-needed change of scenery and a smart Red Sox coaching staff, he can get back on that track. This is basically a swap of damaged goods, with Philadelphia hoping Duran can similarly benefit from a fresh perspective and a better ballpark (although re-teaming with former Red Sox hitting coach Peter Fatse may not qualify as the most groundbreaking 'fresh perspective').